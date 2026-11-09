EIOPA Supervisory Statement On Private Equity Ownership Of (Re)insurers

EIOPA has published its supervisory statement on the authorisation and ongoing supervision of (re)insurance undertakings related to private equity (PE) firms. This follows EIOPA’s consultation on the draft statement in February 2026, which we covered in the FIG Top 5 at 5.

The statement responds to the growing trend of PE firms acquiring (re)insurance undertakings and the active role they often take in strategy and management, which can raise distinct supervisory challenges, particularly during the acquisition process.

Key areas of supervisory focus include:

Changes to the business model post-authorisation, including multi-year business plans and risk mitigation conditions

The investment horizon of PE owners and protecting policyholders against short-term capital extraction

Transparency of acquisition and financing structures

Governance, independence and conflicts of interest

Prudential matters, including asset allocation, reinsurance arrangements and balance sheet enhancement

High leverage and the use of debt to fund acquisitions

EIOPA encourages early dialogue between prospective PE acquirers and supervisory authorities ahead of formal notification, especially where significant business model changes are planned.

This is a significant development for PE firms active or considering activity in the EU (re)insurance sector, and for the undertakings they own. Get in touch with our FIG team to discuss what it means for you.