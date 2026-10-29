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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Luxembourg Budget 2027– Proposed Tax Measures

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Luxembourg's 2027 Budget bill introduces significant corporate tax reforms, including a reduction in the corporate income tax rate to 15% and the elimination of the 17-year limit on tax loss carry forwards.

LuxembourgTax
Marie Wivenes
Marie Wivenes
Tom Hamen
Tom Hamen
Pierre-Antoine Klethi
Pierre-Antoine Klethi
Sophie Ogden
Sophie Ogden

On 7 October 2026, the Luxembourg Minister of Finance presented the 2027 Budget. Key tax measures include a reduction of the corporate income tax rate, the abolition of the time limit on the carry forward of tax losses and an adjustment to the taxation of capital gains.  

Corporate income tax rate reduced to 15%

As part of the government’s continued efforts to enhance Luxembourg’s competitiveness, the corporate income tax rate is proposed to decrease by 1% as from 2027.

For companies established in Luxembourg City, this would bring the combined nominal corporate tax rate down from 23.87% to 22.80% as from the 2027 tax year.

Indefinite carry forward of tax losses

The Budget bill proposes to abolish the current 17-year limit on the carry forward of tax losses that was introduced on losses generated as of financial year 2017.

Extension of the holding period for certain capital gains

It is proposed to increase the minimum holding period from six to twelve months to qualify for the exemption of certain capital gains . This will have an effect both on resident and non-resident taxpayers.

For non-resident investors, this change is particularly relevant where Luxembourg domestic law gives Luxembourg taxing rights over a gain resulting from a substantial participation ()10%) and the applicable double tax treaty does not prevent Luxembourg from exercising those taxing rights.

Other tax measures

  • An extension of the investment tax credit for investments in the digital and energy transition, together with an increase of the relevant rate from 18% to 21%; and
  • A new tax framework for stock options for innovative businesses. See our newsletter for further details.

These measures complement previously announced initiatives including the expatriate regime, participation bonuses, the overhaul of the carried interest regime and incentives for start-ups.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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