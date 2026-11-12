Professional Services and the Small Business Exclusion under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act: Practical Implications for Taxpayers

Introduction

The classification of businesses for tax purposes is never just a box‑ticking exercise, as it usually reflects broader policy decisions around economic capacity, revenue sustainability, and fairness within the tax system. In Nigeria, a clear example of this is the statutory exclusion of professional services providers from the definition of a “small business” under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA)¹, even though many of these firms may fall below the turnover and asset thresholds that define small businesses.

This article examines the rationale, scope, and practical implications of that exclusion, with particular emphasis on its interaction with Value Added Tax (VAT) and income tax obligations under the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA)². Beyond restating the law, the article seeks to unpack the economic logic underpinning the policy, evaluate the revenue and compliance implications at both federal and state levels, and examine how Nigeria’s approach compares with similar tax treatments in the United Kingdom, the United States, and some selected African jurisdictions.

In doing so, the article aims at providing clarity for professional services firms, tax practitioners, and policymakers on why professional services are treated differently, how this treatment may align with the sector’s economic footprint, and what it means in practical terms for tax planning and compliance in an economy that is driven by the services sector.

The Statutory Position under Nigerian Tax Law

Under the NTAA, a “small business” is defined by reference to gross turnover and total fixed assets, with thresholds set at ₦100 million and ₦250 million, respectively. However, the definition contains a decisive carve-out in which any business providing professional services is expressly excluded from being classified as a small business, regardless of whether it meets the quantitative thresholds¹.

This exclusion operates alongside the NTA’s broader framework, which increasingly emphasises economic substance, value creation, and the character of income rather than formal labels or numerical size alone². The combined effect is that professional services providers do not qualify for the simplified compliance regimes or exemptions that may otherwise apply to small businesses, particularly in relation to VAT registration, charging tax on its taxable supplies and filing obligations.

Rationale for the Exclusion

At first glance, the exclusion of professional services from small business classification may appear counterintuitive, particularly for sole practitioners or partnership firms with modest turnover. However, from an economic standpoint, professional services exhibit characteristics that materially distinguish them from traditional small enterprises.

Professional services refer to services provided by an individual or a firm that require specialised knowledge, skills, and qualifications in specific fields including consulting, planning, or support services, excluding artisans or vocational services and this definition closely aligns with the definition of professional fees provided in the withholding Tax Regulations 2024, which refer to payments for services which are occupations in the tertiary sector of the economy requiring special training in the arts, technology or sciences, which services are regulated and normally require holding a professional licence such as those of architects, accountants, engineers, doctors, surveyors, stockbrokers, tax practitioners or lawyers, and include payments for technical, management and consultancy services.

Based on these definitions, it could be inferred that professional service firms are predominantly knowledge-intensive rather than capital-intensive, as they typically operate with minimal fixed assets and limited operating leverage yet generate disproportionately high margins. For these firms, value creation is concentrated in human capital due to the specialised training required rather than physical infrastructure, and as a result, turnover- and asset-based thresholds will significantly understate the true economic capacity of such businesses.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data shows that activities broadly classified under professional, scientific, and technical services contribute a meaningful share of Nigeria’s non-oil GDP, and this implies economic output running into several trillions of naira annually. While individual firms may appear small in isolation, the sector’s aggregate contribution and strategic importance to high-value industries such as finance, telecommunications, energy, and government contracting are substantial. Therefore, from a tax policy perspective, this creates a strong case for differential treatment as extending the small business concessions, which are designed primarily for enterprises with low-income margin and constrained capital outflow to professional services, would risk misaligning tax relief with economic reality.

One important reason for excluding professional services firms form the definition of small business is to prevent profit splitting and tax avoidance through an incorporated employee or personal service company. It is easy to imagine a scenario when an employee on a high salary, say ₦50m, paying the top tax rate of 25% suddenly resigning to form a company and then benefit from the small business rate. This is the loophole that the exclusion is meant to close.

