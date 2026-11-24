Introduction

The Nigerian government has implemented comprehensive tax reforms through the Nigeria Tax Act (“NTA”), 2025 and related legislation, marking a significant change in the country’s tax landscape. A key aspect of this transformation is the introduction of the rent relief provision for individuals. This relief allows individuals to deduct 20% of their annual rent, capped at ₦500,000, from their taxable income with effect from January 1, 2026. Accordingly, this relief was introduced to help cushion the financial burden on individuals, through increase in their disposable income. It is also envisioned to strengthen tax compliance and broaden the country’s tax net.

We have presented below an in‑depth look at how rent relief can strategically help expand Nigeria’s tax base.

Definition of Tax Relief

Tax relief refers to a legal reduction in the tax amount that an individual or business is obligated to pay over to the government. The essence of tax relief is to reduce taxpayers’ tax liability, thereby easing their overall financial burden. Tax relief may take various forms, such as deductions, exemptions, allowances, or credits with each serving a distinct purpose in reducing a person’s overall tax burden.

A tax deduction is used to reduce the amount of chargeable income of a taxpayer by allowing such taxpayer to subtract specific expenses that may have been wholly or exclusively incurred in the production of income. Tax exemptions, on the other hand, completely exclude certain streams of income or individuals from tax. Unlike tax deductions that helps lower the chargeable income, tax exemptions do not subject the income to tax, that is, it does not form part of the chargeable income for tax purposes.

Tax allowances are granted by government to provide fixed or variable amounts that taxpayers can claim to ease the cost of expenses which are often tied to personal circumstances. An example of a tax allowance is the consolidated relief allowance granted in Nigeria to individuals prior to the enactment of the NTA. Tax credits are used to directly reduce the amount of tax payable and are often the most beneficial form of relief because they apply after the tax has been calculated. Together, these forms of relief help promote fairness, encourage compliance, and support broader economic and social policy objectives.

Rent relief is a tax relief that allows eligible individuals to deduct a portion of their annual rent from their taxable income before their final tax liability is computed. Under Nigeria’s current tax legislation, rent relief is defined as 20% of the annual rent paid, subject to a maximum allowable deduction of ₦500,000 per year. This relief is available only to individuals who can provide verifiable proof of rent payment and/or a valid tenancy agreement.

Rationale Behind the Rent Relief

Shelter is one of the basic physiological needs identified in Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Secure and affordable housing can contribute to individual well-being, and recent measures introduced by the government could help ease housing-related financial pressure on employees. These include the rent relief provision and the cap on living accommodation Benefit-in-Kind (BIK), which limits the taxable value of such benefit to 20% of an employee’s gross employment income under the new legislation. These measures introduced by the government may help employees maintain stable accommodation without compromising essential living expenses. In doing so, the government could strengthen the conditions necessary for individuals to progress to higher-order needs, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more stable, and more productive workforce.

Beyond easing household financial pressure, rent relief also creates a strategic opportunity within Nigeria’s evolving tax reform framework. By linking a tax benefit directly to rent payments, the policy can encourage greater participation in the tax system, improve transparency in the largely informal rental market, and support the gradual expansion of the country’s taxpayer base.

How the Rent Relief Broadens the Tax Base

Formalising the Informal Rental Market

Nigeria’s rental market is largely informal, with many tenancy agreements undocumented and rental income going unreported. Introducing a targeted tax relief tied specifically to rent provides a natural incentive for tenants to request formal evidence of payment, such as receipts or tenancy agreements to claim the deduction.

This can lead to:

Increased reporting of rental income by landlords Improved documentation and reduced opportunities for tax evasion Improved oversight of property‑related tax obligations

In essence, rent relief becomes an indirect compliance driver, nudging both tenants and landlords towards formalisation. By encouraging formalisation, rent relief may enhance transparency, and expand the tax net over time.

Encouraging Voluntary Tax Registration and Compliance

Many individuals who are liable to personal income tax, especially those in private informal employment, remain outside the tax system. The availability of rent relief serves as an incentive for taxpayers to obtain their TIN and voluntarily file their tax returns. When individuals are aware that they can legitimately claim deductions on rent paid, they are more motivated to participate in the tax system rather than avoid it. This increased awareness turns compliance into a financially beneficial action rather than an obligation to avoid.

