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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Ouverture de comptes en francs CFA pour les ressortissants UEMOA résidant à l’étranger

SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES
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La BCEAO a publié la Note n°001-03-206 en date du 13 mars 2026, prise en application...

SenegalCorporate/Commercial Law
Scp Houda & Associes
Scp Houda & Associes

La BCEAO a publié la Note n°001-03-206 en date du 13 mars 2026, prise en application:

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