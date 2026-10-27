Who Is The Creator? Rethinking Authorship In The Age Of Generative AI

1. Introduction

Generative artificial intelligence now produces articles, images, music, video, software code, and designs at a scale few people expected a decade ago. The usual way of describing this material is to call it "AI-generated," and more and more often "AI-created." Publishing platforms, detection tools and public commentary use these labels as if they settle the question of where a work came from. This article argues that they do not.

The label is accurate at one level. A model does produce the final sequence of words, pixels or sounds. What the label leaves out is everything that made that production possible. The languages a model writes in, the knowledge it draws on, the examples it learned from, the architecture it runs on and the purposes it serves were all supplied by human beings. The central claim of this article is that every output of generative AI is best understood as human-made, even when an AI system is the immediate mechanism that produces it.

The argument is made at the level of humanity as a whole and not at the level of the individual user, so it does not depend on how much effort a particular person puts into a prompt. It is also not a legal argument about ownership or copyright. It does not claim that AI simply copies and pastes from its training data. Nor does it claim that every human work begins from nothing, since most of what any one person makes builds on what others discovered before them. This article’s claim concerns humanity as a whole, as every chain of human knowledge began with a person who noticed a problem and tried to solve it without existing support or foundational work. It is a philosophical argument about what "creation" should mean, and about whether a system that works entirely downstream of human discovery can be called the creator of anything.

Parts II to V build the argument through the knitting machine analogy, the human foundation of generative AI, the difference between production and creation, and the chain of human discovery. Part VI answers the strongest objections, Part VII examines the harm done by the "AI-generated" label, and Part VIII asks what should count as genuine AI creation.

2. The Machine as Instrument: From Knitting to Generative AI

As an analogy, a cardigan can be made in two ways. A person can knit it by hand and control every stitch, or a person can use a knitting machine. In the second case, the person still decides what is being made, along with the pattern, the colours, the measurements, and the order of operations. The machine then does the physical work. The machine does not decide one morning that it wants to make a cardigan. The objective and the instructions come from a human, and when the garment is finished, nobody hesitates to call it human-made.

The same question can be put to generative AI. If a machine carries out a productive process under human direction, does that make the result "machine created"? Or is the machine the instrument through which human intention is expressed? Generative AI makes the question harder because its output is far less predictable, and Part VI of this paper returns to that difference. The starting point is the same in both cases. A tool that performs a process does not, on that fact alone, become the author of what the process produces.

3. The Human Foundation Beneath Every Output

Generative AI does not begin from an empty world. A large language model learns to predict the next word in a sequence by processing very large collections of text written by people. When OpenAI described the training of one of its landmark models in 2020, it reported that about 60 percent of the training mix came from a filtered copy of Common Crawl, an archive of web pages collected between 2016 and 2019. The rest came from two collections of books, English language Wikipedia and a curated set of web pages.2 Every one of those sources is a record of human writing.

The dependence goes deeper than the data. Humans created English, Yoruba, French and every other language a model can process. Humans built mathematics, grammar, punctuation, scientific vocabulary, programming languages and the conventions of poetry and journalism. When a model writes a sentence in Yoruba, for instance, it is working inside a language that Yoruba speaking communities have developed and kept alive over centuries. The model did not discover any of these systems. It received them. Even the transformer, the design behind modern language models, was invented and published by human researchers.3

The point is broader than the familiar complaint that AI "copies" individual works. Modern models rarely reproduce one source and paste it into an answer. Everything a model can do rests on a body of knowledge that humanity gathered over thousands of years of observing, recording, testing, and teaching. Shumailov and colleagues found that training models indiscriminately on text produced by earlier models causes lasting damage they call "model collapse," in which the rarer parts of the original data disappear, and the output degrades.4 Gerstgrasser and colleagues later showed that collapse can be avoided when the original real data is kept in the training set alongside the synthetic data instead of being replaced by it.5 Both findings point in the same direction. A model stays healthy only while human-made material remains in the mix, and a system that cannot sustain itself without human work is hard to describe as an independent creator.

4. Production Is Not Creation

The distinction at the centre of this article is between producing something and creating something. A machine can plainly produce. Whether production counts as creation depends on how creation is defined, and two definitions are in common use.

