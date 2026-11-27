Background

Tokenisation is moving from concept to implementation, and the Central Bank of Ireland (the “Central Bank”) has now set out how it intends to support that transition.

On 2 November 2026, the Central Bank published its Feedback Statement (the “Feedback Statement”) to Discussion Paper 12 on Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”) and Tokenisation in Financial Services. It gives a clearer picture of where the Central Bank is heading for the Irish funds and asset management sector and how it intends to contribute to broader EU initiatives focused on enabling tokenisation to scale and operate cross borders.

As covered in our previous client update, the discussion paper published in March 2026 (the “Discussion Paper”) was intended to open dialogue on the future role of DLT and tokenisation in the Irish and European financial services ecosystem. Stakeholders were invited to comment on the opportunities, enablers, challenges and risks involved. The consultation closed on 5 June 2026. By then, the Central Bank had 42 written responses from a broad range of respondents, including asset managers and fund service providers. It also drew on wider engagement with market participants and other stakeholders.

The Feedback Statement is the next step on the path set out in the Funds Sector 2030 review. It also sits squarely within the European Commission’s Savings and Investments Union (“SIU”) initiative, which aims to deepen EU capital market integration and treats DLT and tokenisation as key enablers of that goal.

This client update summarises the key takeaways from the Feedback Statement as they relate to funds and asset managers.

How the Central Bank Assessed the Feedback

Three factors shaped how the Central Bank assessed the feedback.

The broader pace of digital change, including the growing interplay between DLT and artificial intelligence. The specific frictions, such as fragmented records and layered intermediation, that tokenisation could realistically address. Where public authorities can best support progress (through legal and regulatory clarity and trusted settlement) without steering the direction of innovation.

Beyond Feasibility: The Central Bank’s Focus on Real Benefits

Since the publication of the Discussion Paper, the Central Bank’s thinking has evolved. Its focus is no longer on understanding the potential of tokenisation but contributing to developing the legal, regulatory and market infrastructure needed to support safe adoption at scale.

That shift brings a new dynamic. The Central Bank now focuses on whether tokenisation, at each stage of the value chain, produces demonstrably better outcomes for market participants and investors than the alternatives, once costs, risks, dependencies and system-wide effects are factored in.

A System-Wide Transition

The Central Bank’s view is that a system-wide transition is required, to establish the conditions necessary for tokenisation to provide sustainable benefits for the financial system and its users. The responses agree: stakeholders repeatedly cited the same needs, namely aligned regulation, common technical and data standards, safe on-chain settlement assets, and scalable identity, governance and accountability regimes. In the Central Bank’s view, progress will likely turn on coordinated action across market participants and infrastructures, rather than on individual firms or the technology alone.

Seven Key Themes

The Central Bank has grouped the feedback into seven interrelated themes, which we summarise below.

Key Theme 1: Establishing Legal Certainty

The Central Bank is clear that technology alone cannot settle legal considerations or enforceability of rights. It notes the evolution of the European framework will be important in determining whether tokenisation can achieve meaningful scale, including cross borders.

For Irish funds, the point is a practical one. The Companies Act 2014, the ICAV Act 2015 and the Investment Limited Partnerships Act 1994 were all drafted with centralised registers in mind, and the Central Bank’s view is that they will need to be amended before functional equivalence between off-chain and on-chain asset ownership can be achieved.

The Central Bank reiterates its commitment to continue to support progress towards greater legal certainty both domestically and at an EU level.

Key Theme 2: Adapting Regulatory Frameworks

The Central Bank does not advocate a bespoke tokenisation regime and will instead apply a technology neutral approach and adapt existing frameworks, applying the principle of ‘same activity, same risk, same regulatory outcome’. Core requirements on investor protection, governance, valuation and liquidity management continue to apply. Clarification or targeted change is reserved for areas where it is unclear how existing rules apply, or where those rules assume a particular technological architecture.

At the same time, the Central Bank recognises that technology is still evolving and that premature regulation risks locking in assumptions too soon. Any future intervention will be evidence-led, and supervisory intensity will reflect the scale of the activity, concentration and the impact, if it were to fail.

Key Theme 3: Maintaining Governance and Accountability

However distributed the technology becomes, the regulated firm remains accountable. The Central Bank does not accept that moving activity onto decentralised infrastructure lowers the governance bar or shifts responsibility elsewhere. Automation changes how a function is performed, not who answers for it, and judgement and oversight are still required.

In practice, a firm using decentralised or permissionless infrastructure will need to understand how that infrastructure is governed, how protocol upgrades or disruptions could affect it, and at what point continued reliance would no longer be appropriate.

