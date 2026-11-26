Vanessa Obi, Faith Omole-Victor and Vianney Adizua.1

I. Introduction

Nigeria occupies a peculiar space in the global conversation about cybercrime. On one hand, the country is among Africa's most digitally active economies, with over one hundred million internet users and one of the continent's fastest-growing technology sectors. On the other hand, it carries a well-documented reputation as a hotbed for internet-enabled fraud (including the infamous advance-fee fraud scheme commonly known as ‘419 or the Nigerian Prince’ scam), a stigma that the Nigerian government has worked so hard to reduce through a series of legislative reforms stretching back two decades. The Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 was widely regarded as a turning point,2 establishing the first comprehensive statutory framework for prosecuting digital offences in Nigeria. Nearly a decade later, the law was significantly amended, with the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 signed into law on 28th February, 2024.3 Progressive laws mean little without effective execution and anticipatory vision. Statutory frameworks must exercise genuine foresight, proactively covering new vectors of crime made possible as technology and virtual environments advance. Two categories of cybercrime have emerged in recent years that have tested the outer limits of Nigeria's legal architecture in particularly distinct ways: sextortion and cryptocurrency fraud. Sextortion, defined broadly as the use of intimate images or sexual material to extort money or compliance from victims, has grown from a peripheral concern into a global crisis. Operation Artemis, a joint operation led by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in collaboration with Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), resulted in the arrest of twenty-two Nigerian suspects in April 2025,4 half of whom were linked directly to victims who had taken their own lives. That same year, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported receiving over fifty-four thousand sextortion complaints in 2024 alone, a stark increase from thirty-four thousand reported in 2023, with total victim losses approaching sixty-five million United States’ Dollars over the preceding two years.5

Cryptocurrency fraud on the other hand presents a parallel challenge. The pseudonymous, global and decentralized nature of digital assets has made blockchain technology an attractive vehicle for fraud, money laundering, and the concealment of proceeds from other crimes, including sextortion itself. While Nigeria has moved to regulate digital assets, the regulatory architecture is still evolving, and meaningful enforcement gaps remain.

This article evaluates the capacity of Nigeria's legal framework to combat tech-driven crimes, focusing specifically on sextortion and cryptocurrency fraud. It analyses existing statutory provisions, identifies key procedural and substantive shortcomings, and advocates for technology-neutral, forward-looking reforms that eliminate regulatory lag and bridge the divide between black-letter law and practical enforcement.

2. Nigeria’s Current Cybercrime Legal Framework

2.1 The Cybercrimes Act 2015 and Its 2024 Amendment

The Cybercrimes Act (Prohibition and Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 establishes an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory framework aimed at prohibiting, preventing, detecting, prosecuting and punishing cybercrimes in Nigeria.6The Act creates a broad range of offences, including unlawful access to computer systems, interception of electronic communications, cyber fraud, cyberstalking, and the transmission of offensive or pornographic material through computer networks. Section 24(1) of the 2015 Act criminalized the sending of messages that were "grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character," a provision that attracted significant controversy for its breadth and its potential to suppress legitimate expression.7 That controversy eventually reached the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, which in 2020 ordered Nigeria to repeal or amend Section 24 on the grounds that it violated the right to freedom of expression under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.8 The Nigerian government did not comply with that ruling until the 2024 amendment, which rewrote Section 24 to focus on messages sent with the specific purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order or posing a threat to life.9 The amendment also broadened the scope of offences to address newer categories of abuse, imposed stricter penalties in several areas, and expanded the investigative powers of security agencies, including a provision permitting interception of communications without a court order in so-called "urgent" cases, a change that civil society organizations have flagged as potentially conducive to surveillance overreach.