VAT Sensitivity and Revenue Considerations

The VAT consequences of excluding professional services firms from the small business category are particularly noteworthy. In Nigeria, most professional services, whether legal, consulting, engineering, accounting, or similar, are subject to VAT under the Nigerian Tax Act. Their clients are also typically organisations in the formal sector that are already within the VAT net, such as banks, corporates, and government bodies.

This places professional services providers at an important point in the VAT chain as they are not only responsible for charging and remitting output VAT, but they also form a major part of the taxpayer segment that the authorities monitor closely for compliance and for anti -money laundering. Therefore, any marginal compliance gaps within professional services can have outsized revenue consequences. If professional services account for even a low single-digit proportion of total VATable output, any systematic exemption, such as classification as small businesses, could translate into billions of naira in foregone VAT annually when viewed at scale⁴. This risk is heightened by the relative opacity of service-based transactions, which may involve retainers, bundled advisory arrangements, or cross-border service delivery.

By carving professional service firms out of the small‑business category, the NTAA strengthens the integrity of the VAT system. It ensures that these firms remain fully within the VAT net, meaning they must register, charge VAT, and file returns regularly. This approach also helps prevent abuse of the system, such as splitting a firm into smaller units or diverting income simply to avoid VAT obligations. In essence, the rule closes potential loopholes and helps maintain a stable and reliable VAT base. In addition, retaining these businesses within the VAT net can also help increase the tax base of the country, as the information on cross-border service delivery that may have escaped the tax authority will be provided by these businesses when rendering their returns, thereby providing the tax authorities with the tax footprints of the non-resident companies.

Comparative African Perspectives: South Africa, and Kenya

A broader African comparison shows that Nigeria’s position is not isolated. Although the legal techniques differ, other African tax systems also treat professional services as activities that warrant fuller participation in the tax net rather than automatic access to simplified small-business treatment.

South Africa

South Africa provides a useful contrast. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) administers VAT primarily through turnover thresholds rather than through any express professional‑services carve‑out. A person must register for VAT once taxable supplies exceed the compulsory R1 million threshold, and voluntary registration is permitted below that level. In other words, South Africa does not single out professional services in the same manner as Nigeria for VAT threshold purposes.

Even so, professional firms are not placed outside the mainstream tax system; once they cross the threshold, they are fully subject to ordinary VAT registration, invoicing, and filing obligations like any other enterprise. The result is a threshold‑based model rather than an exclusion‑based model, but the policy effect is broadly similar in that professional services remain fully taxable once economically significant.

Kenya

Kenya offers an even closer analogy to Nigeria. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) requires VAT registration where taxable supplies reach KSh 5 million in a year, with voluntary registration available below that threshold. More importantly, under Kenya’s Turnover Tax (TOT) regime, management fees, professional fees, and training fees are expressly excluded.

This means that even where a business falls within the general turnover range for simplified taxation, income from professional services is carved out and subjected instead to the ordinary income tax framework. Kenya’s position is, therefore, highly instructive for Nigeria: it reflects the same underlying policy judgment that professional and management‑based income should not benefit from simplified regimes designed for micro and small trading businesses.

International Comparisons: UK and US Perspectives

Nigeria’s approach aligns closely with international practice, particularly in jurisdictions where professional services are recognised as high‑value activities that require full participation in the mainstream tax system.

In the United Kingdom, VAT registration is determined principally by taxable turnover rather than by the size, number of employees, or professional status of a business. A UK-established business must generally register for VAT where its taxable turnover exceeds, or is expected to exceed, the statutory registration threshold, currently £90,000. This threshold applies to professional services firms in the same manner as it applies to other businesses making taxable supplies. Accordingly, a law firm, accounting practice, consultancy, architectural firm, or similar professional practice is not exempted from VAT registration merely because it is small in terms of staff or turnover

In fact, HM Revenue & Customs treats professional services as a sector that warrants close attention. Law firms, accountants, management consultants, architects, and similar practitioners often operate through retainers, recurring advisory contracts, or mixed‑use supplies. These features tend to create more complex VAT positions, and HMRC routinely reviews such businesses through risk‑based audits and sector‑focused compliance programmes. The underlying reasoning is that professional services firms may be small, but the nature of their work and the value of their transactions place them firmly within the part of the economy that should remain fully VAT accountable.

