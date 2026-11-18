For a long time, we believed that the success of a supply chain depended primarily on its ability to reduce costs and lead times. Today, we know that this is no longer enough.

For decades, companies built their competitive advantage by driving down costs across the entire value chain. More efficient suppliers, lower production costs, and faster logistics were the key determinants of success. Globalization, supported by open markets and increasingly integrated value chains, appeared to have established a winning and enduring model.

In recent years, however, the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions, unexpected tariff increases, volatility in energy markets and, most recently, uncertainty surrounding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have fundamentally altered the environment in which businesses operate. The question is no longer simply how much a supply chain costs, but how well it can withstand sudden changes in economic and geopolitical conditions.

This represents a paradigm shift that goes to the heart of corporate competitiveness. Supply chains are no longer merely operational functions or instruments for improving efficiency. They have become strategic corporate assets, whose robustness directly affects production continuity, the ability to fulfill contractual obligations, the protection of corporate reputation and, ultimately, value creation. In markets increasingly exposed to disruption, operational continuity can itself become a source of competitive advantage.

Many companies have therefore begun reassessing their procurement and sourcing strategies. Diversifying suppliers, reducing excessive dependence on individual geographic regions, adopting dual-sourcing arrangements, relocating production closer to end markets through reshoring or nearshoring, and increasing inventories of critical components are all measures that may put pressure on short-term margins but significantly strengthen a company’s ability to absorb external shocks and preserve operational continuity.

The challenge is not to choose between efficiency and resilience, but to determine how best to combine them. A supply chain designed exclusively to minimize costs may prove highly vulnerable, while one structured solely to maximize resilience risks undermining competitiveness. Striking the right balance between these objectives has become one of the most consequential strategic decisions facing businesses today.

This is why supply chain management has moved decisively beyond warehouses and logistics departments and into the boardroom.

Decisions concerning supply chain structure affect investment, capital allocation, a company’s risk profile and its ability to execute its business strategy. It is therefore no coincidence that these matters are now receiving the same level of boardroom attention as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the energy transition.

The issue is also becoming increasingly significant from a macroeconomic perspective. Supply chain resilience concerns not only individual businesses, but also the broader capacity of an economic system to respond to crises, attract investment and sustain its industrial base. This is reflected in the fact that strategic dependencies, access to critical raw materials and economic security have become firmly established priorities on the policy agendas of governments and European institutions.

Over the coming decade, competitive advantage will increasingly favor companies that have succeeded in building supply chains that are not only efficient, but also flexible, diversified, and resilient.

In an economy facing ever-greater uncertainty, the defining distinction will no longer be between companies that produce at lower costs and those that produce at higher costs, but between those that can continue producing and those that are forced to cease operations.