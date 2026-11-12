One Shareholder, One Company: Rethinking Corporate Governance In Nigeria’s New Era Of Concentrated Ownership

Introduction

The Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 fundamentally altered the architecture of private company ownership in Nigeria by permitting a private company to be incorporated by one person.1 The reform removed the statutory requirement for a second shareholder and brought Nigerian company law closer to the commercial reality of owner-managed enterprises. The Court of Appeal's decision in Corporate Affairs Commission v Primetech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited & Anor2 has now extended that certainty to private companies incorporated before CAMA 2020, confirming that the single-shareholder regime is available irrespective of the date of incorporation. The significance of this development, however, extends beyond ownership flexibility. Where one person holds the entire shareholding and may also control the board and management, the conventional governance concerns surrounding majority-minority conflict are substantially reduced, but new risks emerge around concentrated control, inadequate internal challenge, informal decision-making, and the potential erosion of the distinction between the shareholder and the company. This article argues that the single-member company should therefore not be regarded as a company requiring less governance; rather, it requires a different form of governance—one that preserves the commercial advantages of sole ownership while maintaining corporate personality, directors' accountability, documentary discipline, and appropriate protection for those who deal with the company.

From Shareholder Plurality to Corporate Autonomy

Nigerian company law traditionally conceived incorporation as an association of persons and therefore required more than one member for a private company. CAMA 2020 departed from this position by providing in section 18(2) that “one person may form and incorporate a private company” in accordance with the requirements of the Act. The reform reflects the commercial reality of owner-managed enterprises, allowing a sole entrepreneur to enjoy the benefits of incorporation without introducing a nominal co-shareholder merely to satisfy a statutory requirement. More fundamentally, it separates the question of who owns the business from the legal existence of the entity through which that business is conducted.

Sole ownership, however, does not alter the company’s separate legal personality. The single shareholder owns shares, while the company owns its assets and bears its own obligations. The principle in Salomon v A Salomon & Co Ltd3 therefore remains central: incorporation creates a legal personality distinct from its members, and the fact that one individual holds all the shares does not make corporate property personal property or automatically make corporate liabilities the shareholder’s liabilities. The statutory recognition of single-member companies consequently changes the structure of ownership without displacing the fundamental principles of corporate personality.

The distinction becomes particularly important where the sole shareholder also serves as director and principal executive. Although these roles may be concentrated in one individual, they remain legally distinct, and corporate decisions must still be attributable to the company through the appropriate corporate mechanisms. The single-member regime therefore provides greater ownership flexibility without eliminating the corporate boundary between the individual and the entity. Preserving that boundary is essential to ensuring that the commercial convenience of sole ownership does not become a basis for informal corporate conduct or the erosion of the legal protections attached to incorporation.

CAC v Primetech: Confirming the Single-Shareholder Regime

The practical scope of section 18(2) was considered in Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) v Primetech Design and Engineering Nigeria Limited & Anor (supra). The dispute arose when the CAC declined to recognise a share transfer that would leave a private company incorporated before CAMA 2020 with a single shareholder, on the basis that the single-member regime applied only to companies incorporated under the 2020 Act. The Federal High Court rejected that interpretation, and on 10 June 2026, the Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the CAC’s appeal and affirmed the applicability of section 18(2) to private companies irrespective of their date of incorporation. The decision therefore represents the current appellate position on the transitional application of the single-shareholder regime, while remaining subject to any further appellate consideration.

The importance of Primetech consequently extends beyond resolving the position of pre-CAMA companies. It provides judicial support for the view that the single-shareholder structure is available to existing private companies and removes a significant uncertainty surrounding its adoption. More importantly, it shifts the governance question from whether a company may have one shareholder to how corporate discipline should operate where ownership, board control, and management may be concentrated in the same individual. That concentration reduces the traditional relevance of shareholder plurality but heightens the importance of decision-making integrity, accountability, and preservation of the company’s separate identity.

Concentrated Ownership and the Shift in Governance Risk

The principal governance concern in a multi-member company often lies in managing competing shareholder interests, particularly between majority and minority shareholders. The single-member company removes this conflict because there is no minority shareholder requiring protection against a majority. It does not, however, eliminate governance risk; rather, it shifts the risk from shareholder conflict to concentrated control. Where one individual holds all the shares and also occupies a directorial or executive position, the absence of internal challenge may increase the possibility of informal, poorly considered or self-interested decision-making.

CAMA does not treat the sole shareholder and the company as interchangeable. Directors remain under a statutory obligation to act honestly and in good faith in the interests of the company as a whole, and to exercise appropriate care, skill, and diligence in the discharge of their functions.4 These obligations remain relevant even where the director is also the sole shareholder. Ownership may confer extensive voting rights, but it does not authorise a director to subordinate the company’s interests to personal interests or disregard the company’s separate legal personality. The concentration of ownership therefore heightens, rather than diminishes, the importance of directors acting through the corporate framework.

CAMA nevertheless recognises that a single-member company does not require every procedure designed for multiple shareholders. It modifies the ordinary quorum requirements to permit the sole member to constitute a quorum, while still requiring the proceedings of the company’s meetings to be properly recorded and maintained.5 The provisions illustrate an important principle of proportionate governance: the law may simplify procedures where shareholder plurality makes them unnecessary, but it does not dispense with corporate accountability or documentation. A single-member company may therefore operate with fewer procedural formalities, but not with less corporate discipline.

Corporate Personality and the Limits of Sole Ownership

The governance implications of sole ownership become particularly important where the shareholder’s personal affairs intersect with those of the company. Incorporation separates the company’s assets and liabilities from those of its shareholder, while limited liability generally protects the shareholder from personal responsibility for the company’s obligations merely by reason of ownership. The converse is equally important: the company’s assets belong to the company and cannot be treated as the shareholder’s personal property simply because the shareholder owns all its shares.

