ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Proceedings Brought For Operation Of Russian-registered Vehicle
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Poland's customs authorities have detained a Russian-registered trailer operating in the EU, imposing significant financial penalties on the transport company. The case highlights enforcement of EU sanctions that prohibit Russian-registered vehicles from operating within European Union territory.
Poland’s customs has detained a Russian-registered trailer being used to carry freight from Germany.
EU sanctions prohibit the operation of Russian-registered trucks and trailers in the EU.
Administrative proceedings have been commenced and a fine of PLN 100,000 (c. €22,700) has been imposed to obtain the release of the vehicle. A small fine of PLN 2,000 was also imposed on the responsible company’s transport manager.
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