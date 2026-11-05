Certificate Of Acceptance Of Fixed Assets (CAFA): Why Nigeria’s Tax Reforms Strengthen The Case For Digitisation

Nigeria’s tax reforms make the Certificate of Acceptance of Fixed Assets (CAFA) an express condition for capital allowance claims by companies in the newly introduced priority sectors. This article examines what this means for businesses, the continuing obligations outside those sectors, and how digitisation could reduce delays and improve the certification process.

Introduction

Nigeria’s business environment and tax framework continue to evolve in response to broader economic reforms. A major development in this regard is the enactment of the Nigerian Tax Reform Acts, comprising the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025 (NTA), the Nigeria Tax and Administration Act, 2025 (NTAA), the Nigeria Revenue Service Act, 2025 (NRSA), and the Joint Revenue Board Act, 2025 (JRBA) (collectively referred to as the Acts). Together, these laws represent a major step in the ongoing reform of Nigeria’s tax framework, aimed at modernising administration, improving efficiency, strengthening revenue mobilisation, and clarifying compliance obligations for businesses and individuals.

Against this backdrop, renewed attention has turned to the Certificate of Acceptance of Fixed Assets (CAFA), a statutory certificate issued by the Industrial Inspectorate Division (IID) of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), to validate qualifying capital expenditure incurred by businesses. Although CAFA originates from the Industrial Inspectorate Act of 1970, as a mechanism for validating capital expenditure and maintaining records of industrial investment, it has, over time, become closely associated with the tax system and capital allowance validation.

The NTA has now formalised this relationship, under section 27(2)(a), by making CAFA a condition for capital allowance claims for priority sector companies. The question is therefore no longer whether CAFA remains relevant, but whether the system for administering it is equipped to support its role within tax administration and the digital realities of modern businesses.

CAFA and Its Regulatory Foundation

CAFA was established under the Industrial Inspectorate Act (IIA) 1970, to validate capital expenditure and maintain a national record of industrial investment. Through this mechanism, companies are required to notify the IID of qualifying capital investments, following which the relevant assets may be inspected and certificates issued confirming the value of the qualifying expenditure. Over time, the findings from this process, have become relevant to tax administration, particularly in substantiating the capital expenditure eligible for capital allowance claims.

This interaction was reinforced by a 2022 Public Notice issued by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) [formerly the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)], which required companies to present CAFA as supporting evidence for capital allowances already claimed for the 2016-2021 years of assessment, with the risk that such allowances could be withdrawn where CAFA was not provided.

CAFA Under the Tax Reform Acts

For many years, CAFA occupied an ambiguous position within Nigeria’s tax landscape. While it was clearly a statutory requirement under the IIA, tax legislation did not expressly make it a condition for claiming capital allowances. As a result, its tax relevance relied largely on administrative practice.

The NTA has now addressed this position by expressly linking eligibility for capital allowance to the possession of CAFA for companies in the priority sector. Priority sectors are those designated under the Tenth Schedule to the NTA as eligible for the Economic Development Tax Incentive regime and are considered strategic to Nigeria’s economic development.

Under the NTA capital allowance is deductible only in respect of qualifying capital expenditure incurred in generating assessable profits, subject to the following conditions:

In the case of companies in priority sectors, a Certificate of Acceptance issued by the Industrial Inspectorate Department must be obtained in respect of the relevant qualifying capital expenditure; and

Where value added tax payable on an asset was not charged, or applicable import duties or levies on an imported item were not paid, the expenditure will not qualify as qualifying capital expenditure.

In effect, CAFA now operates as a statutory condition for capital allowance claims by priority sector companies. This represents a clear shift from the historical position, under which CAFA functioned primarily as supporting evidence during tax audit exercises, rather than as an express legislative requirement for tax benefit entitlement.

What About Companies Outside the Priority Sectors?

