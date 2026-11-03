ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Proposed Legislative Framework For Individual Investment Accounts Published
Dillon Eustace
Dillon Eustace is one of Ireland’s leading law firms focusing on asset management and investment...View firm profile
Ireland's Department of Finance has published the Finance (No 2) Bill 2026, establishing a legislative framework for Individual Investment Accounts (IIAs) designed to boost retail investor participation in capital markets. The new framework introduces a €50,000 tax-free threshold with a 1% annual tax on amounts above, alongside simplified tax treatment that eliminates CGT, dividend withholding tax, and the eight-year deemed disposal rule. Will this new investment vehicle successfully encourage Irish r
For further information on any of the issues discussed in this publication please contact the related contact(s) on this page.
What has been published?
On 19 October 2026, the Irish Department of Finance published its Finance (No 2) Bill 2026 (Bill) which sets down the legislative framework for the establishment and operation of the proposed inpidual investment account (IIA).
The IIA is intended to improve retail participation by Irish investors in investment products and capital markets by making investing simpler, clearer and more accessible.
The IIA framework is being introduced in response to a recommendation published by the European Commission in 2025 in which it encouraged all EU Member States to introduce measures to develop and strengthen domestic capital markets and boost retail investor participation in EU capital markets (Recommendation).
Key Features of the IIA
The Bill sets down the following parameters for the IIA:
|
Key Feature
|
Detail
|
Eligible Account Providers
|
|
Eligible Investors
|
|
Eligible Investments
|
|
Tax Treatment
|
|
Contribution Limits and Holding Periods
|
|
Portability
|
Considerations for Account Providers
UCITS management companies and other eligible account providers considering offering IIAs to Irish resident investors will need to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of entering the IIA market and consider the investment infrastructure required to operate IIAs through their entire life-cycle in accordance with the new framework.
This will include for example:
-
identifying service providers willing to provide annual tax calculation services and Revenue reporting services and to monitor contribution limits;
-
working through operational considerations to allow investors to move their IIAs between account providers; and
-
considering charging structures and deciding how the IIA will be marketed to Irish resident investors.
What next?
The IIA framework will apply from 1 July 2027.
We will monitor the Bill as it passes through the Irish legislative process and will keep readers updated on any changes made to the Bill as well as any secondary regulations and Revenue guidance published under the IIA framework.
Footnote
1. Providers based in an EEA state outside the EU without an Irish fixed place of business must either enter into an agreement with Revenue or appoint an Irish-resident representative.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.