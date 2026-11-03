ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Ouverture de comptes en francs CFA pour les ressortissants UEMOA résidant à l’étranger
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La BCEAO a publié la Note n°001-03-206 en date du 13 mars 2026, prise en application...
SenegalCorporate/Commercial Law
La BCEAO a publié la Note n°001-03-206 en date du 13 mars 2026, prise en application:
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