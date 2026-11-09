The Challenges And Limitations Of Artificial Intelligence And Modern Technology In The Digital Era Part Two

Part Two

Artificial Intelligence (AI), a branch of technology, has revolutionised various industries by automating tasks, analysing large volumes of data, identifying patterns, and supporting decision-making in sectors such as healthcare, finance, business, and education. In recent years, technology has transformed the way people communicate, work, learn, and access information. Social media platforms and digital applications enable instant global communication, while the internet provides access to educational resources, research materials, and opportunities for professional development. However, technology also has its drawbacks. Excessive use of digital devices may lead to eye strain, neck pain, sleep deprivation, and increased stress. Similarly, AI presents several challenges, including privacy breaches, inaccurate information, algorithmic bias, job displacement, and economic inequality. These challenges highlight the need for responsible technology use and effective measures to minimise its potential negative effects.

Challenges, Risks, and Limitations of Artificial Intelligence1

1. Psychological effects2

Excessive use of technology, particularly social media, may negatively affect psychological well-being and self-esteem. This is because spending too much time on social media can expose people to unrealistic lifestyles, edited photographs, and the achievements of others, which may lead them to compare themselves unfavorably with others. Such comparisons can cause feelings of inadequacy, jealousy, anxiety, loneliness, and dissatisfaction with their lives. Furthermore, the pressure to receive likes, comments, and followers may make individuals depend on online approval to feel valued. Excessive social media use can also reduce face-to-face interactions, disrupt sleep, and increase emotional stress. It is important to maintain a healthy balance between online activities and real-life relationships to protect mental well being and develop a positive sense of self-worth, knowing fully well that most content writers use AI to perfect their work on the social media, faces and other things to make them more presentable.

1.1 The Negative Effects of Social Media on Body Image and Self-Esteem

Social media can shape how individuals view their physical appearance and assess their self-worth. The widespread use of beauty filters, digitally altered photographs, and AI-generated images can create unrealistic expectations about beauty, body shape, skin texture, and facial features. When users repeatedly encounter these idealised images, they may begin to compare their own appearance with the carefully edited versions of others presented online. Such comparisons can lead to dissatisfaction with one's body, reduced self-confidence, and feelings of inadequacy. Young people, in particular, may feel pressured to conform to unrealistic beauty standards to gain acceptance, attention, or approval from others. Over time, these pressures may negatively affect their emotional well-being and self-esteem. It is therefore important for social media users to recognise that online images do not always reflect reality and to appreciate that physical appearance varies naturally from one person to another.

2. Negative Effects of AI on Health and Society

2.1 The Effects of Social Media and Celebrity Culture on Mental Health

Social media can influence the emotional and psychological well-being of young people, especially when they compare their personal experiences with the lifestyles displayed by celebrities and online influencers. Images of luxury, success, physical attractiveness, and seemingly perfect lives may create unrealistic standards that are difficult to achieve. As a result, some young people may feel dissatisfied with their own circumstances, experience low self-confidence, or develop feelings of anxiety, depression or suicidal ideations.

Another concern is the increasing difficulty of distinguishing authentic information from misleading online content. AI-generated images, manipulated videos, and fabricated stories may appear convincing enough to be mistaken for genuine events. When young people accept such content without verifying its authenticity, their understanding of reality may become distorted, potentially affecting their opinions, decisions, and behaviour.

Spending excessive time on social media or engaging with it in unhealthy ways may also interfere with concentration, academic achievement, and meaningful relationships with family and friends. In some cases, the desire to follow popular trends or gain online approval may encourage young people to adopt attitudes and behaviours without considering their consequences or listening to appropriate guidance from parents and teachers. However, these effects are not experienced by everyone and may depend on individual circumstances, the nature of online interactions, and how social media is used. Considering the recent protective measures in Australia and the United States. These examples show that governments are increasingly concerned about children's exposure to harmful online content, cyberbullying, inappropriate material, addictive platform features and other online risks. For better understanding and clarity, the following say much of what measures these countries take to correct the under-age children from being addictive with social media, especially in terms of usage of technology.

a. Australia's Social Media Age Restrictions3

As of 10 December 2025, Australia implemented a minimum age law requiring designated social media platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent children under 16 from creating or keeping accounts. The restrictions cover platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Reddit. The measure aims to protect young people from harmful online content, excessive screen time and platform features that may negatively affect their health and wellbeing. Children and their parents are not penalised for non-compliance; however, platforms may face substantial civil penalties if they fail to meet their legal obligations.