2.2 Complementary Legislation

The Cybercrimes Act does not operate in isolation. Several statutes contribute to Nigeria's wider digital law enforcement framework. The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 (VAPP Act) addresses stalking and psychological abuse,10 and has been invoked in some gender-based digital abuse cases, though its application to online conduct is uneven. The Nigerian Criminal Code, specifically Section 408, criminalizes blackmail and extortion, providing for a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment for demands made with menaces.11 The Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 complements the Cybercrimes Act in targeting the kinds of financial deception that have long been associated with Nigerian cybercrime. The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), 2023 introduces a critical layer of regulatory governance that directly intersects with cybercrime prosecution. While sections 3 and 25 of the NDPA provide lawful bases and exemptions for processing personal data in criminal investigations, it simultaneously imposes strict compliance obligations on law enforcement and digital forensics experts. Investigatory activities such as seizing digital devices, intercepting electronic communications, and preserving metadata must now align with core data protection principles, including lawful processing, data minimization, and chain-of-custody security. Consequently, non-compliance during evidence gathering risks not only regulatory sanctions, but also severe evidentiary challenges regarding admissibility under the Evidence Act. Together, these instruments form a multi-layered framework, though as later sections of this article discuss, the layers do not always align in ways that produce effective outcomes.

On the institutional side, the EFCC, Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Cybercrime Unit, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) all play roles in the detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrime, although coordination among these agencies has historically been a point of weakness.

3. Sextortion: The Legal Gap

3.1 Defining Sextortion in the Nigerian Context

Sextortion, as a concept, straddles the intersection of sexual exploitation, blackmail, and cybercrime. In its most prevalent form, offenders, often posing as romantic interests or peers on social media platforms, persuade victims to share intimate images or engage in explicit conduct online. It involves coercion for money or sexual acts, emotional and psychological abuse and online exploitation.12In the Nigerian context, the offence has taken on an organized, transnational character, with coordinated syndicates targeting victims internationally. The Ogoshi brothers’ case is illustrative: Samuel and Samson Ogoshi, both indigenes of Lagos, were extradited to the United States in August 2023 and charged with sexually extorting multiple minors, with Samuel also charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Michigan.<13

Financially motivated sextortion targeting young males aged between fourteen to seventeen years has seen a particularly sharp rise in recent years. The FBI attributed more than twenty suicides in 2021 to this form of exploitation, a figure that animated Operation Artemis and the international pressure it placed on Nigerian law enforcement.14 Following the operation, Australian authorities noted an immediate reduction in sextortion reports from Australia, suggesting that targeted enforcement does indeed produce measurable deterrent effects.15

3.2 The Absence of a Dedicated Sextortion Offence

The most significant legal gap is structural: Nigerian law does not contain a standalone offence of sextortion. Sextortion is more than just ordinary cyber stalking or blackmail. Presently, prosecutors must instead patch together charges from across different statutes, relying on the Cybercrimes Act's provisions on cyberstalking, obscene transmission, and electronic fraud; Section 408 of the Criminal Code for blackmail; and in some cases, the VAPP Act for stalking or emotional abuse.16 This collaged approach has real concerns as it does not fully capture the nature of sextortion. It introduces ambiguity about which statute applies to which conduct, creates opportunities for defence counsel to exploit definitional gaps, and produces inconsistencies in sentencing and prosecution strategy across different jurisdictions within Nigeria.

The Cybercrimes Act 2024, despite its improvements, does not explicitly define or criminalize sextortion as a distinct offence. The Act treats digital offences largely in neutral, gender-agnostic terms. As a result, the gendered dimension of sexual exploitation, namely that victims are often targeted because of their gender or vulnerability, is not reflected in how offences are charged or sentenced. Comparative jurisdictions have moved ahead of Nigeria in this regard. Several countries, such as the United States, have enacted specific sextortion statutes. South Carolina's Gavin's Law, which was enacted in 2023 and named after a legislator's son who died by suicide following sextortion, criminalizes the extortion of minors and at-risk adults with heightened penalties.17

3.3 Victim Protection and Reporting

Beyond the definitional problem, victim protection mechanisms remain underdeveloped. The VAPP Act has been adopted by varying numbers of states across Nigeria, and its enforcement remains inconsistent. As of March 2023, adoption across the 36 states was growing but uneven,18 meaning that a victim's access to legal protection can differ substantially depending on geography. Reporting mechanisms for sextortion victims are similarly fragmented. Fear of stigma, distrust of law enforcement, and limited awareness of available remedies contribute to chronic underreporting, which in turn makes it difficult to assess the true scale of the problem or to build a statistical case for more robust legislative action.

