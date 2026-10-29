Energy Update: Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme

The Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, opened an Expression of Interest (“EoI”) process for the Government’s €200 million biomethane capital grant scheme. The process is for prospective biomethane developers to provide information about projects that may be eligible for capital support under the scheme. Further information is available here: Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme – Expression of Interest.

This scheme is intended to support the Government’s target of Ireland producing up to 5.7 terawatt-hours of indigenously produced biomethane by 2030, as outlined in the National Biomethane Strategy.

The deadline for receipt of EOIs is 5 p.m. on Friday 30 October 2026. The Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment indicates on its website that submission of an EOI is not a requirement for participation in the formal application process, but the Department encourages interested parties to complete an EOI to assist it in refining the design and implementation of the formal application process. The Department intends to start a formal process in the weeks following its review of EoI responses received.

We have previously outlined further aspects of this sector in our briefings: