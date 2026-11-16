High Court Confirms That Selling Your Own Property Does Not Make You An Estate Agent

Should a person who sells their own sectional-title flat be regulated like an estate agent? Under the Property Practitioners Act 22 of 2019 (PPA), the answer could have been yes. In Sakeliga NPC v Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority and Others (2024/148142) [2026] ZAGPPHC 986, the High Court said that cannot be right.

At a glance

In Sakeliga NPC v Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority and Others (2024/148142) [2026] ZAGPPHC 986, the High Court found that a person who sells their own sectional-title flat cannot be regulated like an estate agent.

The court held that paragraph (b) of the definition of "property practitioner" in the Property Practitioners Act 22 of 2019 (PPA) goes too far in three respects.

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority and Parliament will now need to consider the implications of the judgment and ensure that the PPA achieves its regulatory and transformation objectives without creating unnecessary uncertainty or barriers to lawful participation in the property market.

When the PPA repealed the Estate Agency Affairs Act 112 of 1976 on 1 February 2022, it cast a much wider net. Its stated aims go beyond regulating agents. They include transforming the property market, protecting consumers and making sure property services are delivered professionally.

However, the wider net brought more people into the regulatory scheme. Being classed as a “property practitioner” carries real consequences: licensing, conduct and compliance obligations, and the need to hold a Fidelity Fund certificate, without which a person may not lawfully practice.

On 8 September 2026, the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria held that paragraph (b) of the definition of “property practitioner” goes too far in three respects: private owners selling their own property or similar interest; persons selling otherwise than in the ordinary course of business; and platforms that merely carry other people’s advertisements.

The court also struck at a second barrier to entry. It declared invalid section 50(a)(x), which bars the issue of a Fidelity Fund certificate to anyone without a “valid BEE [Black Economic Empowerment] certificate”, a term the PPA never defines. Both declarations still need to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court. In the meantime, interim relief already applies to both.

The judgment confirms that while transformation is a legitimate statutory objective, the legislative means employed must adhere to the rule of law.

Who counts as a property practitioner?

As mentioned, the judgment addressed the overreach of paragraph (b) of the “property practitioner” definition. The core definition of “property practitioner” in paragraph (a) is built around a familiar idea. It covers a person who, for gain, acts on the instructions of or on behalf of someone else. Paragraph (b) breaks from that model. It includes “any person who sells, by auction or otherwise, or markets, promotes or advertises” any part, unit or section of a property or property development, or rights or shares in one, including time share and fractional ownership.

Paragraph (b) doesn’t require gain, a mandate from someone else, or activity in the ordinary course of business. Read literally, it could catch someone selling their own sectional-title flat, a company selling a single unit, or a website that simply carries someone else’s listing. The PPA’s own regulations assume that a pure advertising platform may need an exemption, which the court said shows the concern is practical and not merely hypothetical.

The court did not strike down paragraph (b) altogether. It confirmed that including developers, promoters and commercial marketers is rational, even when they are selling their own property. However, the court excluded three specific categories of persons from paragraph (b)’s reach:

private owners who sell their own unit;

persons or entities who sell, market, promote or advertise property otherwise than in the ordinary course of business – in other words, a once-off seller; and

persons or entities whose role is confined to providing a medium or conduit for another’s advertisement, i.e. property marketing platforms.

The court granted a 24-month suspension of the declaration of invalidity regarding these overreaches to allow Parliament to correct the PPA, which will start to run from the date of Constitutional Court confirmation. In the interim, these three categories are excluded from paragraph (b)’s reach.

Sakeliga also challenged the rest of the extended definition, paragraphs (a)(iv) to (e), and lost on every one of them. The following therefore remain property practitioners:

Finance intermediaries. Bond brokers, bridging-finance providers and others who arrange property finance for gain on behalf of others.

Other intermediaries and facilitators of property sales and lettings.

Property managers who manage property on behalf of another for remuneration.

Trusts running a property-practitioner business.

Associated persons, for specified purposes. Directors, members, trustees, certain employees and managers of a property-practitioner business, including for purposes of the Fidelity Fund certificate requirement.

Separately, remunerated property management is covered, but providing a discrete service of care, maintenance or upkeep is not.

The unconstitutionality of section 50(a)(x)

In the property sector, the Fidelity Fund Certificate is the statutory gateway to lawful practice. The court highlighted that it is therefore important that any condition attached to its issuance (such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) compliance) must be legally clear to avoid unnecessary barriers to entry.

Section 50(a)(x) of the PPA provided that the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) may not issue a Fidelity Fund certificate to any person who is not in possession of a valid BEE certificate. The problem is that the PPA never says what a “valid BEE certificate” is.

To sustain section 50(a)(x), the court would have to decide whether the required proof is a verification certificate, a sworn affidavit, a Companies and Intellectual Property Commission certificate or some other recognised instrument; they would need to identify the persons from whom it is required; and determine what, if any, level of B-BBEE status the document must establish. The court maintained that these are matters of legislative design, but that these choices are not supplied by the statutory text.

The court held that neither practitioners nor the regulator could tell what document was required, from whom, or to what standard. The provision therefore failed the rule-of-law requirement of legal certainty. As an independent ground, it unjustifiably limited the right to choose a trade, occupation or profession under section 22 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the court declared section 50(a)(x) inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid. While this declaration must be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, the High Court granted immediate interim relief saying that the PPRA is prohibited from withholding a Fidelity Fund Certificate solely on the basis of section 50(a)(x).

Conclusion

The judgment in Sakeliga provides some much-needed clarity in a regulatory environment that has been marked by uncertainty since the commencement of the PPA. That clarity is, however, provisional: both declarations must still be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, and only the interim relief operates in the meantime.

While the court recognised the importance of transformation within the property sector, it also reaffirmed that regulatory requirements must be clear, rational and consistent with the rule of law. The immediate effect of the judgment is therefore to provide greater certainty to practitioners and those who may otherwise have fallen within what was found to be the overbroad definition of a property practitioner. The PPRA and Parliament will now need to consider the implications of the judgment and ensure that the PPA achieves its regulatory and transformation objectives without creating unnecessary uncertainty or barriers to lawful participation in the property market.