The Central Bank frames this in terms of three layers of governance: the accountability of the regulated entity itself, the governance of the underlying infrastructure, and operational control and intervention arrangements when something goes wrong. Regulated-entity accountability is the starting point.

The Central Bank also approaches governance from a consumer perspective and highlights it remains crucial for firms to consider if the product is understood by the target market and that the technology features do not create unrealistic expectations regarding liquidity or security, whether consumers understand the nature of their legal rights and whether appropriate arrangements exist where the technology fails or transactions occur unexpectedly.

Key Theme 4: Building Interoperability and Infrastructure

The Central Bank sees interoperability as a precondition for tokenisation at scale – to be built in from the outset rather than retrofitted. If platforms take different approaches to data, investor identification and asset servicing, tokenisation risks creating ‘walled gardens’, with assets and liquidity trapped on individual platforms. The Central Bank therefore supports common standards that work across infrastructures and borders, including common identifiers (such as ISIN, LEI and DTI) and ISO 20022 messaging. It also sees an important role for European public infrastructure, including the Eurosystem’s Appia programme, in supporting interoperability.

Firms should also plan for faster, more continuous markets, with T+1 settlement arriving in October 2027, while keeping their systems compatible with legacy processes. The Central Bank does however caution that being technically available at all times is not the same as being economically and operationally ready. Respondents were divided on the right balance between permissioned and permissionless networks, and the Central Bank has made exploring interoperability between the two a key focus.

Key Theme 5: Tokenisation of Assets

The technical ability to tokenise individual instruments is increasingly well established. The real benefits, in the Central Bank’s view, depend on how well tokenised assets connect with identity, compliance, custody, settlement and legal frameworks. Running a conventional off-chain register in parallel with the on-chain ledger adds reconciliation issues and dilutes the case for DLT, and the Central Bank acknowledges this. Even so, if an on-chain record is to replace the conventional one it will need to preserve the important functions of establishing ownership, supporting third party enforceability and giving certainty in a dispute or insolvency.

Key Theme 6: Tokenisation of Money and Settlement

The biggest gap exposed by the consultation concerns money rather than assets. Asset tokenisation has outpaced the tokenisation of money, and respondents repeatedly pointed to how few regulated euro settlement instruments are available on-chain. The Central Bank’s answer is that wholesale transactions should still settle, ultimately, in central bank money. In the short term, Pontes (the Eurosystem’s bridge for settling DLT transactions in central bank money) links DLT platforms to the Eurosystem’s existing settlement services, while Appia is the vehicle for designing the longer-term European set-up. Commercial bank money also has a part to play, and the respondents see tokenised deposits and e-money tokens as capable of working alongside each other, with the right choice turning on the transaction in question.

Key Theme 7: Managing Risks

The Central Bank does not think tokenisation creates an entirely new taxonomy of risks. Credit, liquidity, operational and other familiar categories remain the right lens. Tokenisation may, however, change where those risks sit, how they interact and how quickly they spread, whether through reliance on new providers, common infrastructure used by many firms, or new connections between markets. For firms, this means looking at risk end to end rather than at individual components. Smart contracts, oracles and key management are likely to need particular attention.

For funds, two risks stand out. Any difference in perceived liquidity between a token and its reference asset could prompt investors to rush for the exit and increase redemption pressures in a stressed market, and easier collateral mobility could support larger leveraged positions.

Next Steps: Five Priority Areas

With the consultation complete, the Central Bank’s attention turns to creating the conditions for tokenisation to scale responsibly. It expects its approach to remain iterative and evidence-led, and has organised its work programme under five headings.

Priority Area 1: Enabling Central Bank Money Settlement and Evolving the Collateral Framework

Central bank money sits at the heart of the Central Bank’s plans. Within the Eurosystem, it will take an active part in Pontes and Appia, the longer-term plan for a tokenised European financial system. The aim is safe, efficient and interoperable settlement that supports innovation without undermining trust in central bank money or financial stability.

Collateral eligibility is, according to Central Bank market engagement, key to scaling tokenised markets. A Eurosystem work plan is now being adapted for DLT-issued assets not represented in eligible securities settlement systems, and the criteria that would apply. This will be worth watching for managers of tokenised money market funds, given market interest in using tokenised units as collateral.

Priority Area 2: Advancing Legal and Regulatory Clarity

The Central Bank will work with Irish and EU authorities to identify where legislative change is needed, including on smart contracts, legal title and transfer, authoritative records and settlement finality. At EU level, amendments to the Settlement Finality Directive, CSDR and the DLT Pilot Regulation are already in progress. Where primary legislation is not required, the Central Bank will pursue regulatory clarification through the European Supervisory Authorities or the Single Supervisory Mechanism. The goal is clarity on how tokenisation can scale safely, without diluting existing protections.

