Beyond Incorporation: A Practical Guide To NGO Compliance In Nigeria

INTRODUCTION

Incorporating a non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) in Nigeria is only the first step towards establishing and operating a legally compliant non-profit organisation. While registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) confers legal recognition, it also introduces continuing statutory and regulatory obligations that must be observed throughout the organisation's existence. Failure to comply with these obligations may expose the organisation and, in certain circumstances, its trustees to regulatory sanctions and other legal consequences.

Most NGOs in Nigeria, including charitable foundations, professional associations, religious organisations and other non-profit bodies, are registered as Incorporated Trustees under Part F of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (“CAMA”). This structure provides a legal framework for their governance and operations, including the management of their income and property, adherence to their registered constitutions, maintenance of financial records and fulfilment of statutory reporting obligations. Importantly, incorporation does not relieve trustees of their responsibility to ensure that the organisation continues to operate within its stated objectives and applicable legaL requirements.

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