b. Ohio’s Social Media Parental Consent Law4

On 18 June, a U.S. appeals court ruled that Ohio could enforce a law requiring social media companies to obtain parental consent before allowing children under 16 to use their platforms. The law also requires covered websites to verify users’ ages. The court held that the measure was a reasonable step towards protecting children and did not violate constitutional free-speech protections. However, NetChoice, a technology industry trade group, opposed the ruling, arguing that the law threatened users’ privacy and constitutional rights. The decision reflects growing international concern about the potential negative effects of social media on young people’s mental health and safety.

c. New York’s SAFE for Kids Act5

In 2026, New York introduced final rules under the SAFE for Kids Act to protect children under 18 from potentially harmful social media features. The rules require covered platforms to restrict addictive, algorithmically personalised feeds and notifications between midnight and 6 a.m. unless parental consent is obtained. They also establish age-verification and parental-consent procedures, with safeguards to protect users’ privacy. The law aims to reduce excessive social media use and its potential effects on young people’s mental health, sleep and wellbeing. The Act is scheduled to take effect on 25 January 2027.

d. California’s Social Media Addiction Prevention Law6

In 2024, California enacted Senate Bill 976, known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, to protect minors from addictive features on social media platforms. In 2026, the California Department of Justice proposed regulations addressing age verification, parental consent and the potential discriminatory effects of the regulations. The Department invited public comments for 45 days, ending on 30 June 2026, and scheduled a public hearing for the same date. These measures aim to strengthen the protection of children from potentially harmful social media features.

2.2 Physical Health Effects

Excessive use of digital devices may contribute to several physical health problems, including eyestrain, sleep disturbances, and reduced physical activity.

a. Eyestrain and Visual Discomfort: Spending long periods looking at digital screens can place strain on the eyes, particularly when users concentrate on a device without taking regular breaks. This may lead to symptoms such as eye dryness, irritation, blurred vision, headaches, and difficulty focusing. These problems can occur because people tend to blink less frequently when concentrating on screens, which may cause the eyes to become dry and uncomfortable. Poor lighting, excessive screen brightness, and viewing devices from an inappropriate distance may further aggravate the symptoms.

b. Sleep Problems: Using digital devices close to bedtime may interfere with sleep, particularly when users engage with stimulating or emotionally distressing content. The blue light emitted by phone and tablet screens can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep wake cycle, potentially making it harder to fall asleep at the appropriate time. Prolonged screen use may also contribute to digital eye strain, causing symptoms such as dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and eye discomfort. When these habits persist, disrupted sleep patterns and poor sleep quality may negatively affect mood, concentration, productivity, and overall quality of life.7

c. Reduced Physical Activity: Technology can encourage sedentary behaviour when people spend long periods watching television, playing video games, or browsing the internet. Prolonged sitting may have harmful long-term health effects.

d. Social Effects of Technology: Technology has both positive and negative effects on social relationships. Excessive social media use may be associated with loneliness and social isolation, particularly when online activities replace meaningful face-to-face interactions.

3. Effects of Technology on Children

Children may experience some of the same effects of technology as adults, but their developing brains make appropriate screen use particularly important.

a. Behavioural Changes in Children: Spending excessive amounts of time on digital devices may be associated with changes in children's behaviour, particularly when screen use interferes with sleep, physical activity, schoolwork, and interaction with others. Children who do not get sufficient sleep may find it more difficult to control their emotions, concentrate on tasks, follow instructions, or cope with frustration. This may manifest in increased irritability, restlessness, impatience, or difficulty paying attention. Furthermore, excessive engagement with fast-paced digital content may make it challenging for some children to remain interested in activities that require sustained attention. However, these effects vary from child to child, and screen time alone does not necessarily cause behavioural problems.

b. Difficulty Concentrating: Research has identified an association between prolonged or excessive screen time in young children and an increased likelihood of attention-related difficulties, including symptoms resembling attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, this association does not establish that screen time directly causes ADHD, as other factors may contribute to these difficulties. The concern, therefore, is not screen use in general, but excessive or inappropriate use that may interfere with children's attention, sleep, physical activity, and social development. Digital devices can still support learning and development when used appropriately, in moderation, and under parental guidance.8

c. Other factors, including existing behavioural difficulties, family circumstances, and sleep patterns, may influence the relationship.

Parents and caregivers should therefore monitor children's screen habits, encourage outdoor play-and-read, and establish age-appropriate limits on recreational device use.