The first treats creation as novel production. On this view, whatever is new, surprising and valuable counts as creative, however it came about. Margaret Boden, whose work has shaped much of the debate on computers and creativity, describes "combinational" creativity as the making of unfamiliar combinations of familiar ideas, and separates it from exploratory and transformational kinds. 6 Under a definition built on novelty, generative AI passes the test, because it clearly produces combinations nobody has seen before. The second definition treats creation as intentional authorship. A new arrangement is not enough. Creation also requires intention, purpose, understanding, a decision that the work should exist, and arguably some form of experience. Under this definition, the case for AI is much weaker.

The concern is old. In 1843, Ada Lovelace wrote that Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine "has no pretensions to originate anything" and could do only "whatever we know how to order it to perform." Alan Turing later named this "Lady Lovelace's Objection" and replied that machines often took him by surprise.7 Sylvie Delacroix has pointed out that Turing quietly changed the question. Lovelace was talking about the power to originate, and Turing answered with the power to surprise, yet a thing can surprise us without originating anything at all.8 That gap is the one this article relies on. Critics of large language models make a related point. Bender and colleagues describe these models as systems that stitch together sequences of linguistic form according to probabilistic patterns in their training data, without any reference to meaning.9 The real question is less whether AI can create and more whether remixing counts as creation when it is done by a system that has never discovered anything for itself.

5. Intention, Agency and the Chain of Human Discovery

Individual people build on what came before them, and that is true of almost everyone who has ever made anything. The difference lies in where the chain begins and who stands at its inception. Flight is a useful example. The first people who wanted to fly had no book to read and no teacher who already knew the answer. They learned from the natural world itself, watching birds and asking, over many centuries, whether the principles that kept a bird in the air could be copied. Wilbur Wright noticed that a buzzard keeps its balance by twisting one wing tip up and the other down, and that observation led to the wing warping system the brothers first tested on a kite in 1899.10 Wilbur, working much later, was clear about where he stood in that chain. In a letter to the Smithsonian Institution, he wrote that he wished "to avail myself of all that is already known and then if possible add my bit."11 At every stage there was a person who wanted something to exist that did not yet exist, who set the goal, ran the experiments, judged the failures and decided when the result was good enough.

Farming shows the same pattern over a longer stretch of time. At some point, with no one to teach them, people began to work the soil, plant seeds and grow food on purpose. They learned it from the land itself, through observation and trial. That knowledge passed from one generation to the next. Later generations improved it with better tools, starting with ploughs, then engines, and eventually the tractor. The tractor is an advanced form of a practice that traces back through human observation and experiment. It did not discover farming. It inherited it.

Generative AI enters this chain very late. It was not present when language, poetry, mathematics or farming were discovered. It did not watch birds and decide that people should fly, and it did not run the centuries of experiments behind modern science. It arrives after the knowledge already exists and is given access to an enormous record of it. Follow any chain of human knowledge back far enough and it ends with a person who learned directly from the world. Follow the knowledge of an AI system back and it ends with human records. Human remixing traces back to human discovery. AI remixing traces back to human discovery too, but the AI was never the discoverer.

The same is true of purpose. A current generative model does not decide on its own that it wants to solve the problem of flight or write a blog post about grief. Humans build the system, define what it is for, write the prompt, set the context and decide what counts as a good result. The model then computes an output. There is a real difference between a system producing an output and a system deciding that the output should exist, and only the second amounts to agency in the sense that matters for authorship.

6. Answering the Strongest Objections

Three objections deserve a direct answer.

6.1 The model writes what no human specified

A knitting machine follows a pattern a human gave it, but a language model does not work that way. If someone types "Write me a poem because my dad just died," the person has not chosen a single line or metaphor. The model supplies them, and on this view, it deserves at least some creative credit. The objection is serious, but it proves less than it seems. The model can answer that request only because it was trained on a vast amount of human writing about grief, fathers, memory and loss, and on centuries of human poetry. It has absorbed the ways people have written about losing a parent. The arrangement of words in the final poem may be new. The emotional vocabulary, the forms of elegy and the language itself are not. That the human did not dictate each word shows that the tool is more complex than a knitting machine. It does not show that the tool is the source.

