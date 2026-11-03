Litigation & ADR Newsletter October 2026

1. DELHI HC: PRE-INSTITUTION MEDIATION MUST BE INITIATED AGAINST ALL DEFENDANTS BEFORE INSTITUTING A COMMERCIAL SUIT

Summary

BEFORE THE HON’BLE HIGH COURT OF DELHI

Vcare Infotech Limited v. Check Point Software Technologies & Ors.

CS(COMM) 1047/2025 & I.A. 32566/2025

I.A. 656/2026

Judgment Dated: September 17, 2026

Summary

The Delhi High Court held that pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, is mandatory and must be undertaken against all defendants from whom relief is sought in a commercial suit. The Court held that initiating mediation against an Indian subsidiary does not satisfy the statutory requirement in respect of its foreign parent company, as the two are separate legal entities. Accordingly, the Court rejected the plaint under Order VII Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), while granting liberty to the plaintiff to institute a fresh suit after complying with Section 12A

Facts

The Plaintiff, an IT services company, participated in a tender floated by IIIT Delhi for the supply and installation of Next Generation Firewall equip-ment, pursuant to an OEM Authorization Letter issued by Defendant No. 1, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Israel. The Plaintiff was awarded the tender and subsequently procured the equipment through Defendant No. 3, an authorised distributor.

Following deployment in April 2022, the Plaintiff encountered technical issues with the firewall, particularly concerning the SSL VPN functionality for Linux machines and Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). Despite repeated troubleshooting efforts and technical support from Check Point, the issues allegedly remained unresolved.

On account of the continuing technical problems, IIIT Delhi cancelled the Plaintiff’s purchase order on August 31, 2022, returned the equipment, forfeited the Plaintiff’s Performance Bank Guarantee and restricted the Plaintiff from participating in the subsequent tender for the relevant firewall product.

The Plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to provide an effective resolution or satisfactory explanation for the technical failures. It consequently sought a refund of the amount paid for the equipment and compensation for the financial, professional and reputational losses allegedly suffered.

After the dispute remained unresolved despite the exchange of legal notices, the Plaintiff initiated pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act before the South District Legal Services Authority, Saket, on May 2, 2025. However, mediation did not commence, and a non-starter report was issued on July 16, 2025.

The Plaintiff thereafter instituted a commercial suit seeking recovery of ₹2,29,52,581/- along with pendente lite and future interest against the Defendants, including Defendant No. 1, the foreign parent company, and Defendant No. 2, its Indian subsidiary.

Defendant No. 1 filed an application under Order VII Rule 11 CPC seeking rejection of the plaint on the ground that it had not been impleaded in the pre-institution mediation proceedings. It contended that mediation initiated against Defendant No. 2 and other entities could not constitute compliance with Section 12A in respect of Defendant No. 1.

The Plaintiff opposed the application, contending that Defendant No. 2 was the Indian subsidiary and operational arm of Defe-ndant No. 1, that both entities had common legal representation and had issued a joint reply to the Plaintiff’s legal notice, and that the mediation proceedings constituted substantial compliance with Section 12A.

Issues

Whether pre-institution mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, must be initiated against every defendant from whom relief is sought in a commercial suit.

Whether mediation initiated against an Indian subsidiary constitutes sufficient compliance with Section 12A in respect of its foreign parent company, where both are separate legal entities.

Whether non-compliance with Section 12A warrants rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11(d) CPC.

Judgement:

Mandatory Nature of Section 12A:

The Court reiterated that pre-institution mediation is a mandatory statutory requirement for commercial suits that do not contemplate urgent interim relief. Relying upon the Supreme Court’s decision in Patil Automation (P) Ltd. v. Rakheja Engineers (P) Ltd., (2022) 10 SCC 1, the Court emphasised that the provision is intended to facilitate amicable resolution of commercial disputes before parties invoke the jurisdiction of courts.

Mediation Must Extend to All Defendants:

The Court held that compliance with Section 12A must be assessed with reference to the parties against whom the suit is actually instituted. Since Defendant No. 1 was a distinct legal entity and relief was sought against it, it was required to be given an opportunity to participate in pre-institution mediation before the institution of the suit.

Separate Legal Personality of the Parent and Subsidiary:

The Court observed that fact that Defendant No. 2 was the Indian subsidiary of Defendant No. 1, or that both entities had common legal representation, could not dispense with the statutory requirement ofmediation. The Plaintiff could not rely upon mediation initiated against Defendant No. 2 to establish compliance in respect of Defendant No. 1.

Rejection of the Plaint under Order VII Rule 11(d) CPC:

The Court rejected the Plaintiff’s contention that the plaint could not be rejected because mediation had been undertaken against one of the defendants. It held that the Plaintiff, having chosen to seek relief against Defendant No. 1 as well, was required to initiate mediation against all defendants rather than selectively undertaking the process against some of them. The suit was consequently held to have been instituted without compliance with the mandatory requirement of Section 12A.

