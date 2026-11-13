Your Merger Is Signed. Is FCCPC Approval Enough To Close A Merger In Nigeria?

Is FCCPC approval enough to close a merger in Nigeria? Often, no. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission reviews deals for their effect on competition, but banks, telecoms companies, insurers, public companies and oil and gas businesses each answer to their own regulators too, and in banking, the CBN may take over the competition review altogether. A deal can be signed, priced and celebrated, and still be unable to close because one regulator has not approved a licence transfer or change of ownership. Even a minority stake can trigger review. Here’s which approvals your transaction may need, and what to settle before you sign.

Is FCCPC Approval Enough to Close a Nigerian Merger?

No. FCCPC approval addresses competition concerns under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. It does not automatically replace sector-specific approvals, capital-market requirements or court sanctions applicable to the transaction.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is Nigeria’s principal competition authority for merger review. Under sections 92–96 of the FCCPA, it examines qualifying mergers, including acquisitions, amalgamations and certain joint ventures, to determine whether they are likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition.

The notification thresholds currently include combined annual turnover in, into or from Nigeria of at least ₦1 billion for the acquiring and target undertakings, or target annual turnover of at least ₦500 million in the preceding financial year. The transaction must also satisfy the relevant control test.

A transaction involving a regulated business may require the consent or no-objection of the regulator responsible for that sector. The FCCPC’s merger process operates alongside these sectoral requirements, although the exact approval sequence depends on the applicable legislation. The FCCPA itself recognises concurrent regulatory jurisdiction under section 105. However, sector-specific statutes can create additional or different approval requirements.

Do not assume that one approval letter settles everything.

Can Buying a Minority Stake Trigger Merger Approval?

Yes. You do not necessarily need to acquire 51% of a company before merger control becomes relevant.

Under section 92(2)(f) of the FCCPA, control can arise through the ability to materially influence another undertaking’s policy. The FCCPC’s Merger Review Regulations 2020 provide further guidance on this. Regulation 6 creates a rebuttable presumption of material influence where an investor acquires more than 25% of the shares or voting rights. An acquisition below 15% will generally not trigger review on that basis alone. Between those points, the circumstances matter. The Commission may also examine board appointment rights, veto powers, shareholder arrangements, convertible loans, commercial dependence and other agreements that give an investor influence over key decisions.

Think about a private equity investor acquiring 20% of a Nigerian company but negotiating the right to veto its annual budget, appoint a director and approve major commercial decisions. That investor may have acquired more than an ordinary minority investment. The same consideration applies to joint ventures. Under regulation 5, a joint venture operating on a lasting basis as an autonomous economic entity may constitute a merger where the relevant control requirements are met.

This is why transaction parties should assess the rights being acquired, not just the shareholding percentage.

Which Regulators Approve Mergers in Nigeria? Banks, Telecoms, Insurance, Oil and Gas

The answer depends on the target company, the business activity and what is changing hands. Nigeria does not operate a single approval process for every regulated-sector acquisition.

Banking and financial services: Section 7 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 (BOFIA) requires the prior written consent of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before a bank enters into arrangements involving a change of control, significant shareholding transfer, merger, restructuring or transfer of its business. A transaction that contravenes this provision is void unless subsequently ratified in writing.

For banks and other financial institutions, the position is different. Section 65 of BOFIA takes merger competition review out of the FCCPC’s hands for the financial sector and gives it to the CBN. So a bank merger may not need FCCPC clearance at all, but it will need the CBN’s, under both section 7 and section 65.

Telecommunications: The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has its own merger oversight under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the Competition Practices Regulations 2007.

Regulations 27 and 28 cover specified acquisitions, including acquisitions exceeding 10% of a licensee’s shares, changes of control and direct or indirect transfers of licences. Prior notification and approval are required for the transactions covered by those provisions, with notification generally required at least 60 days before completion. Depending on the transaction, FCCPC competition review may also be relevant.

Public companies: Sections 140 and 141 of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 give the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval and oversight responsibilities for specified public-company restructuring and merger transactions. Where a public-company merger is implemented through a scheme of arrangement, the process involves shareholder meetings and court sanction. An FCCPC clearance does not replace that capital-market procedure.