4. Job Displacement and Skills Gaps

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can automate tasks that were previously performed by humans, potentially reducing the need for workers in certain occupations. For example, AI-powered systems can handle data entry, customer service enquiries, document processing, and other routine administrative tasks. As organisations adopt these technologies to improve efficiency and reduce costs, some employees may lose their jobs, while others may experience changes in their roles and responsibilities.

This development creates a need for workers to acquire new skills, particularly in digital technology, problem-solving, critical thinking, and AI-assisted work processes. Employees who lack access to training or are unable to adapt to technological changes may find it difficult to secure new employment opportunities. This can increase unemployment and economic inequality, particularly among workers whose jobs are most vulnerable to automation.

5. Bias and Discrimination in Artificial Intelligence

AI systems can produce unfair or discriminatory outcomes when the information used to train them is incomplete, unrepresentative, inaccurate, or influenced by existing human prejudices. Because these systems learn from historical data, they may repeat or reinforce past patterns of discrimination rather than make impartial decisions. For instance, an AI-powered recruitment tool may disadvantage qualified candidates if its training data reflects a history of favouring particular groups of employees. Similarly, in healthcare, biased data may result in less accurate assessments for certain categories of patients, while in the financial sector, AI-powered lending systems may unfairly evaluate some applicants' eligibility for loans. Such outcomes can deepen existing inequalities, restrict access to employment and essential services, and prevent individuals from receiving fair treatment. To minimise these risks, organisations should use diverse and representative training data, regularly test AI systems for bias, maintain human oversight, and establish clear procedures for reviewing and challenging decisions that may be unfair due to algorithmic bias.

6. Privacy and Data Protection Risks

Artificial Intelligence systems often rely on large volumes of personal data to perform tasks, make predictions, and provide personalised services. Such information may include photographs, voice recordings, browsing histories, financial details, and location records. When this data is collected without proper authorisation, handled carelessly, excessively, or accessed by unauthorised persons, it can expose individuals to privacy violations, identity theft, fraud, and other forms of misuse. For instance, facial recognition technology may enable organisations or individuals to identify and track people without their knowledge or consent. Similarly, sensitive information entered into AI-powered applications may be stored or processed in ways that expose it to unauthorised access, particularly when adequate security measures are lacking. These risks raise concerns about individuals' control over their personal information and how it is used by technology providers.

7. Cybersecurity Threats

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a useful tool for detecting and preventing cyber threats. However, the same technology can create security vulnerabilities when misused or allowed to operate without adequate safeguards. Cybercriminals can use AI to produce deceptive emails, create fraudulent websites, imitate people's voices, and generate realistic videos to manipulate unsuspecting victims. For instance, an employee may receive a voice message that sounds like it came from a senior executive, requesting an urgent transfer of funds to a fraudulent account. AI can also be used to analyse publicly available information and develop scams that are specifically tailored to individual targets.

Another concern is the possibility of AI systems taking unintended or unauthorised actions while carrying out assigned tasks. For example, reports of an AI agent accessing systems beyond its intended testing environment have highlighted the potential dangers of granting AI tools broad permissions without sufficient supervision. Such incidents demonstrate that cybersecurity risks do not arise solely from criminals deliberately exploiting AI; they may also result from errors, unexpected behaviour, or inadequate controls within autonomous AI systems.

The consequences may include financial fraud, data breaches, the loss of confidential information, and damage to an organisation's reputation. To minimise these risks, organisations should limit AI access to essential systems and records, monitor its activities, introduce human approval for sensitive operations, and regularly assess their security controls. Employees should also be trained to recognise emerging cyber threats and verify unusual requests before taking action.9

8. High Costs and Environmental Impact

Developing, training, and operating advanced AI systems can require expensive computer equipment, specialised personnel, data storage, and substantial computing power. These costs may prevent small businesses and developing economies from benefiting fully from AI technology. In addition, large AI systems require electricity to operate and may consume significant amounts of water for cooling, depending on the infrastructure used. This can contribute to environmental pressures, particularly where energy and water resources are limited. Organisations should therefore consider the financial and environmental costs of AI and adopt energy-efficient systems where possible.