4. Cryptocurrency Fraud and Digital Asset Scams

4.1 The Regulatory Evolution

Nigeria's relationship with cryptocurrency has been a story of rapid, often turbulent, regulatory evolution. For much of the early 2020s, the official position was effectively prohibitive: a 2021 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive barred banks from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, driving a substantial portion of activity into informal, peer-to-peer channels that were far harder to monitor. That directive was reversed in December 2023, when the CBN issued its Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Guidelines, permitting financial institutions to provide services to properly licensed cryptocurrency businesses.19

The legislative picture was further clarified with the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, Section 357 of which for the first time formally recognised cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as securities under Nigerian law. This placed Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) under the supervisory authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).20 The SEC had already been building toward this through its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP), launched in June 2024, which allowed crypto firms to operate under provisional licences while the Commission finalised its full digital asset rules.21

4.2 Cryptocurrency as a Vehicle for Fraud

Cryptocurrency, a digital currency underpinned by cryptographic systems enables secure online payments without the use of third-party intermediaries.22 Even as the regulatory framework matured, cryptocurrency remained the preferred payment method in a range of fraud schemes, including sextortion, romance scams, and investment fraud. The pseudonymous nature of blockchain transactions, the relative ease of cross-border transfers, and the availability of privacy-enhancing tools make cryptocurrency attractive to those seeking to receive proceeds of crime without leaving a clear financial trail.23

The EFCC has taken increasingly aggressive enforcement action in this space. In April 2024, it secured a court order to freeze 105 accounts across nine FinTech companies as part of a broader investigation into one thousand one hundred and forty-six bank accounts suspected of manipulating the foreign exchange market through cryptocurrency platforms.24 In September 2024, the Commission separately froze twenty-two bank accounts linked to sellers of USDT (Tether) on platforms including Bybit and KuCoin, with the accounts holding approximately five hundred and forty-eight million six hundred thousand Naira.25 These actions signal a willingness to act, but they also reveal the reactive character of enforcement: agencies respond to specific cases of manipulation rather than operating a systematic surveillance architecture capable of detecting fraud at the point of transaction.

4.3 Gaps in the Digital Asset Framework

The legal framework governing cryptocurrency fraud contains several notable gaps. The Cybercrimes Act does not specifically address digital asset fraud; prosecutors rely on general provisions concerning electronic fraud and financial crimes, supplemented by the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the EFCC Act. The ISA 2025, while a significant step forward, primarily addressing securities regulation rather than criminal liability for digital asset fraud. This means that victims defrauded through a cryptocurrency-based investment scam may find that no single statutory provision neatly captures the offence committed against them.

Nigeria also remains under scrutiny from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing. While Nigeria was removed from the FATF grey list in February 2025 following a series of reforms,26 the country's cryptocurrency sector continues to attract international attention as a conduit for illicit finance. The Binance controversy, which resulted in the detention of a Binance executive in Nigeria over allegations related to undisclosed funds moving through the platform, underscored the reputational and diplomatic stakes of inadequate digital asset oversight.27 The SEC's ARIP framework and the CBN's VASP Guidelines are steps in the right direction, but licensing requirements only regulate those who choose to comply; fraudsters, almost by definition, do not.

5. The Enforcement Gap: Why Cybercriminals Often Stay Ahead

5.1 Capacity Constraints in Digital Forensics

One of the most candidly documented problems in Nigeria's cybercrime enforcement system is the digital forensics capacity gap. A 2024 study published in the Law and Social Justice Review found that agencies including the NPF and EFCC, frequently lack the technical tools, trained personnel, and financial resources necessary to investigate crimes committed through encrypted communications and sophisticated digital concealment techniques.28 A 2025 peer-reviewed study reached similarly sobering conclusions, finding that Nigeria's cybercrime investigators "are not forensically ready," given established deficits in technology, human resources, specialised skills, and funding, particularly when measured against international standards.29

These findings are not unknown to the EFCC itself. At the 2025 World Stage Economic Summit, the EFCC Executive Chairman acknowledged that emerging threats, including cybercrime, cryptocurrency fraud, and illicit trade financing, require "continuous innovation in enforcement and preventive strategies." He confirmed that the Commission is investing in capacity building and digital forensics infrastructure.30 That investment is necessary, but the gap between current capability and the sophistication of modern cybercrime syndicates remains wide.

