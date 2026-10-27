Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Government District Heating Pre-Construction Fund

William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Contributor
William Fry LLP

William Fry LLP

William Fry advises leading Irish and international companies, covering both the public and private...

View firm profile
Explore more from William Fry LLP

The Irish government has announced €5 million in funding from the Climate Action Fund to support nine district heating pilot projects across seven counties. This pre-construction funding aims to bridge the gap until significant capital funding becomes available, advancing Ireland's decarbonization goals through centralized thermal energy networks that can heat thousands of homes and buildings.

IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Cassandra Byrne
Cassandra Byrne
Jarleth Heneghan
Jarleth Heneghan
Fergus Devine
Fergus Devine
Author LinkedIn connections

The Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, announced on 30 September 2026 funding of €5 million from the Climate Action Fund for nine district heating projects at the Irish District Energy Association Annual Conference.

The public and private projects span seven counties. They are part of a district heating pilot scheme being delivered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DCEE).

Funding Allocation and Government Support

The €5 million support package for the pre-construction costs is being used as a pilot fund to bridge the funding gap for district heating projects until significant capital funding is in place, and to ensure that district heating projects can avail of this future funding. This funding is in addition to the €50 million already allocated to support district heating infrastructure through the Department’s Sectoral Capital Plan.

The support package sits within the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund (ICNF) established as part of Budget 2025 to manage windfall tax receipts and fund the climate transition by supporting designated projects from 2026 to 2030. A €500 million allocation for DCEE under the ICNF in the revised National Development Plan for 2026-2030 focuses on developing new markets to accelerate decarbonisation and diversification of Ireland’s energy sector. The Government has also supported funding for the now-operational Tallaght District Heating Project, developed by South Dublin County Council and the Dublin District Heating Project led by Dublin City Council.

It is considered that investments in early-phase infrastructure/construction for a National District Heating Market before 2030 will deliver key backbone elements, focusing first on larger anchor customers in the short term, and smaller heat loads in the medium-to-longer term.

SEAI’s Role

SEAI’s District Heating Centre of Excellence and the Department have worked to establish and implement this pilot programme. SEAI considers that this will create a pipeline of projects that could potentially heat a combined equivalent of over 25,000 homes when constructed.

District heating uses a centralised heat source to deliver thermal energy in the form of hot water through a network of highly insulated pipelines to heat multiple buildings and customers across a wide geographical area, such as across an entire village, town, or city, or for large energy users such as large industrial facilities, pharmaceutical companies or data centres.

Eligibility and location of pilot projects

Projects must be an efficient heating and cooling network and use at least 75% from renewable energy, 75% from waste heat, or 75% of a combination of both to supply heat to the network. The target audience for the Fund is public and private sector project sponsors looking to develop efficient district heating projects in Ireland who meet this eligibility criteria, and who are legal entities.

Following a competitive process, the following pilot projects have been selected for provisional support, subject to final verifications and clarifications, representing different locations, scales and delivery models.

Location Project Sponsor
Blanchardstown Fingal County Council
Castletroy Heatgrid Ireland
Drogheda Louth County Council
Dundalk Louth County Council
Galway Heatgrid Ireland
Leixlip Yuno Energy Heat
Monaghan Monaghan County Council
Naas Kildare County Council
Portlaoise Heatgrid Ireland

Legislative Backdrop

This investment at the pre-construction stage demonstrates the Government’s continuing commitment to district heating as a key element of Ireland’s decarbonisation pathway. It will also help build the knowledge, skills, and supply chain needed to develop a district heating sector. It sits within the overall evolving legislative framework. District heating is not currently regulated in Ireland, except for the assignment of functions under the European Union (Renewable Energy) Regulations 2022. The Climate Action Plans have also provided a wide range of policies and actions to tackle decarbonisation and climate change across Irish society, including specific measures directly related to district heating.

