On 4 November 2026, the Civil Court (Commercial Section), presided over by Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey (the “Court”), delivered judgment in the names John Baldacchino (the “Plaintiff”) vs J.P. Baldacchino & Co Limited, Adrian Baldacchino and Dennis Baldacchino (together, the “Defendants”). Finding that the family-run building materials company had been managed in a manner that unfairly prejudiced the Plaintiff as a shareholder, the Court ordered the company to pay him €100,000, together with interest, and appointed an independent chairperson to oversee its general meetings for three years.

Background

J.P. Baldacchino & Co Limited (“JPB”), a company established by Anthony Baldacchino in 1974, operates in the importation and sale of construction materials. In 2008, Anthony transferred shares to his three sons: John and Adrian each received 213,372 shares, Dennis received 213,371 shares, while Anthony retained 57,885 shares. John remained a director until his resignation in August 2009, following which Adrian and Dennis became the company’s only directors.

John instituted proceedings under Article 402 of the Companies Act, which allows a shareholder to seek relief where a company’s affairs are conducted in a manner that is oppressive, unfairly discriminatory or unfairly prejudicial. His case rested on three principal complaints:

he was never notified of annual general meetings between 2013 and 2020, and never received the minutes;

no dividends were paid despite healthy profits, while his brothers’ directors’ pay rose to almost four times its 2015 level; and

the brothers also own another company, BIM Limited, which allegedly used JPB’s staff, vehicles and resources for its own benefit.

The Defendants maintained that JPB had been managed successfully, had continued to grow and, by 2020, had accumulated reserves exceeding €3.6 million. They also argued that John had lost interest in the business years earlier and that the company’s informal governance practices had simply continued the approach historically adopted by their father.

What the law requires

The Court explained that Article 402 is founded on considerations of fairness rather than strict legal rights. A shareholder is therefore not required to establish bad faith or an intention to cause harm. Instead, the test is objective and asks whether a reasonable bystander, considering the consequences of the conduct, would regard the shareholder as having been unfairly prejudiced. The conduct complained of must be both prejudicial and unfair, and, once that threshold is met, the Court enjoys wide powers to fashion an appropriate remedy and regulate the company’s affairs going forward.

Complaint one: the meetings that never were

The first complaint succeeded. Maltese law requires every company to hold a properly convened annual general meeting (“AGM”) each year, yet the Court was satisfied that no such formal meetings had been held between 2013 and 2020, a failure which the directors themselves admitted.

Adrian explained that their father had traditionally held the AGM in the corridor, as was common in many Maltese family businesses, and that the brothers had continued in much the same way by meeting informally in the late afternoon for a discussion. Although the Court recognised how such practices can develop in family-run companies, it made clear that informality could not excuse non-compliance. Convening an AGM, giving proper notice and keeping minutes are legal obligations rather than mere courtesies, with every shareholder retaining a fundamental interest in attending meetings and reviewing the minutes.

The Court was not entirely sympathetic to John’s position, noting that all three brothers had followed the same informal practice while he was a director and that, after leaving office, he never formally requisitioned a meeting despite holding more than the one-tenth shareholding required by law to do so. His subsequent involvement in the company was limited and bordered on disinterest. Nevertheless, the admitted failure to hold properly convened AGMs remained contrary to the interests of both the company and its members.

Complaint two: dividends and directors’ pay

John was largely unsuccessful on his second complaint, which concerned the non-payment of dividends and the increase in the directors’ remuneration.

As regards dividends, the Court considered the decision to retain profits unsurprising, given that directors enjoy broad discretion to build reserves and that JPB had identified a practical need for doing so. The company does not own the yard and warehouses from which it operates; those properties belong to the family and are being divided among three companies, one for each brother. Since part of the yard essential to JPB’s business will eventually belong to John, the directors considered it necessary to preserve sufficient funds to purchase or lease alternative premises if required. John himself acknowledged that the yard was vital to the company’s operations. Against that background, the Court described the directors’ approach as “prudent”, while also noting that modest dividends had been proposed for 2021 and 2022, by which time reserves were approaching €4 million, although the shareholders had not agreed to their distribution.

In relation to directors’ remuneration, the Court observed that courts are generally reluctant to second-guess genuine decisions concerning executive pay. It found no correlation between the increases in remuneration and JPB’s profits, nor any evidence that Adrian and Dennis were extracting profits through salaries in place of dividends; indeed, the company’s reserves continued to grow despite the increases. The Court also took account of the fact that Adrian and Dennis worked in the business on a daily basis, whereas John was neither a director nor an employee, while expressly refraining from deciding whether the remuneration paid was reasonable or merited.

The Court nevertheless identified a procedural defect. Since JPB’s statute had not been produced, the default rule under the Companies Act applied, requiring directors’ remuneration to be fixed by the company in general meeting. As no formal meetings had taken place, that procedure had not been followed, and the Court ordered that it be observed in future.

The €200,000 bonus

The Court approached the €200,000 bonus paid in 2016 differently. Adrian had explained that the payment, divided between the two directors, was linked to the growth of the business. Since that growth concerned a company in which the three brothers held substantially equal shareholdings, the Court considered that there was no justification for excluding John from the resulting benefit and held that the directors’ decision to take the bonus for themselves had unfairly prejudiced him.

To place the three brothers on an equal footing, the Court ordered JPB to pay John €100,000, together with interest at 5% per annum from 1 January 2017 until the date of effective payment.

Complaint three: BIM Limited

The third complaint was dismissed. Although the Court accepted that JPB’s employees and machinery had been used for work connected with BIM Limited during its early stages, it found that this had been offset by the transfer of BIM’s stock to JPB at no cost, which JPB was then able to sell. The Defendants also maintained that BIM was treated like any other client and owed JPB approximately €3,000. In those circumstances, John had not proved that either JPB or he personally had suffered prejudice, although the Court remarked that greater transparency would have been desirable.

The Decision

While recognising that JPB remained profitable and had accumulated substantial reserves for the benefit of all its shareholders, the Court was not prepared to overlook the governance failures it had identified. It therefore ordered that:

the directors call an extraordinary general meeting within three months of the judgment becoming final, and hold a formal AGM every year after that, with advance notice, a circulated agenda and proper minutes;

John be given access to, and copies of, the company’s official documents, including any minutes from 2013 onwards;

the meeting agenda include the company’s policy on directors’ pay and dividends for 2021 to 2025, with a view to paying those already proposed for 2021 and 2022;

until a pay policy is agreed, the default rules on directors’ remuneration apply; and

all meetings be chaired by an independent chairperson appointed for three years. He shall have no vote, shall prepare the agenda in consultation with all members, and is to be paid by JPB at no less than €130 an hour plus VAT.

The Court further ordered JPB to bear the costs of the proceedings.

A word to the brothers

The judgment concluded with an appeal to “common sense”, urging the brothers to resolve their differences so that both the business and their personal and family relationships could move forward. The Court expressed the hope that the guidance and safeguards contained in its decision would assist them in reaching that outcome.