5.2 Jurisdictional Complexity

Cybercrime is inherently transboundary. Sextortion syndicates operating from Nigeria do not necessarily target Nigerians alone but victims in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere. Cryptocurrency fraud similarly crosses borders with ease. Nigerian enforcement agencies, therefore routinely find themselves dependent on mutual legal assistance from foreign counterparts, a process that can be slow, resource-intensive, and subject to diplomatic considerations that have nothing to do with the underlying criminal investigation.

A related challenge concerns the major social media and technology platforms through which cybercrime is predominantly conducted. Companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and Google operate under foreign legal frameworks, and securing user data or cooperation from these platforms often requires formal legal assistance processes or platform-level policies that may not align with Nigerian law enforcement needs. The 2024 amendment's expansion of interception powers addresses some of this at the domestic telecommunications level but does nothing to resolve the structural challenge of obtaining data held by foreign platforms.31

5.3 Inter-Agency Coordination Failures

Nigeria's cybercrime response is distributed across multiple agencies: the EFCC, the NPF Cybercrime Unit, NITDA, the NCC, and ngCERT. A 2025 study examining law enforcement capabilities in digital crime investigation highlighted the "fragmented approach" of the current system and called for a centralized cybercrime response unit capable of pooling resources and expertise.32 Without structured coordination mechanisms, cases can fall through institutional cracks: a sextortion complaint may be simultaneously a cybercrime matter, a sexual violence matter, a financial crime matter, and a child protection matter, each arguably within the remit of a different agency. The risk of duplication, delay, and inconsistency is substantial.

5.4 Underreporting and Social Stigma

Enforcement is also constrained by what agencies never see. Sextortion victims, in particular, face powerful disincentives to report. The potential public exposure of intimate material creates shame, while distrust of law enforcement, especially among young male victims, means that victims themselves routinely suppress cases. The FBI has explicitly acknowledged that its reported figures represent only a fraction of actual incidents. In Nigeria, where social stigma around sexual matters is acute and faith in institutional responsiveness is often low, this underreporting problem is likely to be even more pronounced than in Western jurisdictions.33

6. Reforms and Policy Recommendations

6.1 Enact a Dedicated Sextortion Offence

The most pressing legislative reform is the introduction of a standalone sextortion offence within the Cybercrimes Act or through supplementary legislation. Such a provision should define the offence with specificity, covering the solicitation, acquisition, and threatened dissemination of intimate material for the purposes of extortion. It should include aggravated penalties where the victim is a minor, where the conduct is carried out as part of an organised group, or where the offence results in serious psychological harm to the victim. The gender-neutral language of the 2024 amendment is appropriate for most digital offences, but legislators should give thought to whether sentencing guidelines ought to account for the disproportionate gender impact of sexual extortion.

6.2 Harmonise Sextortion and VAPP Provisions

The VAPP Act and the Cybercrimes Act should be read and applied in a more coordinated fashion. Amendments to the VAPP Act, currently under legislative debate, should explicitly extend its protections to online conduct, removing any ambiguity about whether the Act covers digital stalking, harassment, and image-based abuse. Training for prosecutors and investigators should equip them to apply both instruments simultaneously where the facts of a case warrant it.

6.3 Strengthen the Digital Asset Fraud Framework

The ISA 2025 and the CBN's VASP Guidelines are welcome regulatory developments, but they need to be supplemented by specific criminal liability provisions for digital asset fraud. The Cybercrimes Act should be further amended to include explicit provisions addressing cryptocurrency as a vehicle for fraud, identity theft, and money laundering. These provisions should set out clear offences for the use of digital assets to receive, conceal, or transfer proceeds of crime, and should include penalties commensurate with the financial harm caused. The CBN's cybercrime levy on electronic transactions34 provides a potential revenue stream for funding digital asset enforcement capacity.

