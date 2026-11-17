Can data contracts bridge the gap between AI governance policies and enforceable technical controls?

Our latest article explores how organizations can strengthen data quality, protect privacy, and establish legal accountability as AI adoption expands.

The article examines how legal requirements, including GDPR Article 25, Saudi Arabia's PDPL, and Egyptian Law 151/2020, can be turned into machine-enforceable specifications that identify non-compliant or corrupted data upstream, before it leads to AI hallucinations or regulatory breaches.

To view the full article please click here.