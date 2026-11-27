On 17 November 2026, the Council of State issued its opinion on draft law No. 8800 concerning the State budget for 2027. The draft budget provides for various tax measures: a one percentage point cut in corporate income tax (CIT), the restoration of unlimited loss carryforwards, higher investment tax credit (ITC) rates for digital and green projects, a longer holding period for speculative gains, a new regime for residential amortisation, and simplified employer reporting.

The Council’s review of the tax provisions includes two formal oppositions relevant to the tax measures of the draft budget: the extension of the holding period for certain gains and the transitional conditions for accelerated amortisation of rental housing.

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