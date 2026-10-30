Variation Or Novation: Does A New Sale Agreement Wipe The Slate Clean?

In the decision of De Beer NO and Another v Trifecta Trading 329 (Pty) Ltd and Another (1830/2017) [2026] ZANWHC 173 (7 July 2026), the North West Division of the High Court of South Africa provides important guidance in three areas: the distinction between a variation and a novation of a sale agreement; the legal consequences of post-contractual conduct, such as accepting late payment; and the seller’s obligation to transfer property within a reasonable time after payment of the purchase price. The court ultimately found that the seller failed to effect transfer within a reasonable time after having received the full purchase price, and that the purchaser was accordingly entitled to cancel the agreement and recover the purchase price together with related costs.

At a glance

In the decision of De Beer NO and Another v Trifecta Trading 329 (Pty) Ltd and Another (1830/2017) [2026] ZANWHC 173 (7 July 2026), the North West Division of the High Court of South Africa provides important guidance around variation and novation of sale agreements.

The court ultimately found that the seller failed to effect transfer within a reasonable time after having received the full purchase price, and that the purchaser was accordingly entitled to cancel the agreement and recover the purchase price together with related costs.

Property owners, developers, purchasers and conveyancers should carefully consider both the drafting of subsequent agreements and their conduct after signature, particularly where transfer has been delayed or contractual obligations have not been performed in accordance with the agreement.

The background

On 2 December 2012, the purchaser concluded a written agreement to purchase immovable property from a property developer for R714,000 (the first agreement). The purchaser paid R500,000 towards the purchase price shortly after the date of signature in accordance with the first agreement. More than three years later, on 1 March 2016, and following negotiations arising from the interruption of electricity supply to the development, the parties concluded a second written agreement relating to the same property (the second agreement). Under the second agreement, the purchase price was reduced to R600,000. The purchaser later paid the remaining balance of R100,000 together with conveyancing costs of R15,400 into the conveyancer’s trust account on 7 June 2016. Despite receiving payment and obtaining signed transfer documentation from the purchaser, transfer never took place. More than a year after the final payment had been made, the seller and its conveyancer maintained that the only outstanding item was a municipal clearance certificate. The purchaser subsequently sought cancellation of the agreement and repayment of the amounts paid.

Variation or novation?

One of the central issues before the court was whether the second agreement replaced the first agreement entirely (novation) or merely amended the terms of the original agreement.

The court emphasised that novation is never presumed. Whether a later agreement extinguishes an earlier agreement depends on the intention of the parties, assessed in terms of the document read in its context and inferred from all the surrounding circumstances of the case. The court noted that both agreements concerned the same property, the same parties and substantially identical terms in all respects save for a reduction in the purchase price and a later date for payment of the balance. In these circumstances, the court found that the second agreement constituted an amendment of the first agreement rather than an entirely new and independent agreement.

The court further held that, even if the second agreement had been regarded as a novation, the conduct of the parties demonstrated that they treated the purchaser’s earlier payments as satisfying a substantial portion of the reduced purchase price. As a result, the seller could not subsequently contend that those payments were irrelevant or ineffective.

The significance of conduct after conclusion of the agreement

A notable aspect of the judgment is the court’s reliance on the conduct of the parties following the conclusion of the second agreement.

The seller accepted the final payment more than two months after the contractual deadline of 1 April 2016 without raising any objection. The purchaser was thereafter permitted to sign transfer documentation and was informed that the only remaining requirement for transfer was the issuing of a clearance certificate. At no stage was the purchaser informed that further amounts were outstanding or that the earlier payments would not be recognised. The court found that this conduct was inconsistent with an intention to insist upon strict compliance with the payment provisions of the

second agreement.

The judgment illustrates that parties should exercise caution when accepting late payment, communicating with counterparties and proceeding with transfer preparations. Such conduct may have legal consequences and may be relied upon to establish waiver or acceptance of a particular contractual position.

Transfer within a reasonable time

The court reaffirmed the principle that where no transfer date is specified in a sale agreement, the seller remains obliged to effect transfer within a reasonable time.

In this matter, final payment was made during June 2016, yet transfer had still not occurred more than a year later. The seller attempted to attribute the delay to difficulties in obtaining a municipal clearance certificate. The court was not persuaded that this explanation justified the lengthy delay. Having received the full purchase price, the seller was required to ensure transfer within a reasonable time. Although no formal demand for transfer was made prior to the institution of proceedings, the court held that the summons itself placed the seller on terms to perform. The seller’s failure to effect transfer within a reasonable time thereafter entitled the purchaser to cancel the agreement and claim restitution.

The judgment serves as a reminder that administrative, municipal or practical difficulties will not necessarily excuse prolonged delays in transfer, particularly where a purchaser has fully performed its obligations under the agreement.

Recovery of conveyancing costs

The purchaser also sought repayment of conveyancing costs paid to the conveyancer. The court confirmed an important agency principle in relation to the conveyancing costs: although the court dismissed the claim against the conveyancer, the court held that where a conveyancer receives funds within the scope of its mandate as agent for the seller, receipt by the conveyancer constitutes receipt by the seller. Accordingly, the purchaser was entitled to recover the conveyancing costs of R15,400 in addition to the purchase price of R600,000 from the seller following cancellation of the agreement.

Conclusion

The judgment provides several practical lessons for parties involved in property transactions:

A subsequent agreement dealing with the same property and parties will not necessarily amount to a novation merely because a new document is signed.

Post-signature conduct of the parties, including acceptance of late payment and proceeding with transfer preparations, may significantly influence how a party’s contractual rights and obligations are interpreted and enforced.

Sellers who have received the full purchase price cannot rely indefinitely on administrative or municipal difficulties to justify a failure to effect transfer.

Where a transaction is cancelled following a seller’s breach, purchasers may be entitled to recover not only the purchase price but also related amounts, such as conveyancing costs, paid in connection with the transfer.

Property owners, developers, purchasers and conveyancers should therefore carefully consider both the drafting of subsequent agreements and their conduct after signature, particularly where transfer has been delayed or contractual obligations have not been performed strictly in accordance with the agreement.