In early November 2024, the Government published the General Scheme of the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024 (Bill) to support the nationwide roll-out of district heating. The Bill seeks to address economic regulation, national oversight, infrastructure strategy, and consumer protection for the sector. The Bill is is yet to be enacted but has been identified for priority drafting in the Government’s Autumn 2026 legislative programme. See our article: Heating up Ireland: New bill prepares route map for district heating.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Energy Update: New Requirements For Transmission-connected Demand Facilities

Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities is consulting on Grid Code modification MPID 345, which would impose new fault ride-through requirements on transmission-connected demand facilities, particularly data centres. The proposed compliance and derogation framework includes usage caps and curtailment procedures that could significantly impact customer operations and contractual entitlements under connection agreements.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Ireland’s Data Centre Connections: Back Online

Ireland has lifted its data centre connection moratorium and introduced a demanding new framework requiring developers to provide their own generation capacity, source 80% of electricity from new Irish renewables within six years, and meet strict grid stability requirements. The policy creates significant opportunities for developers who can navigate the complex intersection of grid connection, planning permission, and renewable energy procurement, though a pending legal challenge adds uncertainty to the la
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Energy Update: CRU Decision On New Requirements For Demand Customers (Fault Ride Through)

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has approved Grid Code modification MPID 345, introducing fault ride through, RoCoF and active power recovery requirements for transmission-connected demand facilities. Customers unable to comply must navigate a new Compliance and Derogation Framework, with data centres facing Demand Utilisation Thresholds that effectively limit their Maximum Import Capacity.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Energy Update: Direct Lines Bill

Ireland's Electricity Regulation (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 proposes significant reforms to the country's direct lines framework, removing restrictive barriers that have prevented private wire infrastructure development. The Bill would eliminate the grid-refusal precondition and establish new permitting criteria under the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, potentially unlocking opportunities for renewable energy deployment and alternative electricity supply arrangements.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction August 2026 - Energy And Infrastructure

The European Union continues to refine its energy and climate regulatory framework through significant amendments to electricity market rules, methane emissions standards, and the Emissions Trading Scheme. Recent developments span critical infrastructure resilience, carbon border adjustments, and enhanced oversight of energy supply chains, reflecting the EU's commitment to achieving its 2040 emission reduction targets while maintaining market competitiveness.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Energy Legislation: What’s Moving This Autumn?

The Irish Government's Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme reveals an ambitious energy policy agenda spanning renewable heat obligations, private electricity wires, offshore grid financing, and district heating regulation. With multiple Bills progressing through the Oireachtas, businesses in the energy sector face significant compliance changes and new infrastructure opportunities that could reshape Ireland's electricity and gas markets.
European UnionEnergy and Natural Resources
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Government Legislative Priorities For Autumn 2026

The Government has published its Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme, identifying 32 bills for priority publication and 32 bills for priority drafting. This article explores a selection of measures likely to be of interest to businesses, spanning digital economy, strategic infrastructure, litigation reform, financial regulation, competition law, corporate structures, employment, pensions, and healthcare sectors.
IrelandGovernment, Public Sector
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Ireland’s Data Centre Connections: Back Online

Ireland has lifted its data centre connection moratorium and introduced a demanding new framework requiring developers to provide their own generation capacity, source 80% of electricity from new Irish renewables within six years, and meet strict grid stability requirements. The policy creates significant opportunities for developers who can navigate the complex intersection of grid connection, planning permission, and renewable energy procurement, though a pending legal challenge adds uncertainty to the la
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Time Running Out As AI Transparency Guidelines Published

The European Commission has published comprehensive guidelines on AI transparency obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act, with enforcement beginning August 2, 2026. These guidelines establish how organizations must disclose AI systems, mark synthetic content, label deepfakes, and demonstrate compliance, with significant penalties for non-compliance reaching up to €15 million or 3% of global turnover.
IrelandTechnology
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Data For Sale: Can Insolvent Companies Realise The Value Of Corporate Data?

Spirit Airlines' proposed $10 million sale of a massive de-identified corporate dataset to Google in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings raises fundamental questions about whether operational business data can be treated as a realisable asset in insolvency. The transaction highlights the legal tension between preserving a dataset's commercial utility and ensuring individuals cannot be identified, particularly when the data maintains referential integrity across multiple systems.
IrelandInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP