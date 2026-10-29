Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Energy Update: Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme

Arthur Cox
Explore more from Arthur Cox

The Irish Government has launched a €200 million biomethane capital grant scheme aimed at supporting indigenous biomethane production. This Expression of Interest process invites prospective developers to provide project information that may qualify for capital support under the initiative. The scheme represents a significant step toward Ireland's ambitious target of producing 5.7 terawatt-hours of biomethane by 2030.

IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Niamh McGovern
Niamh McGovern
Shane O'Neill
Shane O'Neill
James Downey
James Downey
Gillian Carragher
Gillian Carragher
Katrina Donnelly
Katrina Donnelly
Alma Kelly
Alma Kelly
Bob Hughes
Bob Hughes
Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett
Alexander de Búrca
Alexander de Búrca
+1 more
Author LinkedIn connections

The Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, opened an Expression of Interest (“EoI”) process for the Government’s €200 million biomethane capital grant scheme. The process is for prospective biomethane developers to provide information about projects that may be eligible for capital support under the scheme. Further information is available here: Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme – Expression of Interest.

This scheme is intended to support the Government’s target of Ireland producing up to 5.7 terawatt-hours of indigenously produced biomethane by 2030, as outlined in the National Biomethane Strategy.

The deadline for receipt of EOIs is 5 p.m. on Friday 30 October 2026. The Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment indicates on its website that submission of an EOI is not a requirement for participation in the formal application process, but the Department encourages interested parties to complete an EOI to assist it in refining the design and implementation of the formal application process. The Department intends to start a formal process in the weeks following its review of EoI responses received.

We have previously outlined further aspects of this sector in our briefings:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Energy Update: New Requirements For Transmission-connected Demand Facilities

Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities is consulting on Grid Code modification MPID 345, which would impose new fault ride-through requirements on transmission-connected demand facilities, particularly data centres. The proposed compliance and derogation framework includes usage caps and curtailment procedures that could significantly impact customer operations and contractual entitlements under connection agreements.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Ireland’s Data Centre Connections: Back Online

Ireland has lifted its data centre connection moratorium and introduced a demanding new framework requiring developers to provide their own generation capacity, source 80% of electricity from new Irish renewables within six years, and meet strict grid stability requirements. The policy creates significant opportunities for developers who can navigate the complex intersection of grid connection, planning permission, and renewable energy procurement, though a pending legal challenge adds uncertainty to the la
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

Energy Update: CRU Decision On New Requirements For Demand Customers (Fault Ride Through)

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has approved Grid Code modification MPID 345, introducing fault ride through, RoCoF and active power recovery requirements for transmission-connected demand facilities. Customers unable to comply must navigate a new Compliance and Derogation Framework, with data centres facing Demand Utilisation Thresholds that effectively limit their Maximum Import Capacity.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Energy Update: Direct Lines Bill

Ireland's Electricity Regulation (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 proposes significant reforms to the country's direct lines framework, removing restrictive barriers that have prevented private wire infrastructure development. The Bill would eliminate the grid-refusal precondition and establish new permitting criteria under the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, potentially unlocking opportunities for renewable energy deployment and alternative electricity supply arrangements.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction August 2026 - Energy And Infrastructure

The European Union continues to refine its energy and climate regulatory framework through significant amendments to electricity market rules, methane emissions standards, and the Emissions Trading Scheme. Recent developments span critical infrastructure resilience, carbon border adjustments, and enhanced oversight of energy supply chains, reflecting the EU's commitment to achieving its 2040 emission reduction targets while maintaining market competitiveness.
IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Energy Legislation: What’s Moving This Autumn?

The Irish Government's Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme reveals an ambitious energy policy agenda spanning renewable heat obligations, private electricity wires, offshore grid financing, and district heating regulation. With multiple Bills progressing through the Oireachtas, businesses in the energy sector face significant compliance changes and new infrastructure opportunities that could reshape Ireland's electricity and gas markets.
European UnionEnergy and Natural Resources
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP