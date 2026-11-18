MENA Data, Privacy & Cyber Update

This alert forms part of our MENA Data, Privacy & Cyber Update series, providing concise updates on key legal and regulatory developments across data protection, privacy, AI and cybersecurity in the Middle East.

On 6 October 2026, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) launched a public consultation on proposed amendments to the Implementing Regulations (the Regulations) of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL). The consultation closes on 5 November 2026. If adopted, the amendments would introduce a general data localisation requirement, tighten breach notification, data protection impact assessment (DPIA), data protection officer (DPO) and controller registration obligations, and codify deadlines for responding to SDAIA. The amended Regulations would enter into force 60 days after publication in the Official Gazette. We summarise the 10 key proposed changes below.

New Local Data Storage Requirement: One of the most significant proposed amendments is the introduction of an express requirement in Article 23 for controllers to store personal data within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the Kingdom). The current framework contains no such general storage requirement. The draft provides that personal data may nevertheless be transferred or disclosed outside the Kingdom in accordance with the PDPL and the Regulations. Enhanced Transparency and Accessibility Requirements: Controllers would be required to provide information to data subjects in an “appropriate and simplified language”, rather than only where the controller is aware that the data subject lacks full or partial legal capacity. Accordingly, privacy policies would also have to be written in clear, simplified and comprehensible language, and to be consistent with the language customarily used when providing services or products to the relevant categories of data subjects. Depending on the language customarily used for the relevant products or services, this may require organisations to make privacy policies available in Arabic or other relevant languages. Revised Breach Notification Framework: The standalone definition of “Personal Data Breach” would be removed, and the notification obligation would apply to any personal data breach, damage or unauthorised access. Notably, the current condition that SDAIA need be notified within 72 hours only where the incident potentially causes harm to personal data or the data subject, or conflicts with their rights or interests, would be removed, so that a notification to the authority would have to be made within 72 hours of becoming aware of an incident in all circumstances. By contrast, the harm threshold for notifying affected data subjects would be retained. The amendments also refine the content required in notifications to SDAIA and affected individuals, including clearer descriptions of the incident and an indication of whether data subjects have been or will be notified. National Register of Controllers: The consultation proposes replacing the current Rules Governing the National Register of Controllers (the Register) with direct registration obligations in the Regulations. Registration through SDAIA’s platform would be required for: public entities; controllers whose core activity requires personal data processing; controllers processing sensitive personal data or data relating to individuals lacking full or partial legal capacity; and controllers transferring or disclosing personal data outside the Kingdom. The transfer trigger could substantially increase the number of organisations required to register. The obligation would also apply to natural persons processing personal data beyond personal or family use. According to the current Rules Governing the National Register of Controllers, the Register is intended to enable SDAIA to monitor and follow up on controllers and assist them in complying with the PDPL and Regulations. Registration provides controllers with access to services through SDAIA’s platform, including breach notification, privacy impact assessment and compliance assessment services, and results in the issue of a registration certificate. Under the proposed amendments, for each controller required to register, SDAIA’s platform would “contain a separate register […] wherein the records referred to in Article (31) of the Law [i.e., the records of processing activities] and other necessary documents or information related to Personal Data processing are registered.” The proposed amendments do not state whether this information would be publicly accessible. Separately, controllers would be required to retain their records of processing activities for the duration of the relevant processing activities and for five years following completion of each processing activity. Expanded and Clarified DPIA Triggers: The circumstances requiring a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) would be substantially restructured. The proposed text would expressly require DPIAs for: processing involving sensitive personal data or personal data relating to minors or individuals lacking full or partial legal capacity; combining datasets from different sources; large-scale processing or processing involving regular or systematic monitoring; processing involving emerging technologies; and processing that results in solely automated decisions affecting the rights or interests of data subjects. “Emerging technologies” is not defined and could potentially capture a wide range of AI-related processing. The current trigger for carrying out a DPIA – when products or services are likely to