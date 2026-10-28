Investigation Into Dual-use Exports To Belarus Via Third Countries

It is being reported, that Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is investigating the company World Machinery Works S.R.L. and two of its senior managers on suspicion of export of dual use goods to Belarus in breach of EU sanctions.

The attempted exports were in two parts valued at €980,000 and €1.75m and are suspected of being destined for BelAz Holdings in Belarus.

The machine tools were initially exported to Germany. One remains there, the other got as far as Kazakhstan before being stopped. It had been routed via Germany, Austria, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and then Kazakhstan with the alleged destination being Belarus.

The report notes that several of the suspected individuals have already admitted involvement.