Technology Partner Dr Barry Scannell is joined by Fergal Reid, Chief AI Officer at Fin (formerly Intercom), for the latest instalment of the William Fry Lunchtime AI Series.

The conversation was sparked by Anthropic’s decision on 12 November to update its acceptable use policy to ban cruelty towards its AI systems. Barry was among those who argued that you can’t be mean to maths. Fergal holds a PhD in machine learning and leads one of Ireland’s deepest AI teams. He makes the case that the question can no longer be dismissed out of hand.

Together they explore why asking a model whether it is conscious tells you very little, and how simple building blocks at massive scale can produce something far richer than ‘just numbers’. They also look at what researchers are finding inside models, from representations of happiness and pain to concepts that hold steady across languages. Barry questions whether recognising pain is the same as feeling it. They finish on the ethical question at the heart of it all: if AI could be conscious, is it right to keep it in a box?

Listen to the full episode below.