Contractual Practice In The OHADA Zone: The Pitfall Of The Unilateral Retention-sale Clause

When drafting international supply or distribution contracts, it is common practice to incorporate European or Anglo-Saxon contractual standards (templates). However, given the strict nature of OHADA legislation, this ‘copy-and-paste’ approach exposes creditors to a significant risk of legal uncertainty, particularly with regard to payment guarantee mechanisms.

A classic example frequently arises: the clause allowing the seller, in the event of non-payment, to retain uncollected goods and then unilaterally resell them to a third party to settle the debt. Whilst this provision may be a matter of commercial common sense, it may be set aside by the court if it is incorrectly classified.

The risk: reclassification as an unlawful penalty clause

Under OHADA law, the right of retention is a security interest that is passive in nature (Article 67 of the Uniform Act on the Organisation of Security Interests – AUS). It confers the right to suspend the delivery of the goods, but does not confer any right to dispose of them unilaterally.

Where the contract stipulates that the creditor may, on its own initiative and without judicial authorisation, sell the retained asset to a third party (or to an entity within its own group) in order to satisfy its claim, the clause falls under the restrictive regime governing forfeiture clauses or ‘voie parée’ clauses.

Whilst the AUS refers to the mechanism of the forfeit clause in a security agreement, practitioners are deeply divided over the terms of its enforcement. A fundamental debate persists as to whether or not it is necessary to obtain an enforceable order prior to the enforcement of any forfeit clause. For proponents of a strict approach, the absence of an enforceable title invalidates the process, whilst others view it as a purely contractual and self-executing mechanism. Given this uncertainty, stipulating a direct resale without safeguards exposes the clause to a serious risk of nullity for breaching the prohibition on ‘voie parée’ clauses.

In the absence of such an objective assessment mechanism, the clause is deemed null and void, and the creditor may be held liable for the unlawful realisation of security.

The solution: The basis for mitigating commercial loss

To safeguard this mechanism without being burdened by the cumbersome nature of legal proceedings or the constraints of a valuation report, legal departments must make a conceptual shift: moving away from security law to anchor themselves in general commercial law.

Articles 271 et seq. of the Uniform Act on General Commercial Law (AUDCG) enshrine the obligation to minimise losses (mitigation of losses). Where goods have not been collected or have been abandoned by a defaulting buyer, the seller does not exercise a right of seizure or retention: instead, they take reasonable measures to preserve the value of the goods (particularly if they are perishable or subject to disproportionate storage costs) and dispose of the stock in good faith following a mandatory formal notice that has remained unheeded.

In conclusion: Contractual wording is a precision tool. To ensure the operational effectiveness of a stock disposal clause, avoid terminology relating to seizure or retention and instead prioritise the mechanisms for the management, in good faith, of abandoned goods as provided for by the AUDCG.