ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026
The EU Updates Its List Of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions: Two Jurisdictions Removed
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Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the EU's Blacklist of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, a change that directly impacts Luxembourg taxpayers through interest and royalty deductibility rules, tax-return reporting requirements, and mandatory disclosure obligations under DAC6. ATOZ's tax experts examine how these removals affect compliance and reporting for businesses operating in Luxembourg.
Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the Blacklist: Panama had been listed since 2020, while Vietnam was added in February 2026.
The update is relevant for Luxembourg taxpayers because the Blacklist affects three measures: the deductibility of certain interest and royalty expenses, tax-return reporting of transactions with listed jurisdictions, and mandatory disclosure rules under DAC6.
In this ATOZ Alert, our Tax Partner, Christina Leomy-Voigt, and our Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, examine the latest changes and their implications for Luxembourg taxpayers.
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