cause serious harm to data subjects’ privacy – would be removed. The amendments would also simplify certain DPIA content requirements by focusing on risks, impacts and mitigation measures, and would require a reassessment where the measures taken are not appropriate to the identified risks. Changes to Marketing and Promotional Communications: The draft would consolidate and streamline the provisions governing promotional, awareness and marketing communications. In particular, controllers would be required to obtain the recipient’s consent and, where there is a prior relationship with the recipient, verify that consent has been obtained in accordance with the PDPL and the Regulations; provide a simple and free opt-out mechanism; cease communications immediately upon request; and retain evidence of consent. The definition of “Direct Marketing” would be removed and the marketing provisions would be reframed around processing personal data for “marketing purposes” (which is not defined), with an express requirement to provide a consent withdrawal mechanism and, upon withdrawal, to cease the processing and destroy the resulting data without undue delay. Consent and Automated Decision-Making: The amendments would narrow the circumstances in which explicit consent is required for automated processing (which is not separately defined). Rather than applying to all decisions made solely on the basis of automated processing, the requirement would apply only where the processing of personal data will result in decisions based solely on automated processing that affect the rights or interests of data subjects (similar to other governments that have made equivalent clarifications, such as the UK in the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 amending the UK GDPR). The amendments would also consolidate the existing requirement that consent be given by an individual with full legal capacity into the general condition that consent be given freely and not obtained through misleading methods. Data Subject Rights and Complaint Escalation: The existing 30-day response period (extendable by up to a further 30 days) would remain, but a request not fulfilled within the applicable period would be deemed rejected by the controller. The amendments would also expressly provide that a data subject may submit a complaint to SDAIA where they are unable to exercise their rights within that period, or where the period expires without a response from the controller. The grounds for refusing a request would also be narrowed: a controller could decline a request only where it is repeated without justification or requires unusual effort, and would need to give reasons. The reference to “manifestly unfounded” requests would be removed. Expanded DPO Obligations: The proposed amendments would significantly revise the data protection officer (DPO) framework. Among other changes, the “large scale” qualifier would be removed for public entities (so that any public entity providing services involving personal data processing would be required to appoint a DPO), but would be added to the regular and systematic monitoring trigger; controllers would be required to document DPO appointments and, immediately upon appointment, provide SDAIA with the DPO’s contact details through SDAIA’s platform (and update them on any replacement); and DPO responsibilities would be expanded, including providing internal advice and awareness activities regarding the application of the PDPL and the Regulation. The existing separate rules regarding DPO appointments would be removed, with the relevant requirements incorporated directly into the Regulations. New Obligations When Dealing with SDAIA Investigations and Complaints: The draft would introduce a requirement for organisations to respond to SDAIA requests relating to the implementation of the PDPL and the Regulations within 20 business days of receipt, with any extension to be requested with sufficient justification and granted at SDAIA’s discretion. Additional procedural rules governing complaints would be introduced, including obligations on complainants and respondents to provide information requested by SDAIA within the specified periods. SDAIA would also be permitted to disclose information obtained in connection with complaints, limited to the minimum necessary to achieve the purpose. The proposed amendments do not specify to whom such information may be disclosed or the circumstances and timing of disclosure. Data subjects would no longer be subject to a prescribed time limit under the Regulations for filing a complaint, as the current 90-day deadline would be removed.

Next Steps

The proposed amendments remain subject to consultation and may change before adoption. Interested parties may submit comments through the Public Consultation Platform (Istitlaa) until 5 November 2026. If implemented in their current form, the amendments would take effect 60 days after publication in the Official Gazette, leaving a short window to adapt. Organisations should pay particular attention to the proposed data localisation requirement (particularly for cloud-hosted and group-wide data), the removal of the harm threshold for breach notification to SDAIA, expanded DPIA triggers, revised DPO obligations, National Register registration requirements (including the new transfer trigger) and the 20-business day deadline for responding to SDAIA.

In practice, organisations should now assess where their personal data is stored, review incident response plans, DPIA methodologies, records of processing and marketing consent flows, and consider whether to participate in the consultation. The amendments, if adopted, could require corresponding updates to existing PDPL compliance programmes.