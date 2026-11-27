ARTICLE · 27 NOVEMBER 2026
Luxembourg Draft Budget 2027: Council Of State Raises Formal Oppositions To Two Tax Measures
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Luxembourg's Council of State has issued formal oppositions to two key tax measures in the 2027 State budget draft law, specifically challenging the extension of holding periods for certain gains...
On 17 November 2026, the Council of State issued its opinion on draft law No. 8800 concerning the State budget for 2027. The draft budget provides for various tax measures: a one percentage point cut in corporate income tax (CIT), the restoration of unlimited loss carryforwards, higher investment tax credit (ITC) rates for digital and green projects, a longer holding period for speculative gains, a new regime for residential amortisation, and simplified employer reporting.
The Council’s review of the tax provisions includes two formal oppositions relevant to the tax measures of the draft budget: the extension of the holding period for certain gains and the transitional conditions for accelerated amortisation of rental housing.
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