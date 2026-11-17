ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
The Anatomy Of An Executable Data Contract: Operationalizing Privacy & Data Quality At Event Velocity
BLK Partners
BLK Partners offers its clients a comprehensive legal service in the Middle East through a team of...View firm profile
Can data contracts bridge the gap between AI governance policies and enforceable technical controls? This article explores how organizations can strengthen data quality, protect privacy, and establish legal accountability as AI adoption expands by examining how legal requirements can be turned into machine-enforceable specifications.
Can data contracts bridge the gap between AI governance policies and enforceable technical controls?
Our latest article explores how organizations can strengthen data quality, protect privacy, and establish legal accountability as AI adoption expands.
The article examines how legal requirements, including GDPR Article 25, Saudi Arabia's PDPL, and Egyptian Law 151/2020, can be turned into machine-enforceable specifications that identify non-compliant or corrupted data upstream, before it leads to AI hallucinations or regulatory breaches.
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