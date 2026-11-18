In FPG Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Voila Beauty Boutique and Others [2026] ZAWCHC 395, the court considered whether a tenant opposing summary judgment for ejectment had disclosed a bona fide defence, having attacked the new owner’s standing, the cession of the old landlord’s claims, the division of claims between courts and the applicability of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 (NCA).

At a glance In FPG Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Voila Beauty Boutique and Others [2026] ZAWCHC 395, the court confirmed that huur gaat voor koop operates in both directions. The purchaser of leased property may not disregard the lease, and the tenant may not deny that the purchaser is now the landlord for purposes of breach, cancellation and restoration of possession.

Defences directed at historical rental, the cession of pre-transfer debts and parallel proceedings did not answer a claim for ejectment founded on post-transfer breach and cancellation.

A conventional commercial lease of immovable property is not a credit agreement under the National Credit Act 34 of 2005, and no section 129 notice was required.

Background

The first defendant concluded a three-year lease with Shoprite on or about 15 August 2024, commencing on 1 September 2024. FPG Holdings purchased the property on 11 September 2024 and took transfer on 7 July 2025. The second and third defendants were sureties and co-principal debtors.

After the tenant failed to pay arrears despite demand, FPG Holdings cancelled the lease and issued summons. Its Uniform Rule 32 application was confined to ejectment, with arrear rental, damages and ancillary relief left for trial.

The issues and the arguments

The defendants opposed the application on several grounds. They:

challenged FPG Holdings’ standing and the efficacy and scope of the pleaded cession;

relied on lis alibi pendens;

argued that FPG Holdings and Shoprite had impermissibly fragmented a single debt or cause of action;

denied the court’s jurisdiction; and

relied on the NCA.

Their principal contention was not that a new lease had been concluded or the cancellation withdrawn, but that FPG Holdings had not proved a complete juridical chain entitling it to enforce the lease. The court framed the central question as whether the plea and opposing affidavit disclosed a bona fide defence to the specific claim for ejectment, which Rule 32 expressly identifies as a claim for summary judgment. A defence relevant to one part of a composite action does not answer every part.

The court’s reasoning

Huur gaat voor koop and its bilateral operation

Under huur gaat voor koop, a purchaser who takes transfer of leased immovable property steps into the lessor’s position, and the lease is not extinguished. Relying on Genna-Wae Properties (Pty) Ltd v Medio-Tronics (Natal) (Pty) Ltd [1995] (2) SA 926 (A), the court confirmed that the purchaser is substituted ex lege on transfer. The doctrine is reciprocal: it protects the tenant against eviction by the purchaser, but the tenant may not deny that the purchaser is the landlord for purposes of performance, breach, cancellation and restoration of possession.

Pre-transfer rental is a vested personal right of the former landlord, ordinarily transferred by cession; post-transfer rights vest in the successor landlord by operation of law. A cession is therefore needed for accrued pre-transfer debt, but not for ejectment following cancellation for post-transfer breach.

The defendants’ approach would mean that a purchaser unable to prove cession of every pre-existing monetary claim could neither enforce the lease nor recover possession, leaving the tenant protected while the purchaser was disabled from exercising the landlord’s corresponding rights. The cession challenge raised, at most, a triable issue on some monetary claims, not a defence to possession. The court cautioned that cession may be central where the cancellation depends on a pre-transfer breach or on the purchaser owning the debt relied upon, but that was not the pleaded case.

The debt-splitting defence

The defendants argued that rental was being pursued in one forum and ejectment in another. Distinguishing Kostopoulos v Bilardi [1970] (2) SA 391 (C) and Segal and Another v Segal and Others [1977] (3) SA 247 (C), the court held that ejectment was a divisible claim seeking a distinct remedy, restoration of possession after termination of the right to occupy, resting on different material facts from arrear rental. What the law prohibits is “oppressive duplication or the repeated pursuit of the same relief on the same cause, not the orderly determination of distinct rights”. A stay may be appropriate where ejectment depends on a disputed fact central to a pending rental action, but none was identified.

The court held that the ejectment claim was not a fractional claim for payment of the same debt. It sought a distinct juridical remedy, namely restoration of possession following termination of the right to occupy. The material facts required to establish arrear rental differ from those required to establish ejectment after cancellation. A landlord may claim cancellation and ejectment while reserving damages for later quantification.

Lis pendens

Lis pendens requires pending litigation between the same parties, on the same cause of action, for the same relief, applied with some flexibility per Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd v World of Marble and Granite 2000 CC and Others [2013] (6) SA 499 (SCA). The Magistrates’ Court proceedings concerned pre-acquisition rental, whereas the High Court application concerned possession after post-transfer breach and cancellation; a judgment on historical rental would not determine the right to occupy. The doctrine “is not intended to place the entire contractual relationship under procedural suspension merely because one claim has been instituted”. The jurisdictional objection also failed, as the premises are within the court’s area of jurisdiction.

The NCA defence

A conventional lease of immovable property, under which rent is paid for temporary use and ownership does not pass, is not a credit agreement merely because rent is payable monthly or interest accrues on arrears; the NCA “lease” is one in which ownership passes, or may pass, to the consumer. The defendants identified no basis under section 8(2)(b), so no section 129 notice was required.

Outcome

The defendants did not allege payment of post-transfer arrears, non-receipt of demand, an unexpired cure period, equivocal cancellation, waiver or reinstatement, nor any juridical basis for remaining in possession. Their case failed “not because the court prefers the plaintiff’s version on disputed facts”, but because their facts were no defence in law. Summary judgment for ejectment was granted, with attorney-and-own-client costs as provided in the lease, and the remaining claims and counterclaim were referred to trial.

Practical takeaways

For landlords

A successor landlord does not need to prove a perfect cession of historical debts before it can cancel for post-transfer breach and recover possession.

Summary judgment for ejectment requires an alleged and verified entitlement to cancel, compliance with material notice requirements, unequivocal cancellation and continued occupation; a bare allegation that rent is owed is not enough.

Limiting summary judgment to ejectment allowed relief despite disputes over historical rental, although any cession of pre-transfer debts should still be expected to be tested at trial.

For tenants

A tenant must disclose facts which, if proved, would establish a legal right to remain or undermine the cancellation. Disputes over collateral monetary accounting are not enough.

Debt-splitting, lis pendens and NCA arguments will not sustain continued occupation where they leave the post-transfer breach and cancellation unanswered.

Tenants remain free to contest the cession, the quantum and ownership of historical debts, and any counterclaim at trial.

Properly applied, summary judgment is not to be viewed with suspicion: where a tenant has no juridical basis for remaining in occupation, disputes about money will not delay the restoration of possession.