For companies not operating in priority sectors, the NTA does not impose the same express requirement to obtain CAFA as a condition for claiming capital allowances. In this respect, the position remains broadly consistent with the framework under the repealed Companies Income Tax Act, which contained no express linkage between CAFA and capital allowance claims.

However, this does not eliminate the separate obligation to comply with the IIA. The Act remains in force and continues to require businesses to notify the IID of qualifying capital expenditure and participate in the certification process.

The continued relevance of this obligation is also reflected in the recent amendment to the applicable CAFA threshold. The Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2023 increased the threshold for notifying the IID of a proposed new undertaking or additional capital expenditure from ₦500,000 to ₦5 million. The amendment did not remove the CAFA requirement; rather, it raised the threshold at which the obligation applies. This suggests that the legislative intent was to reduce the compliance burden associated with smaller investments, not to discontinue the IID framework.

CAFA also continues to have relevance where it has been issued. Section 5 of the IIA provides that a CAFA is binding on all departments and agencies of the government, including the NRS, in the exercise of their statutory functions. In practical terms, this means that CAFA continues to be relevant during tax audits, particularly where the value or existence of capital expenditure is under review. Where a company has obtained a CAFA, the certification provides an established basis for substantiating the relevant investment and can facilitate the audit process.

Accordingly, while CAFA is not an express condition for capital allowance claims outside the priority sectors, compliance with the IIA remains a separate statutory obligation.

A separate question arises for legacy investments. The NTA does not expressly set out transitional rules for companies that incurred qualifying capital expenditure before its commencement but had not obtained CAFA at that time. In the absence of specific guidance, the treatment of such legacy investments remains largely governed by the IIA and existing administrative practice. Therefore, until further administrative guidance is issued, businesses with outstanding CAFA obligations relating to pre-NTA investments may still regularise their position to mitigate potential disputes during future tax audits.

Why Digitisation Is Now Inevitable

Beyond its role within the tax administration system, CAFA serves a broader purpose in Nigeria’s industrial governance system. The validation of fixed assets and issuance of CAFA are part of the IID’s wider regulatory mandate to monitor, verify, and maintain records of industrial capital investment across the country. In this sense, the IID’s activities feed directly into national economic planning and industrial policy formulation.

Through the asset verification process, the IID generates data that supports several core government functions. Records of industrial investment provide the FMITI with insight into macroeconomic trends, enabling the monitoring of industrial growth across sectors and regions. In addition, IID certifications continue to play a role in the administration of the economic development tax incentive. The IID is responsible for certifying a company’s production day and qualifying capital expenditure, both of which are fundamental to determining eligibility for the incentive and the commencement of the incentive period. The IID therefore remains an integral institution within Nigeria’s broader investment incentive framework.

Seen from this perspective, CAFA performs an important public function. However, the manner in which the process is currently administered risks undermining its usefulness and credibility. For many businesses, CAFA is perceived less as a policy tool designed to support industrial data collection and more as a compliance burden.

The process remains heavily paper based and largely manual. Applications are submitted physically, and businesses may need to resubmit documents following processing delays or record-handling issues. This is not to overlook the considerable effort required of IID officials responsible for administering the process, who continue to attend to applications manually and undertake verification activities across the country despite the limitations of the current system. These challenges are compounded by resource constraints within the IID itself. The reliance on hard-copy documentation means that processing often depends on the availability of basic administrative resources needed to print, store, move, and review application files.

Equally problematic is the absence of clear timelines or visibility over application progress. Companies have little ability to track the status of their submissions, creating uncertainty and increasing administrative follow-up. Unlike many regulatory and tax processes that have transitioned to digital platforms, CAFA applications still lack a centralised portal and an integrated database accessible to relevant stakeholders.

These structural limitations may contribute to frustration and weaken confidence in the process, even where the underlying policy objectives are sound. Over time, these challenges risks eroding compliance and diminishing the value of the data the IID seeks to collect.

The stakes are now significantly higher. With CAFA directly linked to tax outcomes under the NTA, delays in certification can have immediate fiscal consequences.

