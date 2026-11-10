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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Q&A – Tax Filing For Employers And Small Businesses: Key Compliance Issues To Note

Syntegral Legal Practice
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Tax compliance in Nigeria involves more than just paying taxes—it requires meeting various filing and reporting obligations throughout the year. This guide addresses common questions about tax filing requirements under Nigeria's current framework, helping employers and small businesses understand their responsibilities and avoid penalties from tax authorities.

NigeriaTax
Oladiran Falore
Oladiran Falore
Unwana I. B. Obioh
Unwana I. B. Obioh
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Introduction

Tax compliance extends beyond simply paying taxes. Employers and small businesses are expected to meet various filing and reporting obligations throughout the year, and failure to do so may result in penalties, interest, or increased scrutiny from the relevant tax authorities. Below are answers to some of the most common questions about tax filing obligations under Nigeria's current tax framework.

1. Who is required to file tax returns in Nigeria?

Generally, every taxable person and registered business is required to file tax returns, regardless of its size or whether any tax is ultimately payable. Employers also have additional responsibilities, including filing annual returns relating to employee emoluments, tax deductions, and vendor payments. (NTAA 2025, ss. 13(1), 14(1) & 15.)

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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