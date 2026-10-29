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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Meta’s $18 Billion Settlement: Will Child Safety Become A Global Responsibility?

Foresight Law Offices
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Imagine a child scrolling through Instagram late at night. One video leads to another, then another. What was supposed to be ten minutes becomes two hours. The child may not realise how carefully the platform has been designed to hold their attention.

IndiaPrivacy
Varun Singh
Varun Singh

Imagine a child scrolling through Instagram late at night. One video leads to another, then another. What was supposed to be ten minutes becomes two hours. The child may not realise how carefully the platform has been designed to hold their attention.

For years, parents have worried about this. Now, regulators are asking some serious questions too.

Meta's recent proposed settlement of up to $18 billion in the United States over allegations concerning children's safety is a landmark moment. The allegations centred on addictive platform features, risks to young users, and collecting kids' personal data without proper consent. While Meta has denied any wrongdoing, the proposed agreement commits the company to implementing significantly stronger safeguards.

To me, however, the bigger story is not the amount of money involved. It is what happens next.

Will Meta extend these safeguards to children everywhere, including here in India? Or will every country have to take them to court before social media platforms finally step up?

This is where India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 becomes particularly relevant.

India has recognised that children need special protection in the digital world. The law provides for verifiable parental consent before processing children's personal data, restricts behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising directed at children, and prohibits processing likely to harm their well-being, subject to specified exceptions.

The Act also carries substantial financial consequences for non-compliance. Certain failures relating to children's personal data can attract penalties of up to ₹200 crore, while failures to maintain reasonable security safeguards can attract penalties of up to ₹250 crore.

The Act also carries substantial financial consequences for non-compliance. Certain failures relating to children's personal data can attract penalties of up to ₹200 crore, while failures to maintain reasonable security safeguards can attract penalties of up to ₹250 crore.

But laws and penalties alone cannot solve everything.

When you think about it, a child scrolling through Instagram in Delhi faces the exact same digital environment and risks as a child in New York or London. The algorithms don't change at the border, so why should basic safety standards?

Of course, different countries have different laws, cultural expectations and regulatory systems. A single global rulebook may not be practical. But surely some fundamental protections for children should not change when they cross borders.

The Meta settlement also raises an important question for other platforms, including YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok.

This proposed settlement also puts other major platforms, like YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, under the spotlight.

If one major company is required to introduce stronger age verification, screen-time restrictions and safer recommendation systems, how long can others continue without comparable safeguards?

We might finally be seeing a real shift in how tech companies operate. Child safety can't just be a buried policy link in a website footer anymore. It needs to be built right into the product design, tech decisions, and company culture from day one.

And this is not about stopping children from using technology. Digital platforms offer enormous opportunities for learning, creativity and communication. The challenge is to preserve those benefits without exposing young users to avoidable risks.

The real test is whether tech giants will take genuine responsibility on their own, or if governments around the world will have to keep dragging them to court to protect our kids.

Because protecting children should not depend on which country they happen to live in.

The settlement has been reported by Reuters, AP and other outlets, while India's child-data safeguards are outlined in government guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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