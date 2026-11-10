Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

A CAC Certificate Is Not Enough: What Every Nigerian Company Should Know About Compliance

Syntegral Legal Practice
Explore more from Syntegral Legal Practice

Obtaining a Certificate of Incorporation from Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission is a significant milestone for entrepreneurs, but it marks only the beginning of a company's legal obligations. Beyond initial registration, directors and management must navigate a complex framework of statutory requirements under CAMA 2020, tax legislation, employment laws, and regulatory instruments to maintain legal compliance and avoid penalties.

NigeriaCorporate/Commercial Law
Precious Orowa
Precious Orowa
Precious Bassey
Precious Bassey
Author LinkedIn connections

INTRODUCTION

For many entrepreneurs in Nigeria, obtaining a Certificate of Incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”) represents a significant milestone in establishing a business. It gives the company a distinct legal identity and the capacity to enter into contracts, own assets, employ personnel and conduct business in its corporate name. However, incorporation is not the final step in establishing a legally compliant business. It marks the beginning of a continuing set of statutory and regulatory responsibilities that directors and management must understand and fulfil.

Under Nigerian law, the obligations of a company extend well beyond its initial registration with the CAC. The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (“CAMA”) establishes the framework for corporate governance, statutory records and regulatory filings, while applicable tax legislation, employment laws, data protection requirements and other regulatory instruments impose additional obligations. Failure to comply with these requirements may expose a company to penalties, regulatory sanctions and operational difficulties, even where the company has been duly incorporated.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

When A Signature Becomes A Liability: Understanding The Concept Of Guarantorship Under Nigerian Law

The concept of Guarantorship is often taken for granted in Nigeria. The seemingly small request we now hear from friends, family members or even colleagues can be captured in the following sample appeal: “I collected one small loan, and I need you to be my guarantor. Please just sign here, I already know how to pay back; it will not be a big deal.”
NigeriaCorporate/Commercial Law
SPA Ajibade & Co
SPA Ajibade & Co