Analysis

This judgment highlights the strict application of the mandatory pre-institution mediation require-ment under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. It clarifies that mediation must be initiated against every defendant from whom relief is sought, and that the corporate relationship between two entities, including a parent-subsidiary relationship or common legal representation, does not dispense with this statutory obligation. The ruling highlights the importance of identifying all proposed defendants and ensuring that each is included in the pre-institution mediation process before instituting a commercial suit. At the same time, the Court’s grant of liberty to institute fresh proceedings and its direction for refund of court fees clarify the procedural consequences where a plaint is rejected for non-compliance without any determination of the underlying merits.

2. SC: LIMITATION FOR APPEALS UNDER SECTION 62 OF THE IBC RUNS FROM PRONOUNCEMENT OF THE ORDER; DELAY IN APPLYING FOR A CERTIFIED COPY IS NOT EXCLUDABLE

BEFORE THE HON’BLE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

The Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, CGST Division v. Sreenivasa Rao Ravinuthala and Another

Civil Appeal No. 7882 of 2023

Judgment Dated: October 14, 2026

Summary

The Supreme Court held that an appeal under Section 62 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) must be filed within the prescribed period of 45 days, extendable by a maximum of 15 days upon sufficient cause being shown. The Court clarified that the time spent in obtaining a certified copy may be excluded under Section 12(2) of the Limitation Act, 1963, but any delay in applying for the certified copy cannot be excluded. Accordingly, the Court dismissed the appeal as time-barred, reiterating that the statutory outer limit of 60 days cannot be extended.

Facts

M/s Samyu Glass Private Limited, the Corporate Debtor, was engaged in manufacturing glass containers and had been subjected to multiple excise recovery proceedings initiated by the Central Excise and Service Tax Department between 2013 and 2017.

Following the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the Corporate Debtor, the Appellant submitted a claim of ₹22,60,32,948/- towards excise arrears. The Resolution Professional subsequently approached the Revenue under the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019, proposing settlement of the outstanding dues.

On August 13, 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, approved the Resolution Plan, under which ₹1,34,657/- was provided towards the excise arrears payable to the Appellant.

Aggrieved by the approval of the Resolution Plan, the Appellant challenged the NCLT’s decision before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai. By its judgment dated August 2, 2023, the NCLAT upheld the approval of the Resolution Plan.

The Appellant applied for a certified copy of the NCLAT judgment on September 6, 2023, and received the same on October 11, 2023. Thereafter, the Appellant filed an appeal before the Supreme Court under Section 62 of the IBC on November 21, 2023.

The Respondents raised a preliminary objection that the appeal was barred by limitation, contending that the statutory period of 45 days, together with the maximum condonable period of 15 days, had expired. They argued that even after excluding the time requisite for obtaining the certified copy, the appeal had been filed beyond the permissible

The Appellant contended that limitation under Section 62(1) of the IBC commenced from the date of receipt of the impugned order and, therefore, the appeal filed within 41 days of receiving the certified copy was within time.

Issues

Whether limitation for filing an appeal under Section 62 of the IBC commences from the date of pronouncement of the NCLAT order or from the date on which the appellant receives the certified copy.

Whether the time taken to apply for and obtain a certified copy can be excluded while

computing the limitation period, and whether the delay in applying for the certified copy can be excluded under Section 12 of the Limitation Act, 1963.

Whether the limitation period for an appeal under Section 62 of the IBC can be extended beyond the statutory outer limit of 60 days.

Judgement:

Strict Limitation Framework under the IBC: The Court reiterated that the IBC constitutes a self-contained statutory framework prescribing strict timelines for appeals. Under Section 62, an appeal to the Supreme Court must be filed within 45 days, with a further period of up to 15 days available for condonation of delay upon sufficient cause being demonstrated. The absolute outer limit is, therefore, 60 days.

Limitation Commences from Pronouncement of the Order:

The Court held that the limitation period commences from the date on which the NCLAT pronounces its order. It relied upon Rule 91 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016, which provides that pronouncement of the operative portion of an order in open court constitutes valid pronoun-cement. The expression “date of receipt of such order” under Section 62(1) cannot be interpreted to mean the date on which a litigant chooses to obtain or collect a certified copy.

Exclusion of Time under Section 12(2) of the Limitation Act:

The Court clarified the distinction between exclusion of time spent obtaining a certified copy and condonation of delay. While Section 12(2) of the Limitation Act permits exclusion of the time requisite for obtaining a copy of the order, the Explanation to Section 12 expressly excludes from such computation any period taken by the Court or Tribunal to prepare the order before the application for a copy is made. Accordingly, the period of inaction before applying for the certified copy remains part of the limitation period.

Application of the Limitation Principles to the Present Case:

The NCLAT pronounced the impugned order on August 2, 2023. The Appellant applied for a certified copy only on September 6, 2023, after 35 days had elapsed. The period between September 6, 2023, and October 11, 2023, when the certified copy was received, was excluded as time requisite for obtaining the copy. Upon receipt, the Appellant had only 10 days remaining within the initial 45-day limitation period and a further condonable period of 15 days. However, the appeal was filed on November 21, 2023, 41 days after receipt of the certified copy.

