Introduction

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened investigations into three companies to determine whether they added extra fees to their advertised prices. The investigations are ongoing, and the CMA has not reached a view on whether the law has been broken.

Since April 2025, the CMA has been able to decide for itself whether a business has breached consumer protection law, without taking the case to court. Where it finds a breach, it can require the business to compensate affected customers and impose a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover.

The investigations

Bannatyne Health Club, a health club membership provider, is being investigated over concerns that joining fees and access charges are only revealed later in the purchasing process, rather than being clearly displayed upfront.

Caledonian Leisure Ltd, a coach travel and holiday package provider, is under investigation over whether it displays the full price from the outset, including mandatory charges such as single-person supplements and city taxes.

Secret Escapes, a travel deals website, is being investigated over concerns that mandatory costs, including ATOL fees, local taxes and resort fees, are not included in the total price shown to customers from the outset. The CMA is also examining whether the price of individual package holiday components, such as flights, is accurately reflected.

What the law requires

The total price must include every fee, tax and charge that the customer will necessarily have to pay. The test is whether the customer can avoid the charge, not what the business calls it. If the charge is unavoidable, it forms part of the price. The total price must be shown from the first time the customer sees the price, not added later in the buying process.

If the nature of the product or service means the full price cannot reasonably be calculated in advance, the business must explain how the price will be calculated. The explanation must allow the customer to work out the total, and it must be as prominent as the price itself.

Optional charges are treated differently. These are charges the customer can choose to pay, such as delivery, freight or postage. They sit outside the total price, but the business must still tell customers about them. If they cannot reasonably be calculated in advance, the business must say that they may be payable. Add-ons that the customer genuinely chooses are not part of the total price.

Information counts as omitted if it is missing, unclear, provided too late, or presented in a way the customer is unlikely to notice. Small print, a collapsed section or a first mention at the payment stage may not be enough.

These pricing rules apply to any business that gives a consumer a price for goods, services or digital content. It covers every sector.

Conclusion

If you have not reviewed how you display prices since April 2025, do it now.