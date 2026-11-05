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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Opening Of CFA Franc Accounts For UEMOA Nationals Resinding Abroad

SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES
SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES
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SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES

SCP HOUDA & ASSOCIES

West Africa, and especially Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, is one of the most promising emerging...

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The BCEAO has published Not No. 001-03-2026 dated 13 March 2026.

SenegalAccounting and Audit
Scp Houda & Associes
Scp Houda & Associes

The BCEAO has published Not No. 001-03-2026 dated 13 March 2026, issued pursuant to :

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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