6.4 Invest in Digital Forensics Infrastructure

The forensic capacity gap identified in multiple independent studies cannot be addressed through legislative reform alone. Government must make sustained, targeted investments in technical infrastructure, training programmes, and the recruitment of specialists in digital forensics, blockchain analytics, and open-source intelligence. International partnerships, including through the Budapest Convention framework to which Nigeria acceded in 2022,35 and through the newly adopted United Nations Convention against Cybercrime of December 2024,36 offer vehicles for capacity building that should be actively pursued.

6.5 Establish a Centralised Cybercrime Coordination Unit

The fragmented multi-agency approach to cybercrime enforcement should be rationalised through the creation of a dedicated national cybercrime coordination body, modelled on similar entities in the United Kingdom (the National Crime Agency) or the United States (the FBI's Cyber Division). Such a body would bring together the EFCC, NPF Cybercrime Unit, NITDA, and ngCERT under a unified command structure for complex cyber investigations, with authority to take the lead on transnational cases and to serve as the primary point of contact for foreign law enforcement partners.

6.6 Enhance Victim Support and Reporting Mechanisms

Effective enforcement of cybercrime law depends on victims being willing to come forward. Nigeria should establish a confidential, specialist reporting channel for sextortion victims, staffed by personnel trained to handle disclosures sensitively and to initiate investigations without exposing victims to secondary trauma. Public awareness campaigns, coordinated across government, civil society, and educational institutions, should target the demographics most vulnerable to sextortion, particularly young males in secondary and tertiary institutions. The EFCC's existing public awareness function could be expanded in this direction.37

7. Conclusion:

Nigeria's cybercrime legal framework provides a useful foundation, although not adequate for the realities of sextortion and crypto-related fraud. It has come a long way since 2015. The 2024 amendment demonstrated that the legislature is capable of responding to evolving threats, and initiatives such as Operation Artemis have shown that international enforcement cooperation can yield concrete results. The removal of Nigeria from the FATF grey list in early 2025 is a further indication that the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing architecture is moving in the right direction. But sextortion and cryptocurrency fraud expose the limits of what has so far been achieved. Both offences exploit gaps in statutory definitions, mismatches between institutional mandates, and weaknesses in technical enforcement capacity. Sextortion victims in Nigeria must navigate a patchwork of laws that never quite fit their circumstances, while cryptocurrency fraudsters benefit from regulatory ambiguity, forensic capacity shortfalls, and the inherent difficulties of tracing cross-border digital transactions. Yet, adapting to past technology is no longer enough. Lawmakers must exercise genuine anticipatory foresight to future-proof the legal framework against emerging threats. Generative AI, synthetic media, and automated smart contracts are already lowering the technical barrier to committing these crimes; thus, enabling hyper-realistic deepfake sextortion and AI-driven autonomous fraud schemes at unprecedented scale. If Nigerian law continues to react linearly to exponential technological shifts, the enforcement gap will only widen. The reforms proposed in this article are: a dedicated sextortion offence provision, harmonised VAPP provisions, a strengthened digital asset fraud framework, sustained investment in forensic capacity, a centralised coordination mechanism, and improved victim support infrastructure, are not aspirational ideals. They are practical, achievable steps that other comparable jurisdictions have already taken. For Nigeria to close the gap between its legislative ambitions and its enforcement realities, it must now go beyond enacting laws and commit to building the institutional infrastructure capable of giving those laws force in practice.

Footnotes

1 Vanessa Obi is a Senior Associate at Alliance Law Firm, Lagos, Nigeria, while Faith Omole-Victor and Vianney Adizua are both Associates at the same law firm.

2 Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, No. 18, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. Explanatory Memorandum: "an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution and punishment of cybercrimes in Nigeria.", accessed 17-11-26.

3 Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, signed into law on 28 February 2024. See NALTF, "Nigeria's Cybercrime Reform" (17 August 2025) (https://naltf.gov.ng/nigerias-cybercrime-reform/). Accessed 17-11-26.

4 FBI, "Operation Artemis: Joint Operation Targets Sextortion Suspects in Nigeria" (24 April 2025); Business Day, "How FBI and EFCC arrested 22 Nigerians for sextortion in Operation Artemis" (26 April 2025) (https://businessday.ng). Accessed 17-11-26.

