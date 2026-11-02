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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Budget 2027: Energy And Infrastructure Expenditure

William Fry LLP
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Ireland's Budget 2027 allocates over €950 million to energy transformation and infrastructure development, signaling a decisive shift from policy formulation to implementation. With record funding for renewable energy, biomethane production, district heating networks, and enhanced regulatory capacity, the government is addressing whether the State can deliver the infrastructure required to meet its ambitious climate objectives at the necessary pace and scale.

IrelandEnergy and Natural Resources
Máire O'Neill
Máire O'Neill
Eva Barrett
Eva Barrett
Alex Needham
Alex Needham
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The Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DCEE) has secured €1.28 billion in Budget 2027 to support Ireland’s energy transition, climate action objectives and environmental programmes.

While much attention has focused on affordability measures for households and businesses, Budget 2027 also contains several announcements of particular significance for the energy and infrastructure sector. The Government repeatedly identifies accelerating infrastructure delivery, streamlining regulatory processes and prioritising critical energy infrastructure as key objectives for 2027, indicating that the focus is increasingly shifting from policy formulation to implementation. Additional investment in renewable energy, district heating, biomethane, regulatory capacity and environmental administration indicates a growing recognition that Ireland’s energy transition will depend not only on policy ambition, but on the State’s ability to facilitate infrastructure development and regulatory decision-making at pace.

Energy Transformation Remains the Central Priority

The most significant allocation in Budget 2027 is the provision of more than €950 million to DCEE’s ‘Energy Transformation’ programme, which intends to support the deployment of renewable energy and the delivery of energy efficiency measures across the built environment. This figure includes a record €655 million in capital funding allocated to SEAI home and community energy upgrade schemes, including enhanced supports for solar PV, battery storage, insulation measures and a new boiler scrappage scheme. While aimed at reducing energy costs and improving energy efficiency, these measures also contribute to the wider decarbonisation of Ireland’s energy system. Further, Budget 2027 seeks to encourage greater participation in microgeneration and rooftop solar by increasing the income tax disregard for households exporting electricity to the grid, from €400 to €600.

Biomethane Continues to Gather Momentum

The most notable sector-specific announcement is the confirmation that a €200 million capital grant scheme for biomethane development will open in the coming days. DCEE’s Budget 2027 press release notes that seven anaerobic digestion plants have recently been completed or are under construction, highlighting the growing role of biomethane in Ireland’s long-term energy infrastructure.

Biomethane has increasingly been identified as a key renewable gas solution in Ireland’s decarbonisation strategy, particularly for sectors where full electrification may not be feasible. As discussed in our previous article, Biomethane Production Facilities in Ireland, the development of a large-scale biomethane industry will require not only financial support but also effective planning, environmental and regulatory frameworks capable of facilitating project delivery. The announcement of a dedicated €200 million capital support scheme therefore represents a significant indication of the Government’s commitment to advancing the sector beyond the policy stage and towards project delivery. This investment is also significant in the context of the proposed Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO). Once introduced, the RHO will require suppliers of fossil fuels used for heating to ensure that a proportion of the energy they supply is from a renewable source. The RHO Bill is now at an advanced stage of priority drafting; however, the European Commission has found the Bill’s proposed multiplier for indigenously produced biomethane to be incompatible with EU law. Further detail is set out in our previous article, Ireland’s Renewable Heat Obligation.

Continued Support for District Heating Infrastructure

District heating systems generate heat at a central source and distribute it as hot water through a network of insulated pipes, providing space heating and hot water to homes and businesses. DCEE confirmed that, in addition to the operational district heating network in Tallaght, Dublin, nine projects have received pre-construction funding through the Climate Action Fund. DCEE also announced that €50 to €100 million has been allocated from the Infrastructure Climate and Nature Fund for future district heating projects, with the district heating capital funding scheme expected to open during the first quarter of 2027.

Although the district heating sector is still nascent, it is expected to play an increasingly important role in Ireland’s energy transition with the repeated allocation of public funding demonstrating an ongoing commitment to establishing a pipeline of viable projects. For developers, investors and local authorities, the continued availability of funding is a promising sign that projects will continue to progress from concept stage towards construction and operation.

Increased Resourcing for Maritime and Environmental Regulation

Beyond direct project funding, Budget 2027 also acknowledges the role of regulatory capacity in delivering major infrastructure projects. The allocation of more than €10 million to the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) is intended to support the continued development of Ireland’s maritime planning and consenting framework, including administrative reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of decision-making processes. This is particularly significant for the offshore renewable energy sector, where regulatory certainty and timely consenting remain key considerations for developers and investors.

There are set to be further benefits to the offshore renewable energy sector in the form of continued investment in maritime data and mapping infrastructure. The ‘Budget 2027 Expenditure Report’ confirms ongoing support for the INFOMAR marine mapping programme and associated maritime data collection initiatives, which provide important baseline information for offshore development. These investments contribute to the technical and regulatory foundations required to support the delivery of large-scale offshore renewable energy projects.

Additional funding has been allocated to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with the DCEE highlighting ongoing reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and predictability of licensing processes while maintaining environmental standards. Environmental licences and approvals are often critical path items for project delivery, and greater certainty around regulatory timelines can play an important role in project planning, financing and risk allocation.

A Focus on Delivery

Ireland’s ambitious climate and energy objectives are well publicised. To achieve these aims, the State is focusing its efforts on ensuring that the infrastructure required to meet those objectives can be delivered efficiently and at scale. Budget 2027 combines continued investment in renewable energy and decarbonisation initiatives with additional resourcing for the regulatory and administrative frameworks that underpin infrastructure development.

This funding should not be viewed in isolation and is supported by a pipeline of upcoming new legislation. The Government’s Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme includes several bills that will provide the legal framework for these investments. The Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill will establish a regulatory model for district heating, the Offshore Transmission Asset Investment Fund Bill will underpin a €2 billion State equity investment in EirGrid to support offshore grid infrastructure, and the Renewable Heat Obligation Bill has been designated for priority publication (see our recent article, Energy Legislation: What’s Moving This Autumn?). Taken together, these measures demonstrate an increasing focus on implementation and project delivery as the next phase of Ireland’s energy transition.

For a full briefing of the measures announced across Budget 2027, please see William Fry’s Budget 2027 update here.

Contributed by Kate Lyttle

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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