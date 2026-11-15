ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026
Proposed Reforms To Mexico’s General Law Of Ecological Equilibrium And Environmental Protection
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The Mexican Congress has received a comprehensive bill proposing to replace the country's environmental protection law that has been in effect since 1988. SEMARNAT's initiative aims to modernize regulations governing ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, pollution management, and climate change mitigation through significant amendments to the existing legal framework.
On Aug. 26, 2026, the Federal Executive submitted to the Mexican Congress a bill containing a draft decree to enact a new General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection (LGEEPA), which would replace the legislation in force since 1988.
The proposal was promoted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) as an effort to strengthen the legislation on ecosystem and biodiversity restoration and conservation, pollution prevention and management, and climate change. The most relevant amendments and additions are summarized below.
I. General Provisions on the Use and Exploitation of Natural Resources
A specific chapter is created for new General Provisions establishing a more detailed regime that the competent authorities must observe when granting permits, licenses, authorizations, or concession titles in environmental matters, with no counterpart in the prior legislation.
This new framework conditions the granting of such instruments on an evaluation that prioritizes the best interests of the environment. However, no specific criteria are provided to define the parameters that make up the best interests of the environment, so it is left to the authority’s discretion to determine when an applicant lacks sufficient elements to guarantee environmental protection while carrying out its activities. In addition, the law expressly prohibits positive administrative silence (afirmativa ficta) and any provision that presumes a favorable decision from the mere passage of time, both for environmental impact matters and under the general environmental permitting regime.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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No counterpart.
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Chapter IV
General Provisions on the Use and Exploitation of Natural Resources
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Article 173. The environmental authority competent to grant permits, licenses, resolutions, concession titles, or authorizations must:
· Give priority to the best interests of the environment and act based on the principles of efficiency, effectiveness, economy, transparency, and integrity;
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II. Safety and Precautionary Measures
The chapter is renamed “Precautionary and Safety Measures,” and the principles of prevention, precaution, in favor of nature, and “enhanced due diligence” are expressly incorporated as criteria guiding the authority’s actions, which represent a more demanding standard with a greater margin of discretion.
The catalog of safety measures would significantly expand through the incorporation of measures that were not expressly contemplated in the prior legislation, including the following:
- Suspension (not only closure) of concessions, licenses, permits, or authorizations;
- Repackaging, treatment, or sending of hazardous waste to confinement;
- Repatriation or destruction of genetically modified organisms at the expense of the interested party’
- Request for custody of real-estate folios before the Public Registry of Property; this is a new mechanism that may affect the registry availability of a property for the duration of the proceeding; and
- Removal or demolition of infrastructure, coordinated with civil protection authorities.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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Chapter IV
Precautionary and Safety Measures
Article 292. To avoid environmental risk, deterioration, or potential damage, the precautionary and safety measures referred to in this article may be applied, on duly grounded and reasoned bases.
If, during the environmental enforcement actions provided for in Article 257 of this Law, there is an imminent risk of damage to or serious deterioration of natural resources, or contamination with hazardous repercussions for ecosystems, their components, or public health, the environmental enforcement authorities shall order, on duly grounded and reasoned bases, one or more of the following measures.
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III. Integration of the Federal Environmental Liability Law and the Infractions Procedure
New Article 254 provides that the obligations under the Federal Environmental Liability Law (LFRA) would be enforceable through the infractions procedure regulated in the LGEEPA. Consequently, the resolution of the infractions procedure must include “the determination of environmental liability that, if applicable, has been established,” the order of priority, and the remediation or (exceptionally) compensation measures; in other words, the administrative authority decides on environmental liability as part of the same act, without necessarily waiting for the LFRA judicial route.
Along the same lines, under the new Chapter IX, “Determination and Economic Valuation of Environmental Damage,” the environmental enforcement authority would comprehensively determine the damage and carry out the economic valuation of the loss of ecosystem services, applying the “in favor of nature” principle and following the methodology for the economic valuation of environmental damage prepared by the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change, which must be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación). This would formalize a damage quantification methodology within the LGEEPA.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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No counterpart.
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Article 254. The provisions contained in environmental regulations, as well as the responsibilities and obligations set forth in the Federal Environmental Liability Law, shall be enforceable through the procedure for infractions of environmental legislation regulated in this Title, without prejudice to civil actions brought by affected persons. Remediation of damage and, where applicable, environmental compensation, does not exempt the infringer from compliance with the sanctions imposed in resolutions issued pursuant to Article 304 of this Law.
IV. Self-Regulation, Audits, and Environmental Badges
The title of the section is amended to expressly incorporate “Environmental Quality and Sustainability Badges and Seals,” thereby expressly recognizing certification and environmental badges and seals as instruments that identify processes, products, goods, or services that comply with applicable environmental regulations, demonstrate a significant improvement in environmental quality, and generate environmental benefits that contribute to the goals of environmental policy; the purpose of the badges and seals is to provide the public with truthful information on compliance with sustainability and environmental quality standards and criteria.
In addition, SEMARNAT is expressly empowered to apply precautionary measures against environmental auditors where there are indications of falsification, and to suspend or cancel their accreditation, which implies greater oversight of the environmental consulting and auditing market that companies hire.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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Section VII
Self-Regulation
No counterpart.
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Section VIII
Self-Regulation, Environmental Performance Certification, Environmental Quality and Sustainability Badges and Seals
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The Ministry shall promote prevention instruments and mechanisms that contribute to environmental protection in accordance with the preceding paragraph, as well as, under the terms of the applicable legislation, the other objectives of environmental policy, together with industry and commerce chambers and other productive activities, producer organizations, organizations representing a zone or region, scientific and technological research institutions, relevant civil society organizations, and other organizations interested in the development of production processes and the generation of goods, products, and services that meet environmental standards, best practices, or technical specifications that are stricter than the Mexican official standards or that address aspects not provided for therein.
