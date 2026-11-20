Read against that framework, the new measure does something the refund system does not. It lowers the cost of retention, and it does so for the companies for whom the refund system rarely produces an effective rate materially below 35% in any event: owner-managed and locally held businesses whose shareholders are resident and domiciled in Malta and are taxed on the grossed-up dividend at their marginal rates. For such a company, retained profits are taxed at 25% instead of 35%, and the further 10 percentage points become payable only if and when the profits are paid out. For a company owned by non-resident shareholders who rely on the six-sevenths refund, distribution remains the cheaper route, since 25% on retention is still well above the 5% effective rate on distributed trading profits. The measure is therefore aimed squarely at the domestic SME base and does not alter the refund model for internationally held companies.