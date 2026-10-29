The EU Updates Its List Of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions: Two Jurisdictions Removed

Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the Blacklist: Panama had been listed since 2020, while Vietnam was added in February 2026.

The update is relevant for Luxembourg taxpayers because the Blacklist affects three measures: the deductibility of certain interest and royalty expenses, tax-return reporting of transactions with listed jurisdictions, and mandatory disclosure rules under DAC6.

In this ATOZ Alert, our Tax Partner, Christina Leomy-Voigt, and our Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, examine the latest changes and their implications for Luxembourg taxpayers.

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