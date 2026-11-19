In its judgment delivered on 15 October 2026, the Court of Appeal, composed of Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Mr Justice Christian Falzon Scerri and Madam Justice Josette Demicoli, determined an appeal brought by Justyne Cassar Caspar on behalf of the heirs of Edward Francis De Bono. The appeal concerned a judgment delivered by the First Hall of the Civil Court on 2 May 2025, dismissing claims for the reinstatement of a general hypothec, a special hypothec and a special privilege, together with an associated claim for damages.

The proceedings arose from a loan of approximately €131,645 advanced by Edward Francis De Bono to The Edward De Bono Foundation in 1999 to finance the Foundation’s share of the acquisition of immovable property situated in Mamo Street, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. The loan was secured by hypothecs and a special privilege registered in De Bono’s favour. Those securities were subsequently cancelled by virtue of a public deed dated 25 July 2011, executed by Gordon Bartoli in his capacity as substitute attorney under a power of attorney originally granted to Daniela Bartoli in 1998. De Bono contended that he had neither authorised nor consented to the cancellation and that the underlying debt remained outstanding.

De Bono further alleged that Daniela Bartoli had improperly exercised her powers of representation to procure the transfer of the property into her own name through deeds of datio in solutum executed in 2010, purportedly in satisfaction of debts which he alleged were fictitious. The property was subsequently transferred to HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., acting as trustee, in December 2011. De Bono accordingly instituted proceedings seeking a declaration that the cancellation of the securities was fraudulent or otherwise invalid, an order for their reinstatement, and an award of damages.

The First Court dismissed the claims on the basis that the power of attorney expressly empowered Daniela Bartoli both to consent to the cancellation of hypothecary registrations and to appoint substitute attorneys. It further held that HSBC had acquired the property in good faith, relying on the authority disclosed by the relevant instruments. On appeal, the appellant maintained that the First Court had attached undue weight to the express terms of the power of attorney without adequately addressing the allegations of fraud, abuse of authority and absence of consent.

The Court of Appeal emphasised that a mandate gives rise to a relationship of trust, imposing upon the mandatary duties of good faith, loyalty and diligence, together with an obligation to act in the principal’s interests. The conferral of broadly expressed powers does not absolve a mandatary from liability for fraud, negligence or abuse of authority. The Court nevertheless distinguished between acts exceeding the scope of the authority conferred and acts constituting an improper exercise of powers expressly granted. Whereas the former generally do not bind the principal, the latter may retain their legal effect vis-à-vis third parties acting in good faith, without prejudice to any remedies available to the principal against the mandatary.

Applying those principles, the Court held that the 1998 power of attorney expressly authorised Daniela Bartoli to consent to the cancellation of hypothecary registrations and to delegate her powers. Gordon Bartoli’s appointment as substitute attorney was, in turn, evidenced by a power of attorney dated 24 December 2009. The cancellation therefore fell within the scope of the authority conferred by the relevant instruments. The Court further found no evidence that HSBC had participated in the alleged abuse of authority or had knowledge of any restrictions affecting the exercise of those powers. Having carried out the requisite searches and examined the relevant deeds prior to acquiring the property, the bank was not required to investigate undisclosed arrangements between De Bono and his representatives.

The Court also observed that reinstatement of the general hypothec would directly affect the legal interests of The Edward De Bono Foundation, which had not been joined as a party to the proceedings. Since the appellant had not specifically impugned the First Court’s determination on that procedural defect, the issue fell outside the scope of the Court of Appeal’s reconsideration.

As regards the alleged subsistence of the debt, the Court clarified that the cancellation of a hypothec or privilege does not, of itself, extinguish the underlying obligation. With reference to Articles 2084, 2060(1) and 1996A of the Civil Code, it explained that a creditor may relinquish a security without thereby renouncing the right to recover the debt secured by it. Accordingly, even if the Foundation’s indebtedness remained outstanding, that circumstance did not, in itself, render the cancellation invalid or confer a right to reinstate the securities over property acquired by a third party acting in good faith.

The Court further recognised that allegations of abuse of authority, conflicts of interest and failure to render an account could potentially ground separate claims against the mandataries. Such matters, however, concerned the internal relationship between principal and mandatary and did not furnish a basis for reinstating the securities against HSBC. The Court likewise upheld the First Court’s apportionment of judicial costs, whereby the plaintiffs were ordered to bear four-fifths of the costs, with HSBC and Gordon Bartoli held jointly and severally liable for the remaining one-fifth.

The Court of Appeal consequently dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the First Court in its entirety, ordering the appellant to bear the costs of the appellate proceedings. The judgment reaffirmed the protection afforded to third parties who, in good faith, rely upon the authority conferred by valid powers of attorney. It also underscored the distinction between the legal effectiveness of transactions involving such third parties and the personal liability that may arise from a mandatary’s improper exercise of that authority.