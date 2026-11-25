Introduction

On 11 November 2026 the European Commission published its proposal for the new Digital Fairness Act, a Regulation that would repeal the current Unfair Commercial Practices Directive and replace it with a single, directly applicable rulebook for business-to-consumer (B2C) selling.

This is a proposal, not a law. Its wording may change as it goes through the European Parliament and the Council. But the main idea is clear: the Digital Fairness Act would regulate how digital interfaces are designed. This includes countdown timers, complicated cancellation processes and free trials that automatically turn into paid subscriptions without users noticing. In other words, it would regulate not just what businesses say, but how their websites and apps are designed.

What has changed?

The European Commission has proposed three related changes to EU consumer protection rules:

The Digital Fairness Act itself, which would repeal the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive in its entirety.

A proposed Directive simplifying Union consumer protection rules , amending the Consumer Rights Directive and the ePrivacy Directive. These would reduce the information businesses must provide before small digital purchases, and replace the right to withdraw from certain audio and video subscriptions with a right to cancel within one month.

A proposed revision of the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation, giving the Commission direct investigation and enforcement powers for the largest cross-border cases.

The structural change matters as much as the substance. Today the Directive is transposed into 27 national laws, with variations between them. A Regulation applies directly and uniformly, and within its scope would set the rules exhaustively, with Member States able to go further only in narrow preserved areas.

Who is affected?

The Regulation would apply to traders targeting consumers in the EU, regardless of where the trader is established. A UK or Swiss company with no EU establishment that directs its offering to EU consumers would be in scope on the same terms as one in Dublin or Munich.

In practice it reaches online retailers and marketplaces; subscription and streaming services; app developers and game publishers; travel, events and ticketing businesses; and the brands, agencies and influencers behind consumer marketing. Businesses that only sell to other businesses (B2B) would not be covered. However, SaaS providers that supply services to businesses selling to consumers may still face pressure to help their customers comply with the new rules.

What are the key legal requirements?

Dark patterns. Article 10 would prohibit interface design that deceives or manipulates consumers into decisions they would not otherwise take, supported by a dark patterns list in Part III of Annex I — practices unfair in all circumstances. Part I of Annex I, the misleading practices list, would separately catch misleading reference prices, drip pricing and false impressions about who holds stock in dropshipping.

Addictive design. Article 17(1) would require traders to let consumers switch off four categories of engagement-maximising feature: automatic play or uninterrupted consumption without regular interruption points; notifications unconnected to the consumer’s own activity; features rewarding engagement at set times or greater frequency; and features simulating interpersonal relations. The switch-off right runs to consumers who are not minors (for minors, such features should not be available at all). Traders covered by the proposed EU KIDS Act are carved out.

Personalisation. Article 12 would prohibit profiling-based advertising where the trader is reasonably certain the consumer is a minor, or where special category data within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation is used. Personalised pricing is not banned outright: Article 13 is narrower, catching profiling-based pricing reasonably likely to cause harm to known minors or vulnerable consumers.

In-app spending. Articles 14 to 16 would require virtual currencies to display real-money values, restrict variable reward systems and loot boxes, and bar pay-to-win and pay-to-progress mechanics for minors, i.e., anyone under 18.

Influencer marketing. Article 11 would require clear disclosure of commercial content. The Regulation does not prescribe how, but in practice brands and agencies would need contractual and monitoring arrangements.

Digital contracts. Articles 20 to 24 are the provisions most online businesses will feel first. They would require express agreement before a free trial converts to a paid contract, with no payment taken during the trial; reminders before automatic renewal; an online termination function that is easy to find, continuously available and clearly visible; and a termination process no more burdensome than signing up. Article 25 would give a post-contractual right to reach a human in customer service, free of charge, where other channels are not effective; investment services are excluded. Articles 26 and 27 address contracts concluded by automated systems, including AI shopping agents: consumers could set the main parameters and choose whether to confirm all, some or no contracts, with disclosure required where the agent provider is paid by the trader.

Ticketing. Article 18 would require disclosure of availability at the advertised price and of the maximum price payable, and resale listings to show the organiser’s original total price. Article 19 would require virtual queues to show, in real time, the current price, whether it may vary, and the maximum.

Enforcement. Article 30(4) would allow the Commission to act directly against widespread infringements with a Union dimension. Article 35(6) would permit Commission fines of up to 6% of worldwide annual turnover.

What does this mean for technology companies?

The proposed law could have three important consequences for technology companies.

First, decisions about button placement, default settings, notification frequency and cancellation processes would become a key part of a company’s legal compliance responsibilities. Some of these areas are already covered by existing consumer protection rules, but the proposal would make the design of digital interfaces a more explicit focus of regulation. Article 34 would allow a court or regulator to require a business to provide evidence about how a particular practice is designed, how it operates and how it affects consumers. Trade secrets would remain protected, but failure to provide the requested evidence could count against the business.

Second, the subscription lifecycle would be regulated at both ends. Businesses selling in both the UK and the EU would face two sets of prescriptive subscription rules, on different timetables and with different detail.

Third, agentic commerce is being regulated before it is widespread. Any business building or integrating AI purchasing agents should follow Articles 26 and 27 closely.

Conclusion

The Digital Fairness Act is a proposal, and its contested elements will be fought over. But the premise is unlikely to be reversed: how an online interface is designed is a regulated question, not purely a commercial one. Businesses that already run clear pricing, honest scarcity messaging and a cancellation flow as straightforward as their sign-up flow have little to fear. Those that do not now have a detailed specification of what they will need to build, and an unusually long runway in which to build it.