Additionally, rent relief helps draw into the tax net individuals who might otherwise remain outside the system, especially those in the informal sector or those who previously saw no direct advantage to filing. By offering a tangible benefit, tax authorities create a pathway for expanding the taxpayer base, improving compliance culture, and strengthening overall revenue administration.

Broadening the Tax Base

An increase in the number of individuals filing taxes, even if their initial payments are reduced due to the relief, helps expand the government’s overall taxpayer database.

Once these individuals are captured within the tax system, the government can gradually broaden compliance through improved monitoring, income tracking, and future policy adjustments. As incomes grow and relief phases out or stabilizes, these individuals become consistent contributors to tax revenue. This long‑term expansion of the tax net strengthens fiscal capacity and enhances the predictability of government revenue.

Leveraging Rent Relief to Improve Property and Income Tax Enforcement

Improved visibility of landlords and rental income. When tenants apply for rent relief, they must provide supporting documentation, such as tenancy agreements or rent receipts. This creates an administrative trail that makes landlords more visible to the tax authorities, particularly those who may previously have operated outside the formal tax system. As a result, properties that were not previously registered or declared for tax purposes become easier to identify, while previously unreported rental income becomes more traceable.

Stronger enforcement of property and income taxes. Once landlords are captured through tenant claims, the government can cross-check rental income against declared earnings, monitor compliance, and enforce existing tax laws more effectively. This improved visibility supports efforts to curb tax evasion, ensures that property owners pay the appropriate property and income taxes, and broadens the revenue base. Over time, it can also strengthen transparency in the rental market and support a more equitable tax environment.

Policy Trade-Off: Implications for Introducing Rent Relief

Short-term Impact: Revenue Foregone by Government

The introduction of rent relief results in an immediate reduction in government revenue as this will reduce the tax payable by the individuals who benefit from the rent relief.

In the short run, government may experience a decline in income tax revenue from individuals. However, this short-term cost is intentional as it serves as an avenue to both reduce household financial stress and formalise the rental sector.

Long-term Impact: A Broader and More Efficient Tax Base

Over time, rent relief creates strong incentives for formal participation in the rental market, which could support longer-term revenue gains, depending on uptake, verification and effective administration. Key pathways include:

Increased Taxpayer Registration Improved Compliance and Documentation Greater Visibility into the Rental and Property Market as the government can identify:

who is paying the rent, who is collecting rent, how much rent is being paid, where rental assets are located.

Stronger Long-term Revenue Growth

Once landlords and tenants enter the formal system, they remain visible for:

income tax, property tax, future tax obligations which are tied to housing or home ownership.



Therefore, while short-term revenue declines, long-term revenue expands through a stronger, more inclusive tax net.

Recommendation and Conclusion

Empower States to determine the appropriate qualifying amount

To strengthen rent relief as a tool for expanding the tax net, the government should consider allowing States to determine the appropriate qualifying amount based on prevailing rental values within their respective jurisdictions.

This would allow States with higher rental values to increase the qualifying amount where appropriate, while States with lower rental values could maintain the current amount or prescribe a lower qualifying amount. States may also consider differentiating the qualifying amount across locations within their jurisdictions to reflect significant variations in rental values, particularly in urban centres where annual rents for modest accommodation often exceed the current threshold.

Create a meaningful incentive for compliance

Allowing the qualifying amount to reflect local rental realities could make the relief more meaningful to taxpayers and strengthen its potential as an incentive for compliance. In higher-cost locations, an appropriately calibrated threshold could encourage tenants to formalise lease arrangements and obtain evidence of rent payments, thereby improving the visibility of landlords and rental income to the tax authorities. At the same time, permitting lower thresholds in areas with lower rental values would help ensure that the relief does not unduly erode the tax base.

Rent relief presents a promising, targeted mechanism for expanding Nigeria’s tax net by encouraging the formalisation of the rental market, improving compliance, and strengthening data collection. While it is not a silver bullet, the approach, when combined with thoughtful policy design and robust administrative systems, can move the country closer to a more inclusive and effective tax regime. Ultimately, aligning tax incentives with everyday realities like housing costs can stimulate greater engagement, build trust, and help transform the landscape of personal income taxation.