The United States takes an even firmer stance. Under federal tax rules, professional services fall into the category of “specified service trades or businesses,” a classification that determines eligibility for certain tax deductions and benefits⁸⁹. The logic is simple: income derived from specialist expertise, such as legal advice, medical services, engineering, consulting, or accounting, is not treated in the same way as income produced by manufacturing, trading, or capital‑intensive activities.

This approach reflects a long‑standing belief within the US tax system: professional service firms, even when individually small, possess significant earning potential and should not benefit from concessions designed to support low‑margin or asset‑heavy small businesses. The tax rules, therefore, ensure that these firms are fully visible to the tax authorities and cannot reduce their liabilities simply by structuring themselves as small entities.

Taken together, the UK and US examples show that Nigeria’s policy stance is not an outlier. Across advanced economies, the treatment of professional services firms is grounded in the same core principle: where income is driven primarily by human capital, expertise, and specialised knowledge rather than physical investment. Tax systems tend to apply the full compliance and reporting rules. The intention is to ensure transparency, prevent avoidance, and maintain the integrity of the overall tax base.

Conclusion

The exclusion of professional services from small business classification under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act means that qualifying professional services may not rely on the tax treatment applicable to small business. While such firms may considerable in size, revenue, profitability and cost structure, they are required to assess and comply with the tax obligations applicable to them under the relevant legislation.

Maintaining this exclusion ensures that professional services firms remain subject to the applicable tax framework and compliance obligations. Such firms should assess their tax status under the relevant legislation, maintain appropriate records, accurately determine and report their tax liabilities, and meet applicable filing and payment obligations within the prescribed timelines.

The tax treatment will depend on the specific facts and circumstances of each taxpayer. Accordingly, taxpayers should obtain appropriate professional advice before taking any action or making decisions based on the above.

Footnotes

1 Nigeria Tax Administration Act, CTC version, Section 3 — definition of “Small Business”, including the express exclusion of businesses providing professional services.1

2 Nigerian Tax Act, CTC version — charging provisions on income tax, attribution of profits, withholding tax framework, and the treatment of service income.

3 Value Added Tax Act (as amended), administered by the Federal Inland Revenue Service — provisions relating to VATable services, registration thresholds, output VAT obligations, and compliance requirements.

4 National Bureau of Statistics, Gross Domestic Product Report (Production Approach) — sectoral classification and contribution of professional, scientific, and technical services to Nigeria’s non-oil GDP.

5 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Addressing the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy — principles on value creation, services, and tax base protection.

6 International Monetary Fund (IMF), Revenue Mobilisation in Developing Economies — discussion on the fiscal importance of high-margin service sectors and compliance risks.

7 HM Revenue & Customs (UK), VAT Notice 700: The VAT Guide — VAT treatment of professional and advisory services and registration obligations.

8 United Kingdom Companies Act 2006 — small company thresholds and limitations, including distinctions between corporate law classification and tax treatment.

9 United States Internal Revenue Code, Section 199A — definition and tax treatment of “Specified Service Trades or Businesses”.

10 United States Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Regulations under IRC Section 199A — policy rationale for restricting preferential tax treatment for professional service income.

11 OECD, Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project — international standards on taxation of services and prevention of income fragmentation.

12 Selected Nigerian and international professional services tax commentaries (PwC, Deloitte, EY, KPMG) — industry insights on VAT compliance, professional services taxation, and policy trends.

13 South African Revenue Service (SARS), Register for VAT — compulsory and voluntary VAT registration thresholds and general VAT treatment of enterprises.

14 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Value Added Tax (VAT) — VAT registration threshold of KSh 5 million and voluntary registration below threshold.

15 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Turnover Tax (TOT) — exclusion of management, professional, and training fees from the turnover tax regime.