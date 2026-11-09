Freedom Not To Associate: Can A Trade Association Compel Membership, Impose Levies Or Disrupt Your Business In Nigeria?

Introduction: A Tailor, A Trade Association And A Constitutional Question

On 28 October 2026, a video began circulating on X, formerly Twitter. It allegedly showed an independent female tailor being harassed by individuals said to be acting on behalf of the National Union of Tailors. Her apparent offence was that she had refused to join the association and pay its membership dues.

The incident attracted public attention, but beneath the immediate controversy lies a question that goes beyond the tailoring profession: can an association compel an independent trader to become its member, impose financial obligations on that trader, or interfere with the operation of her business simply because she has declined to join?

For anyone who considers this a new problem, Nigerian law has confronted a remarkably similar dispute before.

In 1991, the Supreme Court decided Agbai v Okogbue. The respondent, a tailor, had his sewing machine seized by members of an age grade after refusing to pay a levy. The defendants maintained that he was subject to the group’s obligations by virtue of customary membership arrangements. The Supreme Court rejected the attempt to impose membership of an association formed by the age grade without the respondent’s consent. The dispute was not merely about a sewing machine; it concerned an individual’s constitutional freedom to decide whether to associate with others.1

The parallel with the recent incident is difficult to ignore. More than three decades after Agbai, the question remains whether collective authority, customary practices or internal association rules can be used to impose membership and financial obligations on independent traders who have not voluntarily joined.

The constitutional answer begins with section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). This article examines the limits of trade association authority, the enforceability of membership dues and levies against non-members, and the legal consequences of interfering with independent business operations. It considers the relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, judicial decisions, competition law implications and remedies available to affected traders. At its core is a fundamental question: can an association’s claim to collective authority override an individual’s constitutional freedom to choose whether or not to associate?

1. The Constitutional Right Not To Associate

Section 40 of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to assemble freely and associate with other persons, including the right to form or belong to a trade union or other association for the protection of their interests.2

The provision protects not only the right to form and join associations but also the freedom to decline membership. Otherwise, the right to choose whether to associate would be meaningless if an individual could be compelled to join an organisation against their will.

An association is entitled to establish rules, collect agreed dues and regulate the conduct of its members, subject to its constitution and applicable law. However, those rules do not automatically bind everyone engaged in the same trade or operating within the same commercial environment.

The fact that an organisation represents tailors, market traders, transport operators or other professionals does not, without more, make every person practising that trade a member. Membership cannot simply be presumed from occupation, location or the existence of an association’s internal rules.

The distinction is between the legitimate regulation of voluntary members and the purported exercise of authority over persons who have never consented to membership.

2. Registration Does Not Confer Unlimited Authority

Trade associations in Nigeria may operate under different legal frameworks. Some may be registered trade unions under the Trade Unions Act, while others may be incorporated as trustees under Part F of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

The Trade Unions Act defines a trade union and regulates its registration and operations.3 Section 2(1) restricts the performance of acts in furtherance of a trade union’s purposes unless it is registered under the Act.4 The Act also provides for circumstances in which registration may be refused where an existing union sufficiently represents the interests of the relevant class of persons.5

Separately, section 823 of CAMA provides for the incorporation of trustees of certain communities, bodies and associations, while section 830 recognises the legal consequences of incorporation, including corporate personality and the capacity to sue and be sued.6

These statutory frameworks confer legal recognition and defined capacities. They do not, by themselves, turn an association into a regulator with unrestricted authority over every person carrying on the relevant trade.

Neither registration under the Trade Unions Act nor incorporation under CAMA automatically empowers an association to compel independent traders to join, impose internal levies on non-members or close their businesses for refusing to comply.

The distinction is fundamental: legal recognition of an association does not translate into regulatory authority over persons who have not voluntarily become its members.

3. What The Courts Have Said About Compulsory Membership

The Supreme Court’s decision in Agbai v Okogbue remains a leading authority on the freedom not to associate. In addressing the attempt to impose association membership through customary arrangements, the Court stated:

“It is the law that nobody can be compelled to associate with other persons against his will. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees every citizen that freedom of choice.”7

The significance of the decision is that customary arrangements or internal group obligations cannot be used to impose membership on an unwilling person. Obligations arising from voluntary membership must be distinguished from those imposed on an individual merely because a group considers that person a member.

The Court of Appeal applied the same constitutional principle in Chief (Sir) Eleazer Igbozor v Prince Nyong Inyang Effiong & Ors.8 The appellant, a marine transporter, was involved in a dispute with an association over loading arrangements. His boats had been impounded, and the respondents sought to subject his business to the association’s rules, including a rotational loading arrangement.

The appellant challenged the attempt to compel him to comply with rules of an association to which he did not belong. In allowing the appeal in part, the Court of Appeal recognised that freedom of association also protects the right not to be compelled to join an association. The Court consequently declared unconstitutional the attempt to compel the appellant to join the association or subject his boats to its rules and regulations.9

The decision is particularly instructive because it moves the discussion beyond membership dues to the practical consequences of coercive association practices. An association cannot simply extend its internal rules to an independent business operator or restrict that person’s commercial activities because the operator carries on business within the same sector.

There is also an express statutory protection under section 12(4) of the Trade Unions Act, which provides that membership of a trade union by employees is voluntary and prohibits forcing or victimising an employee for refusing to join or remain a member.10 Although this provision specifically addresses employees and trade union membership, the broader constitutional protection under section 40 remains relevant to independent traders.