6.2 Humans remix too

No writer invents every word, no musician invents every note, and no scientist builds mathematics from scratch. T. S. Eliot argued that no poet or artist "has his complete meaning alone," and that every writer must be read against those who came before.12 If human creativity is also recombination, why should AI recombination be treated differently? The answer lies in the chain described in Part V. This article accepts that individual people remix all the time. Its claim is about humanity as a whole. Human remixing sits inside a line of discovery that humans began by learning directly from the world, and humans still extend that line through their own observation and experiment, sometimes with no teacher at all. AI draws on that same line without ever having been a discoverer within that matrix. People can say, "We found this, and we are building on what we found." An AI system can only build on what it was given.

6.3 Some systems discover things without human data

AlphaGo Zero, developed by DeepMind, learned the board game Go through self play alone, without studying a single human game, and went on to find strategies that human players had not used.13 More recently, Google DeepMind's AlphaEvolve found a way to multiply two four by four complex matrices using 48 multiplications, the first improvement in that setting on the method Volker Strassen published in 1969.14 These are the strongest counterexamples to the claim that AI only reworks human knowledge. Even here, though, people invented the game of Go, wrote its rules and defined what winning means. AlphaEvolve works on problems that people choose, and it judges its attempts with evaluation codes that people write. Both systems found something new inside a world that humans designed, in pursuit of goals that humans have set. These are real achievements, but they are still discovery on human terms.

7. Labels, Prompts and the Problem of "AI Style"

The "AI-generated" label also causes practical problems. Consider an article written with AI assistance and published on a platform such as Substack. The writer may have chosen the topic, built the argument, prompted the model, rejected several drafts, asked for a different tone, corrected errors, merged outputs, added personal experience, reorganized the structure and chosen the final wording. A label stating that the piece is entirely AI generated describes the last mechanical step and hides everything else. The machine generates possibilities, and the human decides which of them are worth keeping. Boden saw this coming in 1998, when she wrote that AI would find it easier to generate new ideas than to evaluate them.15

The label also produces a strange reversal in how writing is judged. The em dash (-) is now widely treated as a sign of machine writing, and some internet users call it the "ChatGPT hyphen." Yet Charlotte Brontë used roughly one dash for every 90 words in Jane Eyre, and Emily Dickinson filled nearly 1,800 poems with thousands. In 2025, a Portland journalist who writes his grocery newsletter by hand was accused on Reddit of using ChatGPT because of his dashes.16 Models use the mark because people used it for centuries. The pressure on human writers has grown so strong that one creative agency released a new punctuation mark, the "am dash," so that writers can signal that a person wrote their text.17

Automated detection makes the problem worse. A Stanford study tested seven widely used AI detectors on 91 essays written by people for whom English is a second language. On average the detectors labelled about 61 percent of these human essays as AI-generated, and 89 of the 91 essays were flagged by at least one detector.18 People are now being told that their own writing looks artificial because a machine learned to write like people. A convention that came from human writing does not become artificial because a model later repeated it, and asking people to invent new marks or abandon old ones, so that they do not resemble a machine, gets the order of events backwards.

A clearer vocabulary would help. Aristotle distinguished four kinds of cause. For a bronze statue, the bronze is the material cause, the sculptor and the art of casting are the source of the change, and the purpose the statue serves is its final cause.19 "AI generated" names only the immediate source of the change. It says nothing about where the underlying knowledge came from, who directed the process, who held the intention or who selected the final result. On every one of those questions the answer points back to human beings.

8. What Would Count as Genuine AI Creation

A fair argument should say what would change its conclusion. The test is not novelty, which current systems have already achieved, but whether a system originates the knowledge, purpose or creative substance behind what it produces. Imagine a system that, without being handed the objective, noticed a problem human had not recognized, formed its own reason for solving it, proposed a hypothesis, designed and ran experiments, learned from the results, discovered a principle nobody knew before, and then used that knowledge to make something new. Such a system would stand at the start of its own chain of discovery. It would be much closer to genuine independent creation, and the position taken in this article would need to be revisited. Until that happens, the output of generative AI remains inside the chain that humanity began.

