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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

EIOPA Supervisory Statement On Private Equity Ownership Of (Re)insurers

Matheson
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EIOPA has issued a supervisory statement addressing the growing trend of private equity firms acquiring (re)insurance undertakings in the EU. The statement outlines key supervisory challenges and focus areas, including business model changes, governance structures, investment horizons, and prudential matters that arise when PE firms take active roles in strategy and management of insurance entities.

IrelandInsurance
Gráinne Callanan
Gráinne Callanan
Elaine Long
Elaine Long
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EIOPA has published its supervisory statement on the authorisation and ongoing supervision of (re)insurance undertakings related to private equity (PE) firms. This follows EIOPA’s consultation on the draft statement in February 2026, which we covered in the FIG Top 5 at 5.

The statement responds to the growing trend of PE firms acquiring (re)insurance undertakings and the active role they often take in strategy and management, which can raise distinct supervisory challenges, particularly during the acquisition process.

Key areas of supervisory focus include: 

  • Changes to the business model post-authorisation, including multi-year business plans and risk mitigation conditions
  • The investment horizon of PE owners and protecting policyholders against short-term capital extraction
  • Transparency of acquisition and financing structures
  • Governance, independence and conflicts of interest
  • Prudential matters, including asset allocation, reinsurance arrangements and balance sheet enhancement
  • High leverage and the use of debt to fund acquisitions

EIOPA encourages early dialogue between prospective PE acquirers and supervisory authorities ahead of formal notification, especially where significant business model changes are planned.

This is a significant development for PE firms active or considering activity in the EU (re)insurance sector, and for the undertakings they own. Get in touch with our FIG team to discuss what it means for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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