5 FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), "2024 Internet Crime Report" (2025): over 54,000 sextortion complaints received in 2024, up from 34,000 in 2023; nearly $65 million in victim losses over two years. See also Guardian Nigeria, "22 Nigerians arrested for sextortion in FBI-led operations" (26 April 2025) (https://guardian.ng). Accessed 17-11-26.

6 Explanatory Memorandum of the Cybercrimes Act (Prohibition and Prevention, etc) Act 2015.

7 Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, s. 24(1) (pre-amendment version). See Paradigm Initiative, "Coalition lauds Cybercrimes Act amendment" (19 March 2024) https://paradigmhq.org, accessed 17-11-26

8 ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/30/18, Judgement of 29 October 2020, ordering Nigeria to repeal or amend s. 24 of the 2015 Act. See TheCJID, "Understanding Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act and its Implementation Mechanism" (2024) https://thecjid.org/understanding-nigerias-cybercrimes-act-and-its-implementation-mechanism/, accessed 17-11-26.

9 Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, amending s. 24. See Paradigm Initiative (n 6); Tamarix Law (n 5).

10 Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, s. 17 (stalking) and s. 14 (emotional, verbal and psychological abuse). See LIRAD, "Analysis of Nigeria's Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024 and Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence" (28 August 2025) (https://liradnigeria.org).

11 Nigerian Criminal Code Act, s. 408 (demanding property with menaces, maximum 14 years imprisonment). See Digital Investigation, "Is Blackmail a Crime in Nigeria?" (19 April 2024) (https://digitalinvestigation.com).

12 National Cybersecurity Alliance, ‘Sextortion: what it is, How it works, and What to do if it happens to you’ (StaySafeOnline,2024) (staysafeonline.org) accessed 8 October, 2026.

13 US Department of Justice, "Two Nigerian Men Extradited to the United States After Being Indicted for International Sexual Extortion Ring" (13 August 2023): Samuel Ogoshi (22) and Samson Ogoshi (20) of Lagos extradited and charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan (https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmi/pr/2023_0813_Two_Nigerian_Men_Extradited_To_The_United_States).

14 FBI, "Operation Artemis" (n 3): approximately half of the 22 arrested suspects were directly linked to victims who took their own lives; the FBI has attributed more than 20 minor suicides in the United States to financially motivated sextortion.

15 Australian Federal Police, "International operation results in arrest of 22 men in Nigeria for sextortion" (3 June 2025): AFP notes that arrests following Operation Artemis produced an immediate reduction in sextortion-related reports from Australia (https://www.afp.gov.au).

16 LIRAD (n 9). The analysis notes that the Cybercrime Act 2024 "treats offences neutrally and does not label any offence as gender-based or aggravated due to the victim's gender."

17 RPUBLC, "What the VAPP Act Repeal Means to Women, Activists and Survivors" (17 March 2025), recounting a survivor's account of image-based blackmail threats in Nigeria (https://rpublc.com).

18 International IDEA, "Funding and Oversight for VAPP Implementation: A Parliamentary Response to Gender-Based Violence" (24 November 2023): as of March 2023, only 35 out of 36 states have adopted the VAPP or similar legislation, with adoption growing from 17 states six years prior (https://www.idea.int).

19 Central Bank of Nigeria, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Guidelines (December 2023), reversing the CBN's February 2021 directive prohibiting banks from servicing cryptocurrency businesses. See IBA, "Updated: An Overview of Nigeria's Dynamic Cryptocurrency Regulatory Landscape" (18 June 2024) (https://www.ibanet.org).

20 Investments and Securities Act 2024, signed by President Bola Tinubu; Mariblock, "Crypto is now a security in Nigeria: what you need to know" (10 April 2025) (https://www.mariblock.com).

21 Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP) Framework (June 2024). See Chambers and Partners, "Blockchain 2025: Nigeria" (15 August 2025) (https://practiceguides.chambers.com).

22 European Central Bank, ‘What is cryptocurrency?’ (ECB) (ecb.europa.eu) accessed 8 October,2026

23 Financial Action Task Force, ‘Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers’ (FATF,2021) (fatf-gafi.org) accessed 8 october,,2026

24 IBA (n 17): "In April 2024, the EFCC secured a court order to freeze 105 accounts across nine FinTech companies in relation to unauthorised forex trading, money laundering and terrorism financing. This action is part of a broader investigation into 1,146 bank accounts suspected of manipulating the forex market through crypto platforms."