Priority Area 3: Evolving Innovation Practices

As tokenisation changes where risks sit and how quickly they spread, the Central Bank expects firms’ risk management to evolve and some targeted changes to the rules may follow. To support this, it will launch a TAP, building on its Innovation Hub. For managers, TAP will offer a clearer route for raising tokenisation questions, including on how existing rules apply, while giving the Central Bank earlier sight of emerging risks and opportunities.

The Central Bank will also run focused, time-limited projects with industry under a new Innovation Insights model, starting with operational resilience of DLT infrastructure, smart contracts, and governance and accountability, including on permissionless networks. It will publish Tokenisation Insights Reports setting out its developing policy, supervisory and central banking views.

Priority Area 4: Guarding Against Fragmentation

To help prevent fragmentation, the Central Bank will take an active part in Appia, leading Irish private-sector engagement and participating in the Appia Contact Group at European level. Appia is examining how central bank money and collateral services could be provided across different DLT networks, and how DLT infrastructure with European governance and common standards could be developed.

Domestically, the Central Bank will back initiatives on interoperable tokenised commercial bank money and encourage the market to agree shared standards. It will also engage through ESMA and other international bodies on convergent approaches and common standards.

Perhaps the most striking commitment is that the Central Bank will explore investing part of its own portfolio in DLT-based assets to gain practical experience as an investor, while monitoring similar preparatory work at the ECB.

Priority Area 5: Understanding the Macro-Financial Implications

Finally, the Central Bank plans a multi-year research effort on how tokenisation affects financial-system risk, market functioning and the efficiency of payments and settlement. This will draw on its own analysis and the work of other bodies, better market intelligence on real-world use of digital instruments and new capability to monitor on-chain activity. It will also contribute to Eurosystem and ESA research.

What the Central Bank learns about how risk builds and spreads in tokenised markets is likely to shape future supervisory priorities for funds.

Taxation

The Feedback Statement does not address taxation. However, its emphasis on substance over form – a tokenised fund interest remains an interest in an investment fund – is equally relevant from a tax perspective. Ireland’s funds tax regime is stable and well established but, like the corporate and fund legislation discussed above, it was designed for traditional structures. The Maples Group is working with Industry Bodies and engaged with the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Finance. The engagement seeks confirmation, through Revenue guidance intially, of how the existing investment undertaking tax and stamp duty rules apply to tokenised funds. The immediate focus is on digital twin models where the fund’s traditional shareholder register remains the only legally recognised register. Apart from certain items relating to Irish resident investors, the current regime is considered workable. As legislation for digitally native tokenisation of funds is progressed, targeted tax legislative change may be needed. This work is progressing in parallel with the Central Bank’s programme, and we will keep clients updated.

Our View – What This Means for Funds and Asset Managers

Read together, the seven themes and five priority areas describe a regulator that supports tokenisation while focused on outcomes. The Central Bank has already authorised tokenised fund structures, so whether they can work is not in doubt. What it wants to see going forward, is evidence that tokenisation delivers better outcomes than existing arrangements, without weakening investor protection, accountability or financial stability.

Preparing Now

The Feedback Statement gives managers a helpful starting point on how to navigate applications. Existing requirements on governance, valuation, liquidity management, anti-money laundering / countering the financing of terrorism, and investor protection, continue to apply. Boards should be able to explain how they oversee DLT infrastructure and any outsourced or decentralised elements, and to show that accountability stays firmly with the regulated firm.

Digitally Native Model

While a fully digitally native model is often the end destination, it is typically not the starting point. To date managers in Ireland and elsewhere have looked in the first instance to adapt existing operations with the traditional shareholder register remaining the legal record rather than explore an on-chain record. Ultimately, the pace of adoption of a fully digitally native model will be dictated by establishing legal certainty through legislative change and development of operational capabilities within service providers to support the model.

The Market Opportunity

The Feedback Statement marks a shift from exploring what tokenisation could do, to building what it needs to scale and the commercial case is building alongside it. Tokenised assets grew from around €20.5 billion in October 2025 to €34.5 billion in October 2026, yet EU-domiciled funds accounted for only around €725 million of the roughly €7 billion in global tokenised money market fund capitalisation in early 2026. As one of the world’s largest fund domiciles, Ireland is well placed to close that gap, particularly as tokenised funds move from money market funds to ETFs and beyond.

While, the broader legislative and settlement pieces will take time to fall into place to bring tokenisation to the next level, managers who engage now and get their governance, liquidity and operational arrangements in order, will be best placed to benefit from the operational efficiencies that tokenisation promises and capitalise on the growing tokenised fund market that is estimated to reach $600 billion by 2030.