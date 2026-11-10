A CAC Certificate Is Not Enough: What Every Nigerian Company Should Know About Compliance

INTRODUCTION

For many entrepreneurs in Nigeria, obtaining a Certificate of Incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) represents a significant milestone in establishing a business. It gives the company a distinct legal identity and the capacity to enter into contracts, own assets, employ personnel and conduct business in its corporate name. However, incorporation is not the final step in establishing a legally compliant business. It marks the beginning of a continuing set of statutory and regulatory responsibilities that directors and management must understand and fulfil.

Under Nigerian law, the obligations of a company extend well beyond its initial registration with the CAC. The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (“CAMA”) establishes the framework for corporate governance, statutory records and regulatory filings, while applicable tax legislation, employment laws, data protection requirements and other regulatory instruments impose additional obligations. Failure to comply with these requirements may expose a company to penalties, regulatory sanctions and operational difficulties, even where the company has been duly incorporated.

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