25 Breet.io, "Is Cryptocurrency Legal in Nigeria?" (27 April 2026): "In September 2024, Nigeria's EFCC secured a court order to freeze 22 bank accounts belonging to sellers of USDT on exchanges including Bybit and KuCoin, amounting to about N548.6 million" (https://breet.io).accessed 8 October,2026.

26 FATF, "Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring" (October 2025): Nigeria was under FATF increased monitoring before being removed from the grey list following remedial reforms in February 2025 (https://www.fatf-gafi.org/en/countries/detail/Nigeria.html).accessed 8 October,2026.

27 Tigran Gambaryan, Binance's Head of Financial Crime Compliance, was detained in Nigeria from February to October 2024 on money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to more than $35 million in undisclosed funds; charges against him were withdrawn on humanitarian grounds, while charges against Binance itself proceeded. See Reuters, "Nigeria drops money-laundering charge against detained Binance executive" (23 October 2024) (https://www.reuters.com); The Record, "Nigerian court drops charges against detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan" (23 October 2024) (https://therecord.media). accessed 8 October,2026.

28 Law and Social Justice Review (LASJURE), Vol. 5 No. 3 (2024), p. 19: "One major challenge for Nigerian law enforcement in tackling cybercrime is the lack of capacity in digital forensics... Agencies like the NPF and EFCC often lack the necessary resources, training, and technology." (https://www.nigerianjournalsonline.org/index.php/LASJURE/article/download/1978/1852).

29 ResearchGate/Academia, "Digital Forensic Readiness of Cybercrime Investigating Institutions in Nigeria" (12 October 2025): "cybercrime investigators in Nigeria are not forensically ready given the established lack of digital forensic resources (technological gap, human resources gap, skills gap, funding gap)." Financial sector losses from cyber-enabled fraud exceeded N56 billion between 2021 and 2024.

30 EFCC Executive Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede, Address at the World Stage Economic Summit 2025 (WES 2025), November 2025: "we are aware that corruption is adaptive; it evolves with new technologies and economic models." Worldstage News (22 November 2025) (https://www.worldstagenews.com).accessed 8 October, 2026

31 LASJURE (n 21): "Enforcing Nigerian cybercrime laws is hindered by jurisdictional challenges posed by transnational social media companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), X, and TikTok. These platforms operate under foreign laws."

32 Ishaya et al., "Evaluating Law Enforcement Capabilities in Digital [Crime Investigation]" International Journal of Innovative Information Systems & Technology Research, Vol. 13(4):322-338 (2025): "investigative capacity remains constrained by a shortage of trained personnel, outdated forensic tools, inadequate funding, and weak inter-agency collaboration." (https://www.seahipublications.org). accessed 8 October,2026

33 FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), '2024 Internet Crime Report' (2025): the IC3 acknowledges that sextortion is among the most underreported cybercrimes, with victim shame and fear of exposure identified as primary barriers to reporting https://www.ic3.gov/AnnualReport/Reports/2024_IC3Report.pdf. accessed 8 October 2026

34 Central Bank of Nigeria, "CBN to Enforce 0.005 Percent Cybercrime Levy on Transactions" (18 September 2024), AllAfrica: the levy applies to all electronic transactions by banks and financial institutions pursuant to the Cybercrimes Act 2015 (https://allafrica.com/stories/202409190030.html).

35 Council of Europe, "About the Convention: Budapest Convention on Cybercrime" (updated July 2025): by June 2024, 75 States were Parties, including Nigeria, which ratified accession in August 2022 (https://www.coe.int/en/web/cybercrime/the-budapest-convention).

36 UN General Assembly, Resolution A/RES/79/243, adopting the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (24 December 2024). See Eurojust, "United Nations Convention against Cybercrime" (2025) (https://www.eurojust.europa.eu). accessed 8 October,2026

37 EFCC, "EFCC Secures 3,455 Convictions, Recovers Over N248 Billion in One Year" (31 October 2024), AllAfrica https://allafrica.com/stories/202411010077.html.