This requires a clear distinction in the company’s financial and commercial dealings. A sole shareholder should not treat the company’s bank account as a personal account, transfer corporate property for personal purposes without proper authority, or incur personal expenditure through the company without appropriate documentation. Transactions between the shareholder and the company should be properly authorised, characterised, and recorded, with corporate assets and contractual obligations maintained separately from those of the shareholder. These practices are not mere administrative formalities; they provide evidence that the company is being operated as a distinct legal entity.

Separate personality, however, is not a licence for abuse of the corporate form. CAMA recognises circumstances in which directors or officers may incur personal liability, including where they act in default or fraudulently in relation to the company’s affairs.6 Sole ownership, without more, does not justify disregarding the company’s separate personality, but neither does it shield a shareholder from the consequences of abuse. The appropriate approach is therefore not to regard single-member companies with suspicion, but to insist on the corporate discipline necessary to preserve the boundary between the individual and the entity.

From Minority Protection to Decision Integrity

The absence of minority shareholders in a single-member company does not eliminate the need for corporate accountability; it changes its focus. Where there is no minority interest to protect, governance should centre on the integrity of corporate decision-making. Material decisions should be taken through the appropriate corporate mechanism, properly recorded and supported by adequate documentation, while conflicts of interest and transactions between the shareholder and the company should be appropriately identified and dealt with. The objective is not to create artificial checks where there is no competing shareholder interest, but to ensure that the company continues to operate as a distinct legal institution rather than as an extension of its owner.

This becomes increasingly important as a single-member company expands beyond a closely held entrepreneurial venture into a significant employer, borrower, property owner, contractor, or regulated business. Its governance requirements should therefore be proportionate to its size, activities, and exposure to risk. A small owner-managed company should not be subjected to the governance architecture of a listed corporation, but its single-member status should equally not justify weak financial controls, undocumented related-party transactions or disregard for proper corporate processes. The appropriate principle is proportionality, not informality.

Creditors, Transparency, and the External Dimension of Governance

The governance implications of sole ownership extend beyond the relationship between the shareholder and the company. Creditors, employees, and contractual counterparties deal with the company as a separate legal entity and therefore depend on the reliability of its corporate identity, assets, and obligations. This becomes particularly important where the company assumes significant financial obligations or enters related-party transactions with its controlling shareholder. The concentration of ownership may simplify decision-making, but it should not compromise the company’s ability to operate as a credible and independent counterparty. Proper financial controls, accurate records, and clear documentation of transactions are therefore important not only for internal governance but also for protecting those who rely on the company’s representations and obligations.

Transparency provides a complementary safeguard. CAMA requires companies to disclose information concerning persons with significant control, making individuals who exercise substantial ownership or control more visible within the corporate regulatory framework. This is reinforced by the CAC’s beneficial ownership regime, which facilitates the identification of persons who ultimately own or exercise control over registered entities.7 The significance of these requirements extends beyond regulatory compliance: they recognise that concentrated ownership is legitimate, but that the identity and influence of the person exercising that control should not be concealed behind the corporate structure. The single-member company therefore rests on a balance between flexibility in ownership, transparency in control, and discipline in corporate identity.

The Governance Model for the Single-Member Company

The governance framework for the single-member company should be built around three principles.

Ownership must Remain Distinct from Corporate Authority: A sole shareholder may exercise all rights attached to the shares, but ownership does not make the shareholder synonymous with the company or displace the duties attached to directorship and corporate office. Procedural Simplification must not become Documentary Informality: Where CAMA adapts or dispenses with procedures that are unnecessary in a single-member structure, the company should benefit from that flexibility; however, material decisions, authorisations, transactions, and related-party dealings should remain properly documented so that the company’s actions can be established and scrutinised where necessary. Governance should be Proportionate to Corporate Complexity rather than Shareholder Numbers: A small owner-managed company may reasonably require a simpler governance structure than a substantial private company, but as its assets, workforce, borrowing, regulatory obligations, and contractual relationships increase, so should the strength of its internal controls and oversight. The number of shareholders is therefore an inadequate measure of governance needs. A company with one shareholder may have considerably greater governance exposure than one with several shareholders if the scale and complexity of its operations are significantly greater.

This approach preserves the commercial purpose of section 18(2) without weakening the institutional character of the company. The single-member regime removes the need to manufacture shareholder plurality, but it does not remove the legal and commercial interests that corporate governance is designed to protect. The central question is therefore no longer how competing shareholders should be balanced, but how concentrated corporate power can be exercised with accountability, transparency, and fidelity to the separate corporate entity. In that sense, the strength of the single-member company lies not in having less governance, but in having governance that is appropriately designed for the realities of concentrated ownership.

Conclusion

CAMA 2020 has rightly removed the statutory requirement of shareholder plurality, while CAC v Primetech provides important appellate guidance on the availability of that structure to existing private companies. The resulting governance question is not whether a company can function with one owner, but how corporate accountability should operate when ownership and control are concentrated in one individual. The answer lies in proportional governance: preserving the flexibility of sole ownership while maintaining the corporate personality, accountability, transparency, and discipline that give incorporation its legal and commercial value.

Footnotes

1 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, s 18(2).

2 Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/1226/2024 (Unreported).

3 [1897] AC 22 (HL). See also section 42 CAMA 2020.

4 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, ss 305, 308.

5 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, ss 256, 266.

6 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, ss 315–316.

7 Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, s 119.