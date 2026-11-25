The use of electronic signatures through various electronic platforms raises questions concerning their validity and evidential weight under Maltese law. Their legal effect depends on the type of signature used, its attribution to the signatory and compliance with the formal requirements applicable to the document or transaction.

The Law

Article 9 of the Electronic Commerce Act, Chapter 426, provides that electronic contracts cannot be denied legal effect, validity or enforceability solely because they are electronic or concluded through electronic communications. This protection is subject to the Eighth Schedule, which excludes specified matters, including transfers of rights over immovable property other than leasing rights, certain non-business suretyships, wills and trusts, affidavits, court procedures and criminal evidence.1

Regulation (EU) No 910/2014, as amended (the “eIDAS”), distinguishes between electronic signatures generally, advanced electronic signatures and qualified electronic signatures. A simple electronic signature may include a typed name or signature image used by the signatory to sign. An advanced signature must satisfy requirements relating to identification, the signatory’s control and detection of subsequent alterations. A qualified electronic signature (“QES”) must additionally be created using a qualified signature creation device and be based on a qualified certificate.2

Under Article 25(1), an electronic signature cannot be denied legal effect or admissibility as evidence solely because it is electronic or does not qualify as a QES. Article 25(2) expressly gives a QES the equivalent legal effect of a handwritten signature. A non-qualified signature is therefore not automatically invalid but does not benefit from that express equivalence under Article 25(2).2

For instance, DocuSign and Adobe support different signing methods. Use of either platform does not, in itself, establish that a signature is advanced or qualified. Classification depends on the actual signing process and the applicable technical requirements, rather than the platform’s name or the signature’s appearance.3

Maltese Jurisprudence

The Maltese courts have considered electronic signing in the context of affidavits. In The Police v Sandesh Mandal (2205/2024) and The Police v Abhishek Kumar Raut Kuarmi (2206/2024), both decided on 6 December 2024, the Court of Magistrates examined an affidavit bearing what appeared to be a pasted image of a police officer’s signature. The Court questioned whether the officer had signed before the Commissioner for Oaths and whether the oath had been lawfully administered. It rejected the prosecution’s reliance on electronic signing, referred to the absence of a qualified certificate, and excluded the affidavit.5 6

These judgments concern affidavit formalities and criminal evidence, rather than commercial agreements executed through electronic means. Their references to a qualified certificate should not be read as imposing a general requirement that all electronic signatures must be qualified. Such a conclusion would conflict with the distinction between electronic signatures and QES under eIDAS. Their relevance lies principally in the need to establish attribution and compliance with the formalities governing the document.256

Within the commercial context, the Court of Appeal considered reliance on electronic correspondence in Beer House Limited v The General Soft Drinks Company Ltd and GSD Marketing Ltd (895/2021/1, 14 October 2025). he Court of Appeal held that reliance on electronic correspondence did not establish a binding agreement where the parties had intended to formalise their agreement in writing. At paragraph 33, the Court explained that, although eIDAS recognises electronic documents, Article 2(3) preserves national rules on contractual validity. Article 114 of the Commercial Code therefore remained applicable, and the Court upheld the finding that no signed agreement had been concluded. The decision confirms that electronic correspondence does not automatically satisfy an agreed requirement for formal written execution.7

EU Judgements

The Court of Justice addressed the relationship between electronic signatures and national formalities in Ekofrukt (C-362/21, 20 October 2022). It confirmed that eIDAS does not prescribe the signature type required for every legal act. In the administrative context before it, national law could require a QES and determine the consequences of non-compliance, subject to the prohibition on rejecting a signature solely because of its electronic form. The Court also clarified that a qualified certificate alone does not establish that a signature constitutes a QES. The requirements are cumulative: the signature must satisfy the conditions for an advanced electronic signature, be created using a qualified signature creation device and be based on a qualified certificate. 8

In V.B. Trade (C-466/22, 29 February 2024), the Court considered whether a QES establishes authorship beyond dispute. It held that a QES must receive evidential value equivalent to that of a handwritten signature under the applicable national regime but need not receive greater protection against challenge. The Court expressly contemplated proceedings concerning forgery, provided that national law applies an identical procedure to contesting handwritten and qualified electronic signatures. Where national law permits the evidential value of a handwritten signature to be contested, an equivalent challenge must remain available for a QES.9

In Jarocki (C-302/23, 17 October 2024), the Court distinguished the recognition of electronic signatures from compliance with procedural requirements for filing documents. It held that Articles 2(1), 2(3) and 25(1) of eIDAS do not preclude national legislation requiring electronically signed procedural documents to be lodged through an appropriate court ICT system. Recognition of an electronic signature therefore does not confer an unrestricted right to submit a document electronically through any chosen channel. The signature and the method of submission must each satisfy the applicable requirements. 10

Further Considerations

Where execution is disputed, it may be necessary to establish who accessed the signing process, how that person was authenticated, which version of the document was signed and whether it was subsequently altered, relevant evidence may include authentication records, audit trails, certificate-validation information, correspondence and subsequent performance. Parties should preserve the original electronic document and supporting records.

Acceptance for filing is a separate consideration. The Malta Business Registry’s published guidance requires QES for electronic submissions and excludes scanned handwritten signatures and other signature types from that route. Those requirements should not be treated as determining the validity of every private agreement between contracting parties.11

Conclusion

Electronic signatures are recognised under Maltese and EU law, but their legal effect remains dependent on the applicable formalities and evidence of execution. The appropriate signing method should therefore be determined by the document’s purpose, any statutory or filing requirements, and the need to establish identity, authority and document integrity if execution is subsequently challenged.

Footnotes

1. Electronic Commerce Act, Chapter 426, article 9 and Eighth Schedule.

2. Regulation (EU) No 910/2014, articles 2(3), 3, 25 and 26.

3. European Commission, eSignature FAQ.

4. Identità, Malta Qualified Electronic Signature Guide.

5. The Police v Sandesh Mandal, 2205/2024, 6 December 2024, pp. 3–8.

6. The Police v Abhishek Kumar Raut Kuarmi, 2206/2024, 6 December 2024, pp. 3–8.

7. Beer House Limited v The General Soft Drinks Company Ltd and GSD Marketing Ltd, Court of Appeal, 895/2021/1, 14 October 2025, par. 33.

8. Ekofrukt, C-362/21, EU:C:2022:815, 20 October 2022, par. 34–41.

9. V.B. Trade, C-466/22, EU:C:2024:185, 29 February 2024, operative ruling and discussion of evidential equivalence.

10. Jarocki, C-302/23, EU:C:2024:905, 17 October 2024, par. 32–39