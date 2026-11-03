ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Tax On Financial Activities (TAF)
SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES
West Africa, and especially Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, is one of the most promising emerging...View firm profile
Senegal's financial transaction taxation system presents unique challenges and opportunities for businesses and investors operating in West Africa. This analysis examines the key tax obligations, compliance requirements, and strategic considerations that shape financial operations in Senegal's evolving regulatory environment.
Understanding the taxation of financial transactions in Senegal
1 WHO IS CONCERNED?
The TAF applies to transactions carried out by:
- Banks and financial institutions licensed in Senegal
- financial intermediaries
- Money transfer operators
- Exchange offices and money changers
2 WHAT DOES THE TAF TAX?
It notably applies to remuneration earned on financial transactions:
- Commissions
- Interest
- Fees
- Financial charges
- Other compensations related to financial services
Excluded: postal mandate.
3 MAIN EXEMPTIONS
Certain transactions benefit frorn an exemption, including:
- Transactions between banks
- Transact ions carried by thE BCEAO
- Banque Agricole du Sénégal
- Decentralized financial systems
- Loans granted the State Of Senegal
- Diplomatic missions and assimilated organizations
- Loans with a minimum of 5 years granted to WC'tors:
4 APPLICABLE RATES
KEY TAKEAWAYS
1. NATURE OF THE TAX
The TAF is an indirect tax assimilable to Value Added Tax (VAT).
2. RECOVERY METHOD
It is recoverable and refundable under the same conditions as VAT.
3. REPORTING WITH VAT
When the TAF applies to a financial transaction, it is exempt from VAT.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.