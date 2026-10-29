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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

The EU Updates Its List Of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions: Two Jurisdictions Removed

Atoz Tax Advisers
Atoz Tax Advisers
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Atoz Tax Advisers

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Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the EU's Blacklist of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, a change that directly impacts Luxembourg taxpayers through interest and royalty deductibility rules, tax-return reporting requirements, and mandatory disclosure obligations under DAC6. ATOZ's tax experts examine how these removals affect compliance and reporting for businesses operating in Luxembourg.

LuxembourgTax
Christina Leomy-Voigt
Christina Leomy-Voigt
Marie Bentley
Marie Bentley

Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the Blacklist: Panama had been listed since 2020, while Vietnam was added in February 2026.

The update is relevant for Luxembourg taxpayers because the Blacklist affects three measures: the deductibility of certain interest and royalty expenses, tax-return reporting of transactions with listed jurisdictions, and mandatory disclosure rules under DAC6.

In this ATOZ Alert, our Tax Partner, Christina Leomy-Voigt, and our Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, examine the latest changes and their implications for Luxembourg taxpayers.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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