9. Reduced Human Creativity

Overdependence on AI-generated content may discourage individuals from developing their own ideas, writing abilities, artistic skills, and problem-solving techniques. For example, students who rely entirely on AI to write assignments may miss opportunities to develop independent research, critical thinking, and communication skills. Similarly, writers, designers, and content creators who depend excessively on AI-generated work may produce less original material or repeatedly use similar ideas and styles.10

10. Overreliance on Automation

Excessive reliance on AI systems may weaken human judgment and critical thinking, especially when users accept AI-generated information without verifying its accuracy. AI systems can produce incorrect answers, misleading information, and recommendations that are unsuitable for a particular situation. For example, a professional who relies entirely on AI-generated reports without checking the facts may make decisions that negatively affect clients or an organisation. In healthcare and legal practice, such errors can have particularly serious consequences. Therefore, AI generated information should be reviewed, verified, and interpreted by qualified individuals before important decisions are made, for example –

AI Hallucinations and Professional Responsibility in Legal Practice

AI hallucinations pose a significant risk to legal practice because artificial intelligence can generate fictitious cases, incorrect legal citations, misleading quotations and fabricated evidence. Recent cases in the United States demonstrate the consequences of relying on AI-generated information without proper verification. In September 2026, a New Mexico lawyer was fined $5,000 after submitting a murder appeal containing fabricated police testimony and fictional witnesses generated with the assistance of ChatGPT.11 Similarly, in May 2026, a Georgia prosecutor was barred from appearing before the state's Supreme Court for six months after fictitious legal citations appeared in a proposed court order.12 These incidents demonstrate that AI can assist legal research and drafting, but it cannot replace professional judgment, diligence and accountability. Lawyers must independently verify AI-generated information before using it in court documents or advising clients, as responsibility for accuracy and compliance with professional standards remains with the legal practitioner

11. Ethical Misuse

AI can be misused to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, create fake identities, produce misleading videos, and conduct intrusive surveillance. For example, deepfake videos may falsely portray public figures as making statements they never made, potentially damaging their reputations or misleading the public. AI-generated misinformation can also spread rapidly through social media, influencing people's beliefs and decisions before the truth is established. Furthermore, AI may be used to monitor individuals without appropriate justification or safeguards, raising concerns about human rights and personal freedom. Responsible AI development requires ethical standards, appropriate regulation, transparency, and accountability to prevent misuse and protect society.

Conclusion

Although Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers significant benefits across various sectors, it also presents challenges, including misinformation, privacy violations, cybersecurity threats, discrimination, job displacement, and reduced human creativity. Overdependence on AI may weaken independent thinking and essential human skills. Therefore, AI should complement rather than replace human intelligence, creativity, and professional judgement. Its responsible use requires proper supervision, information verification, data protection, and compliance with ethical and legal standards. Ultimately, balancing technological advancement with human responsibility and oversight is essential to maximising AI's benefits while minimising its risks and preserving human values.

* Justina Olayinka is a Secretary, Secretarial Unit, at S. P. A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos State, Nigeria

Footnotes

1. See, Daniel Raymond, “Top 10 Cons of Artificial Intelligence (AI)” (ProjectManagers.net) available at accessed on 31st August 2026.

2. See, Jon Johnson and Amy Murnan, “8 Negative Effects of Technology” (MedicalNewsToday) available at accessed on 22nd October 2026.

3. See, “Social media age restrictions” (Australian eSafety Commissioner) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.

4. See, Nate Raymond, “U.S. appeals court allows Ohio to require parental consent for children’s social media use” (Reuters) available at

5. See, “Attorney General James and Governor Hochul Release Final SAFE for Kids Act Rules to Protect Children Online” (New York State Office of the Attorney General) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.

6. See, “Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act” (California Department of Justice) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.

7. See, Chang, A.-M., Aeschbach, D., Duffy, J. F., & Czeisler, C. A., “Evening use of light-emitting eReaders negatively affects sleep, circadian timing, and next-morning alertness” (PNAS) available at accessed on 22nd October 2026.

8. See, Smitha Bhandari MD, “What Is ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)?” available at accessed on 22nd October 2026.

9. See, Satter, R., Seetharaman, D., & Cai, K., “Exclusive: Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week” (Reuters) available at accessed on 22nd October 2026.

10. See, Tekir S, “Generative AI use in EFL writing: Associations with originality, critical reasoning, and metacognitive engagement in a Turkish higher education context” (Computer Assisted Language Learning) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.

11. See, “ChatGPT invented fake police testimony in murder appeal, New Mexico high court says” (Investing.com) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.

12. See, “AI errors in US murder case lead to discipline for Georgia prosecutor” (Investing.com) available at accessed on 29th October 2026.