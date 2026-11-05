ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Opening Of CFA Franc Accounts For UEMOA Nationals Resinding Abroad
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West Africa, and especially Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, is one of the most promising emerging...View firm profile
The BCEAO has published Not No. 001-03-2026 dated 13 March 2026.
SenegalAccounting and Audit
The BCEAO has published Not No. 001-03-2026 dated 13 March 2026, issued pursuant to :
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