Sections 140 and 141 of the Investments and Securities Act 2025 give the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval and oversight responsibilities for specified public-company restructuring and merger transactions. Where a public-company merger is implemented through a scheme of arrangement, the process involves shareholder meetings and court sanction. An FCCPC clearance does not replace that capital-market procedure. Insurance: Section 107 of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 requires prior approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) before an insurer amalgamates with, transfers or acquires insurance business from another insurer, or undertakes specified business reconstruction arrangements. The Act also provides for inspection of relevant agreements, audit reports and actuarial reports by shareholders and policyholders.

Section 107 of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 requires prior approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) before an insurer amalgamates with, transfers or acquires insurance business from another insurer, or undertakes specified business reconstruction arrangements. The Act also provides for inspection of relevant agreements, audit reports and actuarial reports by shareholders and policyholders. Oil and gas: Upstream transactions involving interests in petroleum licences or leases may require ministerial consent under section 95 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, following the relevant NUPRC process. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum (Assignment of Interests) Regulations 2024 also address changes in control of companies holding interests in licences or leases. For midstream and downstream operations, the NMDPRA’s Assignment or Transfer of Licence and Permit Regulations 2023 expressly include assignments or transfers arising from mergers, acquisitions and share transfers.

And electricity transactions require another check. Following the Electricity Act 2023, certain intrastate electricity markets are regulated by State Electricity Regulatory Authorities where jurisdiction has been assumed, while NERC retains responsibility for federal and specified cross-border electricity activities.

Different sectors. Different rules. Different closing conditions.

What Happens If You Close Before Obtaining Approval?

You risk turning a commercially successful acquisition into a regulatory problem.

Under section 96(4)–(7) of the FCCPA, parties to a large merger must not implement the transaction before FCCPC approval. Actions taken in violation of the standstill requirement are void, and an undertaking may face a fine of up to 10% of its preceding business year’s turnover.

The Merger Review Regulations 2020 also prohibit premature coordination or integration of the merging businesses. That includes inappropriate exchanges of commercially sensitive information while approval is pending. Even before closing, the way parties exchange information can create problems.

The Federal High Court’s decision in Emeka Nnubia v Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment & Ors (Suit No FHC/L/CS/1009/2024, 7 February 2025) is relevant to the broader question of concurrent competition oversight in regulated sectors. However, the case concerned an FCCPC investigation into MTN, not a merger approval timetable. It should not be treated as establishing a universal sequence for sectoral merger approvals.

Is There a Tax Benefit to Merging Instead of Acquiring Assets?

Potentially, but do not build your acquisition model around an assumed tax exemption.

Section 190 of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 provides specific tax treatment where two or more trades or businesses merge. Among other consequences, qualifying assets transferred to the new or surviving business are treated at their tax written-down values, and certain underutilised capital allowances and unabsorbed losses may be carried forward.

A sale or transfer that results in the cessation of a business is treated differently under section 190(1)(b). The provision is therefore not a blanket capital gains tax exemption for every asset transfer described commercially as a merger.

The legal form and substance of the transaction matter. This is one area where the tax structure, competition filing and corporate implementation documents should be considered together, before the parties settle the final transaction price.

What Should You do Before Signing the Acquisition Agreement?

Start with a regulatory approval map. Identify every entity involved, the shareholding or assets changing hands, the licences affected and the regulators whose consent may be required.

Then establish whether the transaction meets the FCCPC notification thresholds and whether it involves a change of control, including material influence through minority rights or joint-venture arrangements.

Build the necessary approvals into the transaction documents as conditions precedent. Agree who will make each filing, who pays the fees, how regulatory delays affect the completion date and what happens if an approval is refused or granted subject to conditions.

Do not integrate the businesses or exchange competitively sensitive information as though the transaction has already closed.

Finally, conduct tax and sector-specific due diligence. The cost of discovering an approval requirement after signing can be considerably greater than the cost of identifying it during transaction planning.

The Deal is Not Complete Because Everybody has Signed

A signed agreement creates obligations between the parties. It does not give them permission to ignore regulatory requirements. The difficult work is often in the gaps between regulators, the conditions attached to approvals and the transaction structure itself.

For parties negotiating a Nigerian merger, acquiring a regulated business or reviewing outstanding conditions before completion, the relevant approvals need to be assessed against the actual transaction, not a generic checklist.