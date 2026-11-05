Debt Recovery And Cash Flow Protection: Legal Strategies Businesses Can Use Without Damaging Commercial Relationships

Every company rendering services or selling goods will always have customers or clients who will default on payment for the services and goods delivered. In situations like this, a company would always want to protect its cash flow and may be tempted to explore aggressive measures to recover its debt; this may lead to a strained relationship between the company and the customer. It is always advisable that a company recovering its debt should employ friendly legal strategies while recovering its debts, so it still maintains a cordial commercial relationship with its customers while the company is still able to recover its debt and protect its cash flow.

Companies recovering their debts often face two dilemmas, the first one is that companies that try to explore aggressive tactics for debt recovery most times have customers who never maintain a relationship with the company, and the customers still go ahead to share their negative experiences with their networks, which has a damaging consequence on the company’s brand. The second dilemma is that a company that tries to avoid aggressive tactics for its debt recovery in order to preserve relationships often faces the issue of prolonged debt payments by customers, which negatively affects the company’s cash flow and the overall financial strength of the company. This also gives the impression to customers that payment of debt to the company should not be taken seriously.

In this article, we shall discuss the legal strategies a company can explore for its debt recovery while still maintaining a solid relationship with the customers or clients.

Communicating a clear payment arrangement

Companies should always communicate the payment arrangement for the services to be rendered to the customer from the initial business interaction. This helps the company remove vagueness or ambiguity in transactions. Companies should always issue transaction invoices that include payment terms, due dates, penalties for late payments, and any discounts. This goes a long way to help the company to manage the expectations of the customer, and the invoice would be indisputable evidence in case of future disagreement and it would help to stop unnecessary arguments in payment terms.

Communication of a clear payment arrangement should always be in writing, and reminders and updates to the customers can also serve as a guide to the customer. This helps the customer to pay on time and helps the cash flow of the company.

Avoid minor payment issues from leading to a major crisis

Companies should always avoid minor payment issues from growing to the extent that they would lead to a crisis that would cost the business relationship with the customer. Whether minor or major payment issues, issues should be addressed promptly and should be handled in a proactive manner in order to preserve business relationships and remove any form of resentment in the customer. Companies should communicate detailed explanations of the issues to the customer without downplaying the nature of the issue.

Strict implementation of open communication

Companies should always apply strict implementation of open communication with the payment defaulters, that is, the debtors. Open communication often aids friendly debt recovery. Friendly emails and updates to remind the customer before the due date of payment can help to avoid conflicts and delays, and a formal reminder can be sent to the customer once the due date has passed. The company should always be diplomatic in its tone of reminder to the customer, and a flexible payment plan can always be suggested to the customer.

The company should display empathy to the customer while still ensuring that the debt is fully paid. This would help to maintain a good relationship with the customer, and most times the customer would want to prioritize the payments due to the empathy shown by the company.

Treat debt recovery separately from service quality

Sometimes, customers do complain about the quality of service rendered to delay payment for the services. Companies should not fall into the trap of not separating debt recovery from service quality. The issue of service quality should be addressed using professional tactics by duly acknowledging the legitimate service concerns and suggesting a suitable resolution process while diplomatically communicating to the customer that the service concern does not justify the default payment for the services already utilized by the customer. This helps to maintain boundaries and aid future business transactions while maintaining the company standards in recovering its due payments.

Set a consistent follow-up process

Having a consistent follow-up arrangement aids the company to be able to track its customers who have defaulted on payments and send a signal to the customer that you place value on the delayed payments.

The company should not depend only on emails but should explore the use of phone calls, letters, and physical meetings. In each engagement in respect to the debt recovery, discussions should always focus on the amount due, payment terms, and the effects of the default payments should always be emphasized. These constant engagements may put the customer under subtle pressure, which would make the customer prioritize the payment of the debt. The evidence of the engagement can also be used to strengthen the company’s case if eventually the company has to resort to legal action to recover the debt.

Compromise and settlements

In debt recovery, the place of compromise cannot be overlooked because it usually aids amicable settlements between the company and the customer while maintaining the business relationship.

Companies should not always be rigid but seek middle-ground settlements that both parties can agree upon. The company may restructure the debt and suggest a flexible payment plan to aid the payment of the debt. This may help the company to resolve the issue quickly and save the company from unnecessary litigation and protect the cash flow of the business. It can also be seen from section 715 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 20201 that the law encourages companies to utilize compromises in respect to the issue of debt settlement. Section 715 of CAMA creates an environment where creditors and debtors can mutually agree to restructure debts, extend payment periods, or agree on a payment plan.

Understand the motive behind the default payment

The company can go the extra mile to understand the motive behind the default payment. The delay by the customer may not be deliberate but due to a long internal approval process, temporary cash flow challenges, strict administrative supervision, or a valid complaint about the delivered services.

A company can also get the motive behind the default payment through diplomatic and friendly engagement with the customer, and this would assist the company in identifying the measure to use to recover the debt from the customer.

Mediation process

When a company has tried all internal means to recover the debt from the customer, and the customer remains adamant in the payment of the debt, the company can then explore mediation.

Mediation is negotiation carried out with the aid of a neutral third party. Mediation is a voluntary process that offers parties meaningful and creative solutions at a fraction of the cost of the litigation system 2. Where the company and its customers are unable le to resolve their disputes by discussion and negotiation, a third party who is usually referred to as a Mediator, Conciliator, Facilitator or a Neutral may be called to assist the parties to resolve their disputes3. Mediation is always party-driven, which makes the company and the customer able to control the outcome of the mediation process.

Review legal options

When a company has explored all means, and the customer still refuses to pay its debt, a company that wants to protect its cash flow would have to review the legal options available to the company in order to be able to recover its money from the defaulting customer.

The company must engage its lawyers to understand the domestic and international laws applicable to its specific debt recovery, as well as its legal rights and responsibilities. The company may also have to issue demand letters, initiate arbitration proceedings, or eventually take court action; however, all these should be the last resort for a company trying to recover its debt and still want to maintain a solid relationship with the customer.

Consultation with a professional

It is advisable for a company that is recovering an overdue debt, especially a high-value debt, to seek a legal practitioner and not an ordinary debt recovery agent who may mislead the company and eventually affect the company’s reputation and expose the company to unnecessary litigation.

When a company wants to engage a legal practitioner to recover its debt, it should always look at the track record, reputation, and the strategies the professional intends to use for the debt recovery. Engagements with the professional should always be written down for record purposes and to avoid another level of dispute process with the professional.

Conclusion

The company will be able to recover its debts without sacrificing its growth and damaging commercial relationships if the legal strategies articulated in this article are complied with. The company should always consult a qualified legal practitioner when trying to recover its debts and should be careful about exploring self-help or engaging a non-qualified recovery agent to recover the company’s debt.

Footnotes

1. Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 is a Nigerian Federal legislation that governs the establishment and management of organizations, businesses and companies in Nigeria.

2. J. Macforlane, “An Alternative to What?” in Macforlane (Ed.), Rethinking Disputes: The Mediation