V. Sanctions Regime and Enforcement
The new law aims to strengthen the sanctions regime. The maximum amount of fines for environmental infractions increases from 50,000 to two million times the Measurement and Update Unit (Unidad de Medida y Actualización, or UMA), while the minimum rises from 30 to 80 times that unit. In addition, the authority in charge of applying them would be restructured: the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection becomes the Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Justice, and all references to, and powers of, the former in legal and contractual provisions would be understood as referring to the latter.
Another relevant change is the incorporation of an administrative liability regime for legal entities, which has no equivalent in the repealed law and was previously contemplated only in the LFRA. Under this regime, legal entities would be administratively liable not only for failing to comply with their own obligations, but also for infractions and damages attributable to their representatives, administrators, managers, directors, employees, and other persons who exercise functional control over operations, when they act in the exercise of their duties, on behalf of, or under the protection or benefit of the legal entity, or when the harmful conduct is ordered or consented to. Likewise, anyone who resorts to, directs, or hires a third party to commit an infraction may incur administrative and environmental liability, so subcontracting may cease to be a way to transfer environmental risk, potentially making it necessary to strengthen environmental clauses, verify the contractor’s permits, and maintain documented on-site oversight.
In addition, the new LGEEPA would regulate a single administrative procedure, structured in two successive stages: the investigation stage and the infractions stage.
- Administrative Investigation Procedure. It would begin with the order admitting the complaint or, failing that, with the order initiating an investigation on the authority’s own initiative. During this stage, the environmental enforcement authorities may conduct fact-finding visits, inspection or verification acts, monitoring, or investigation. The stage would conclude with a closing order or with a summons order.
- Infractions Procedure. If the summons order is issued, the procedure would continue to the infractions stage. The order would specify the facts, acts, omissions, and probable infractions, and would be served on the alleged infringer in person or by certified mail with return receipt, in observance of the principle of presumption of innocence. From the time of service, the alleged infringer has 15 business days to state its position and submit evidence. Once that period ends, the infringer would have 10 business days to file closing arguments. The procedure would end with a resolution that determines the sanctions, corrective measures, environmental liability, and compliance deadlines.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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CHAPTER IV
Administrative Sanctions
ARTICLE 171.- Violations of the provisions of this Law, its regulations, and the provisions arising therefrom shall be administratively sanctioned by the Ministry with one or more of the following sanctions:
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Chapter VI
Sanctions
Article 305. Violations of environmental regulations, their implementing regulations, and the provisions arising from them by natural or legal persons shall be administratively sanctioned by the competent environmental enforcement authority with one or more of the following sanctions:
In the case of the agreement referred to in Article 302 of this Law, when the environmental authorizations established in the agreement are not obtained, permanent total closure shall be ordered, unless the person demonstrates that the absence of authorizations is not attributable to the infringing person. If, once the period granted by the authority to correct the infraction or infractions, as well as to remediate or compensate for the damage to the environment that has been committed or caused, has expired, it turns out that such infraction or infractions and damage still persist, fines may be applied for each week that passes without obeying the order, provided that the total fines do not exceed the maximum amount allowed under section I of this article, unless the person demonstrates that the persistence is not attributable to the infringing person.
In the case of recidivism, the amount of the fine may be up to two times the amount originally applied, provided that the new fine does not exceed the maximum amount allowed, as well as permanent closure.
VI. Registry of Environmental Infringers
The Registry of Environmental Infringers is an instrument administered by the new Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Justice in which natural or legal persons who have been sanctioned, by final resolution, for any of the conducts expressly listed in the LGEEPA are recorded. Its central effect is not to invalidate permits already obtained, but rather that a registered person who applies for new permits, licenses, or concessions is required to accompany the application with a guarantee for the full amount of the fine or environmental damage that gave rise to the registration, and is barred from receiving federal public support or benefits for as long as it remains registered.
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Previous Law
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New Law
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No counterpart.
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Chapter VIII
On the Registry of Environmental Infringers
Article 312. The Registry of Environmental Infringers is the instrument for the registration of persons who have been sanctioned, following the right to a hearing and defense and on the basis of environmental regulations, by final resolutions concerning the conducts referred to in Article 313 of this Law.
When the final resolution derives from an agreement under Article 302 of this Law, the infringing persons shall not be registered in the Registry.
The Registry is under the charge of the Attorney’s Office and must be available for consultation only by federal environmental authorities, which must consult it when handling matters within their remit that relate to infringing persons.
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Article 313. Natural or legal persons who have engaged in one or more of the following conducts shall be recorded in the Registry provided for in this chapter, together with the property on which they were carried out:
When a person who has been recorded in the Registry of Environmental Infringers applies for permits, licenses, resolutions, concession titles, or authorizations provided for in environmental regulations, that person must submit with the application a guarantee covering an amount equivalent to the total amount of the fine or environmental damage determinations that gave rise to its registration. Submission of this guarantee will be required only once for proceedings concerning the same work or activity that was the subject of the infraction, or one related to the project that gave rise to the sanction.
VII. Current Status
The new LGEEPA is currently under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies. As part of that process, public hearings were held in the Chamber of Deputies from Sept. 28-30, 2026, to analyze and discuss the proposal to enact the new LGEEPA, with the participation of representatives from academia, civil society, communities, productive sectors, and environmental authorities. In this context, the bill may be subject to adjustments as a result of the views and proposals expressed during the hearings, as well as its subsequent discussion and analysis in Congress. Therefore, the content of the bill analyzed in this GT Alert might change before its eventual approval and entry into force.
* Special thanks to Law Clerk Carolina Monroy Solís ˘ for contributing to this GT Alert.
˘ Not admitted to the practice of law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.