9. Conclusion

Generative AI is built on thousands of years of human discovery, and every chain of that discovery began with a person who learned directly from the world. People created the languages that AI uses, the concepts it represents, the examples it learned from and the computing systems it runs on. People define what it is for, direct it through prompts and decide which of its outputs are worth keeping. If its knowledge, language, training, objectives and final selection all come from humanity, it is hard to see in what sense the result is exclusively "AI created."

AI is a powerful mechanism of production, but producing the final output does not make it the originator of the creative substance inside that output, because novel combination is not the same as independent creation. The phrase "AI-generated" describes the mechanism accurately and the origin poorly. The question that matters most is where the knowledge and creative foundation behind an output came from, and that question leads back to humanity. The machine performs the production. Humanity remains the originating source, and the work should be understood as human made.

Footnotes

1 Oluwaseun Awosola, Information Technology Officer, S. P. A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos, Nigeria.

2 Tom B Brown and others, "Language Models are Few-Shot Learners" (Arxiv, 28 May 2020) (https://arxiv.org/abs/2005.14165) accessed on 26 September 2026.

3 Ashish Vaswani and others, "Attention Is All You Need" (Arxiv, 12 June 2017) (https://arxiv.org/abs/1706.03762) accessed on 26 September 2026.

4 Ilia Shumailov and others, "AI models collapse when trained on recursively generated data" (Nature, 24 July 2024) (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07566-y) accessed on 26 September 2026.

5 Matthias Gerstgrasser and others, "Is Model Collapse Inevitable? Breaking the Curse of Recursion by Accumulating Real and Synthetic Data" (Arxiv, 1 April 2024) (https://arxiv.org/abs/2404.01413) accessed on 26 September 2026.

6 Margaret A Boden, "Creativity and artificial intelligence" (1998) (https://doi.org/10.1016/S0004-3702(98)00055-1) accessed on 26 September 2026.

7 A. M. Turing, "Computing Machinery and Intelligence" (1950) Mind, Volume LIX, Pages 433–460, (https://doi.org/10.1093/mind/LIX.236.433) accessed on 26 September 2026.

8 Sylvie Delacroix, "Computing Machinery, Surprise and Originality" (Springer Nature Link, 21 May 2021) (https://doi.org/10.1007/s13347-021-00453-8) accessed on 26 September 2026.

9 Emily M Bender and others, "On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big?" (ACM Digital Library, 01 March 2021) (https://doi.org/10.1145/3442188.3445922) accessed on 26 September 2026.

10 Smithsonian Institution, "The Wright Brothers: Wing Warping" (https://smithsonianeducation.org/educators/lesson_plans/wright/wing_warping.html) accessed on 26 September 2026.

11 PBS American Experience, "The Wright Brothers" (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/wright-brothers/) accessed on 26 September 2026.

12 T. S. Eliot, "Tradition and the Individual Talent" (Poetry Foundation, 13 October 2009) (https://www.poetryfoundation.org/articles/69400/tradition-and-the-individual-talent) accessed on 26 September 2026.

13 David Silver and others, "Mastering the game of Go without human knowledge" (Nature, 19 October 2017) (https://doi.org/10.1038/nature24270) accessed on 26 September 2026.

14 Alexander Novikov and others, "AlphaEvolve: A coding agent for scientific and algorithmic discovery" (Arxiv, 16 June 2025) (https://arxiv.org/abs/2506.13131) accessed on 26 September 2026.

15 Boden, "Creativity and artificial intelligence" (n5) 347.

16 99% Invisible, "The Em Dash" (Episode 658, 3 February 2026)

(https://99percentinvisible.org/episode/658-the-em-dash/) accessed on 26 September 2026.

17 The Stable, "Cocogun's am dash: Human writing fights back against ChatGPT" (The Stable, 6 May 2025) (https://www.thestable.com.au/cocoguns-am-dash-human-writing-fights-back-against-

chatgpt/) accessed on 26 September 2026.

18 Weixin Liang and others, "GPT detectors are biased against non-native English writers" (2023) Volume 4, Issue 7100779 (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.patter.2023.100779) accessed on 26

September 2026.

19 Andrea Falcon, "Aristotle on Causality" (Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, 7 March 2023) (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/aristotle-causality/) accessed on 26 September 2026.