Under the new regime, eligibility for capital allowance is contingent on a defined sequence of compliance steps:

Proper VAT treatment on asset acquisition,

Full payment of applicable import duties and levies, and

Issuance of CAFA (for priority sectors).

A failure at any point breaks the chain and may affect eligibility for capital allowance purposes. Tax filings operate on fixed annual timelines, yet CAFA issuance remains largely manual and iterative. In practice, companies are required to finalise their tax computations within prescribed deadlines, even though IID verification processes may extend beyond those timelines. As a result, delays in obtaining CAFA can translate directly into deferred or denied tax benefits.

With these changes, digitisation is no longer optional. A modern, technology driven CAFA process would better align the IID’s macroeconomic mandate with contemporary regulatory practice.

The need for modernisation is also reflected in the way businesses themselves now manage their assets. Many companies increasingly use digital systems to identify, record and track fixed assets. The continued reliance on predominantly paper-based submissions and manual processes therefore creates a disconnect between how assets are managed by businesses and how they are verified under the CAFA process.

The benefits would extend beyond efficiency alone. Under the current framework, companies often incur considerable costs in physically preparing, submitting, and responding to application requirements.

A fully digitised system would eliminate many of these inefficiencies. Applications could be submitted electronically, queries raised and resolved through an online portal, and supporting documents exchanged securely. Businesses would be able to monitor the progress of their applications, while IID offices could share information internally through a centralised platform rather than relying on the movement of hard copy files. Such a system would not only accelerate processing times but also improve transparency across the entire certification process.

The same principle applies to the issuance of CAFA itself. In an era where tax filings, regulatory registrations, and government permits are increasingly processed online, the continued reliance on physical collection of certificates appears increasingly difficult to justify. A digitally verifiable CAFA certificate, available for download upon approval, would provide businesses with immediate access to the document while preserving the option of obtaining a physical copy where required.

For businesses, a digitised process would reduce compliance friction, improve predictability, and lower the administrative cost of engagement.

For government, it would enhance data quality and strengthen the role of CAFA as a credible tool for industrial planning rather than a recurring point of contention.

Ultimately, digitisation offers a practical pathway to preserving CAFA’s relevance while ensuring that its administration supports, rather than constrains, Nigeria’s broader economic and tax reform objectives.

While technology can help improve efficiency, it is unlikely to address all the challenges that currently slow down the CAFA process. A more flexible approach to inspections could also be considered. For instance, routine or lower-risk applications may not always require physical visits and could be reviewed through documentary or virtual verification, allowing the IID to focus its resources on more complex cases. Ultimately, improvements in process management will be just as important as digitalisation in reducing delays and improving the overall effectiveness of the process.

Conclusion

The tax reforms have changed the significance of CAFA, but they have not diminished its underlying purpose. For priority sector companies, CAFA now has a direct bearing on access to capital allowances, while for other businesses within the scope of the Industrial Inspectorate Act, the obligation to comply with the IID’s asset validation requirements remains.

The issue, therefore, is no longer whether CAFA has a place in Nigeria’s tax landscape. It does. The more important question is whether the process through which that role is delivered is fit for purpose.

The answer should not be to weaken the certification requirement, but to modernise the system that supports it. A CAFA process that combines digital submissions and records with timely verification, clearer service standards and more efficient use of IID resources would enable the government to maintain the integrity of asset validation while reducing unnecessary compliance burdens on businesses.

However, effective implementation would require sustainable funding for the development and maintenance of the digital infrastructure, appropriate safeguards for commercially sensitive business information, and clearly defined service standards covering application acknowledgement, review, inspection and certificate issuance. These measures should also be supported by adequate training and operational resources for IID officials.

The opportunity presented by the tax reforms is therefore broader than simply clarifying when CAFA is required. It is an opportunity to build a system in which the information generated through asset verification is reliable enough for government to use, accessible enough for businesses to work with, and efficient enough to support rather than impede investment.