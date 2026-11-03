Tax On Financial Activities (TAF)

Understanding the taxation of financial transactions in Senegal

1 WHO IS CONCERNED?

The TAF applies to transactions carried out by:

Banks and financial institutions licensed in Senegal

financial intermediaries

Money transfer operators

Exchange offices and money changers

2 WHAT DOES THE TAF TAX?

It notably applies to remuneration earned on financial transactions:

Commissions

Interest

Fees

Financial charges

Other compensations related to financial services

Excluded: postal mandate.

3 MAIN EXEMPTIONS

Certain transactions benefit frorn an exemption, including:

Transactions between banks

Transact ions carried by thE BCEAO

Banque Agricole du Sénégal

Decentralized financial systems

Loans granted the State Of Senegal

Diplomatic missions and assimilated organizations

Loans with a minimum of 5 years granted to WC'tors:





4 APPLICABLE RATES

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. NATURE OF THE TAX

The TAF is an indirect tax assimilable to Value Added Tax (VAT).

2. RECOVERY METHOD

It is recoverable and refundable under the same conditions as VAT.

3. REPORTING WITH VAT

When the TAF applies to a financial transaction, it is exempt from VAT.