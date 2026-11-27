Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are among the most significant transactions a business can undertake.

Whether a company is acquiring another business, selling part or all of its operations, or carving out a business unit, a successful M&A transaction requires careful planning, thorough financial analysis and effective execution.

The mergers and acquisitions process typically involves several stages, including strategic planning, target identification, business valuation, due diligence, negotiation, execution and post-completion integration. Each stage presents different financial and commercial considerations that can ultimately influence the success of the transaction.

This is where experienced M&A financial advisors can play an important role. Beyond financial analysis, advisors provide independent advice, coordinate due diligence, support negotiations and help buyers and sellers address issues that could affect valuation, transaction terms or deal execution.

Buy-Side M&A Advisory

Buy-side advisory services support businesses throughout the acquisition process, from the initial assessment of potential opportunities through to transaction completion.

Financial advisors can help buyers evaluate acquisition targets, understand key value drivers and risks, and determine whether a proposed acquisition aligns with their wider strategic and financial objectives.

Business Valuation and Financial Analysis

An important part of the acquisition process is determining an appropriate valuation for the target business. M&A advisors may use a range of business valuation methods, including:

Discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis;

Comparable company analysis; and

EV/EBITDA multiples.

These valuation methods can help buyers understand the potential value of a target and provide an informed basis for pricing and negotiations.

M&A Due Diligence

Another key element of buy-side M&A advisory is the due diligence process. Depending on the nature of the transaction, this may include:

Due diligence can highlight matters that may not be immediately apparent from the financial statements alone. These can include customer concentration risks, working capital pressures, one-off earnings items, contingent liabilities and tax exposures.

Identifying these matters early allows buyers to develop a clearer picture of the target's underlying economic performance and determine whether findings should be reflected in the purchase price, transaction structure or negotiations.

Supporting Deal Negotiations and Completion

Following due diligence, financial advisors can provide an independent assessment of the target company's financial position and performance.

These findings often inform commercial discussions between buyers and sellers and may lead to adjustments to the purchase price, revisions to transaction terms or additional contractual protections for the buyer.

M&A financial advisors can also provide support through completion by reviewing completion accounts, evaluating purchase price adjustments and helping clients address transaction-related financial matters.

Sell-Side M&A Advisory

Sell-side advisory services support business owners throughout the process of selling a company.

Depending on the seller's requirements, these services can include preparing the business for sale, advising on business valuation and transaction strategy, identifying potential buyers and supporting negotiations through to transaction completion.

M&A advisors and brokers may also draw on networks of strategic investors, private equity firms and other potential acquirers to identify suitable buyers and help create a competitive sale process.

By assessing the company's financial performance and applying relevant market knowledge, financial advisors can help sellers position the business effectively, optimise the purchase price and work towards maximising shareholder value.

The Role of Vendor Due Diligence in a Business Sale

In some transactions, sellers may engage financial advisors specifically to undertake vendor due diligence rather than manage the entire sale process.

Vendor due diligence allows management to identify potential financial or commercial issues before discussions begin with prospective buyers. This provides the business with additional time to address issues where possible and prepare for questions likely to arise during the buyer's own due diligence.

The process can also help sellers present the company's underlying financial performance more clearly, including through the normalisation of earnings, while providing greater confidence in the financial information presented during the sale process.

The Value of M&A Financial Advisory Services

Engaging an M&A financial advisor represents an upfront cost, but effective financial advice can contribute to significant longer-term value and better transaction outcomes.

Through expertise in business valuation, financial due diligence, transaction structuring and negotiations, advisors can help buyers avoid overpaying for acquisitions while supporting sellers in achieving fair value for their businesses.

Experienced financial advisors also bring transaction knowledge and an independent perspective to the M&A process, helping businesses identify potential issues earlier, negotiate from a better-informed position and work towards a smoother transaction from initial planning through to completion.

Contact us today to see how we can support your business.