It is worth noting that constitutional rights are subject to the limitations recognised under section 45(1) of the Constitution. However, an association cannot rely on its internal rules alone as lawful authority to restrict another person’s constitutional freedom.11

4. Business Disruption, Unlawful Self-Help And Competition Law

The legal difficulty becomes more serious when an association moves beyond regulating its members and begins to interfere with the business operations of independent traders.

Such conduct may include locking up shops, seizing work equipment, obstructing access to business premises, preventing the movement of goods, imposing compulsory levies or threatening traders who refuse to join.

An association’s constitution or internal disciplinary procedures do not confer powers of seizure, detention or business closure over non-members.

In Agbai v Okogbue, the seizure of the tailor’s sewing machine was not justified merely because the defendants believed that he owed a levy under the group’s customary arrangements.12 Similarly, in Igbozor v Effiong, the Court of Appeal rejected the attempt to impose association rules on an independent marine transporter’s business through the impounding of his boats and restrictions on his loading operations.13

Depending on the circumstances, unlawful interference with a trader’s property or business may give rise to civil claims for trespass to goods, conversion, detinue or other applicable causes of action. Assault, intimidation and false imprisonment may also arise where the necessary legal elements are established. Where property is seized, damaged or unlawfully retained, appropriate claims for damages and injunctive relief may be available.

There may equally be criminal implications where the conduct involves assault, unlawful restraint, malicious damage, stealing or other offences under applicable criminal law. Acting on behalf of an association does not, in itself, provide immunity from liability.

Beyond individual rights and civil liability, collective conduct by trade associations may also raise competition law concerns. Section 59 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 prohibits agreements and decisions that have the purpose or effect of preventing, restricting or distorting competition in a market.14

Accordingly, where an association uses collective rules or coordinated decisions to exclude independent traders, restrict market access or prevent non-members from competing, its conduct may attract scrutiny under the Act. This does not mean that every membership fee or internal association rule is anti-competitive. The relevant consideration is whether the conduct falls within the statutory prohibition, having regard to its purpose or effect on competition.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission may therefore be a relevant avenue where the facts disclose anti-competitive conduct, rather than merely a disagreement over membership or internal dues.15

5. What Remedies Are Available To An Affected Trader?

A trader whose constitutional rights, property or business operations have been unlawfully interfered with may pursue appropriate legal remedies, depending on the circumstances.

Civil proceedings: Affected traders may institute proceedings for appropriate claims, including trespass to goods, conversion or detinue where property has been seized or unlawfully retained. Damages may be sought for established losses, while injunctive relief may be pursued to restrain further interference with their business or property.

Criminal complaints: Where the conduct discloses suspected criminal offences, the affected trader may report the matter to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

Fundamental rights enforcement: Section 46 of the Constitution and the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009 provide the framework for seeking judicial redress where a Chapter IV right has been, is being or is likely to be contravened.16 Depending on the facts, the relevant rights may include freedom of association under section 40, dignity under section 34, personal liberty under section 35 and freedom of movement under section 41. The applicant must, however, establish the particular constitutional infringement; business disruption alone does not automatically establish a fundamental rights violation.

Competition law complaints: Where an association’s collective decisions or conduct may prevent, restrict or distort competition, an affected trader may consider lodging a complaint with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission under the 2018 Act.

The appropriate course will depend on the nature of the interference, the parties responsible and the evidence available. What is clear, however, is that trade associations are not beyond the reach of the law, and their legitimate collective interests must be exercised within constitutional and statutory limits.

Conclusion: The Right To Associate Includes The Right To Refuse

The controversy surrounding the alleged harassment of the female tailor on 28 October 2026 raises an issue that Nigerian law has already addressed in principle. The Constitution protects the freedom to associate, but that freedom necessarily includes the choice not to join an association.

From Agbai v OkogbuetoIgbozor v Effiong, the courts have recognised that membership cannot be imposed on an unwilling person through customary arrangements or coercive association practices. An association may regulate its members in accordance with its constitution and the law, but it cannot assume authority over every person engaged in the same trade or use self-help to compel compliance from non-members.

Registration under the Trade Unions Act or incorporation under CAMA does not, without an additional lawful basis, confer a general power to compel independent traders to join, pay levies or submit their businesses to internal association rules.

For independent traders, artisans and small business owners, the implication is straightforward: the right to conduct business independently cannot be displaced merely because an association claims authority over the trade. Where that claim is enforced through intimidation, seizure of property or disruption of business operations, the affected person may seek appropriate legal remedies.

Trade associations have a legitimate role in collective representation and the protection of shared interests. What the law does not permit is the conversion of a voluntary association into compulsory membership enforced through intimidation or unlawful self-help.

The freedom to associate means little if the freedom to refuse association is not equally respected.

Footnotes

1. Agbai v Okogbue(1991) 7 NWLR (Pt 204) 391 (SC); (1991) All NLR 137.

2. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), s 40.

3. Trade Unions Act, Cap T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, s 1.

4. ibid s 2(1).

5. ibid s 5(4).

6. Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, ss 823(1)–(2) and 830(1).

7. Agbai v Okogbue(n 1) 432.

8. Chief (Sir) Eleazer Igbozor v Prince Nyong Inyang Effiong & Ors(2016) LPELR-40100(CA); [2016] NGCA 117.

9. ibid.

10. Trade Unions Act (n 3) s 12(4).

11. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), s 45(1).

12. Agbai v Okogbue(n 1).

13. Igbozor v Effiong(n 8).

14. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, s 59(1)–(2).

15. ibid ss 59–60.