Absolute Outer Limit of 60 Days:

The Court calculated the actionable period as 35 days before applying for the certified copy and 41 days after receiving it, aggregating to 76 days. Even after excluding the period spent obtaining the certified copy, the appeal was filed 16 days beyond the maximum permissible period. The Court held that accepting the Appellant’s interpretation would render the limitation period indefinite and undermine the strict timelines prescribed under the IBC.

Appeal Dismissed as Time-Barred:

The Supreme Court sustained the preliminary objection and dismissed the appeal as barred by limitation, holding that the statutory outer limit for condonation of delay under Section 62 of the IBC could not be extended.

Analysis

This judgment reinforces the strict and time-bound nature of the appellate framework under the IBC and clarifies the manner in which limitation is computed for appeals filed before the Supreme Court under Section 62. It underscores that litigants must exercise due diligence in applying for certified copies and cannot exclude periods of inaction preceding such applications. The ruling also distinguishes the exclusion of time requisite for obtaining a certified copy under Section 12(2) of the Limitation Act from condonation of delay under the IBC. By reaffirming the absolute outer limit of 60 days, the judgment emphasises that procedural requirements governing limitation must be complied with strictly and that the statutory timelines cannot be circumvented by relying upon the date of actual receipt of a certified copy.

3. SC: AMENDMENT OF PLEADINGS MAY BE ALLOWED AFTER COMMENCEMENT OF TRIAL WHERE DUE DILIGENCE IS ESTABLISHED AND THE AMENDMENT IS NECESSARY FOR EFFECTIVE ADJUDICATION

Summary:

BEFORE THE HON’BLE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Haramani Sahoo and Others v. Lalita Nayak and Others Civil Appeal No. 13681 of 2026

[Arising out of SLP (C) No. 25635 of 2023] Judgment Dated: October 12, 2026

The Supreme Court allowed an application for amendment of pleadings under Order VI Rule 17 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), holding that the amendment was justified where the proposed pleadings concerned the very property in dispute and were based on the subsequent discovery of a compromise decree affecting the plaintiff’s claimed title. The Court held that the requirement of due diligence under the proviso to Order VI Rule 17 stood satisfied and that the proposed amendment did not fundamentally alter the nature and character of the suit. The Court further clarified that disputed questions of limitation and maintainability need not be conclusively determined at the amendment stage where they depend upon disputed facts. Accordingly, the Court set aside the orders rejecting the amendment, subject to payment of costs of ₹25,000/-.

Facts:

The original plaintiff, Rabindranath Sahoo, instituted a civil suit seeking declaration of his right, title and interest in the suit property, recovery of possession, rectification of registered sale deeds and consequential reliefs in respect of land purchased under registered sale deeds dated February 15, 1971, and July 28, 1978.

During the pendency of the suit, disputes arose concerning the chain of title to different portions of the property. The defendants relied upon subsequent sale deeds and asserted competing claims over the suit land.

Upon the filing of written statements by certain

defendants, the original plaintiff sought amendments to the plaint to incorporate further particulars concerning the disputed plots and the claims asserted by the

Subsequently, the original plaintiff conducted a search in the office of the Tahsildar, Niali, and discovered a compromise decree passed in T.S. No. 105 of 1998, to which he was not a party. According to the plaintiff, the decree affected a portion of the very property forming the subject matter of the pending suit.

The original plaintiff consequently filed a further application under Order VI Rule 17 read with Section 151 CPC, seeking to incorporate pleadings concerning the compromise decree and a declaration that the final decree passed in T.S. No. 105 of 1998 was null and void. The plaintiff asserted that the relevant particulars and the source of title of the defendants’ vendors had not previously been disclosed and that the compromise decree came to his knowledge only upon obtaining certified copies of the relevant records on June 22, 2020.

During the pendency of the amendment application, the original plaintiff passed away, and his legal heirs were brought on record as the present Appellants.

The trial Court rejected the amendment application on September 21, 2022. The High Court of Orissa, by order dated April 10, 2023, declined to interfere with the trial Court’s decision, leading the Appellants to approach the Supreme Court.

The Respondents opposed the amendment on the grounds of substantial delay, repeated amendments to the plaint, alteration of the nature and character of the suit, limitation and the statutory bar under Order XXIII Rule 3A CPC against challenging a compromise decree by way of a separate suit.

Issues:

Whether an amendment of pleadings sought after commencement of trial satisfies the due diligence requirement under the proviso to Order VI Rule 17 CPC.

Whether the proposed amendment, which sought to introduce pleadings and reliefs concerning a compromise decree affecting the property already in dispute, fundamentally altered the nature and character of the suit.

Whether an amendment should be rejected at the threshold on the grounds of limitation or the applicability of Order XXIII Rule 3A CPC, where such objections involve disputed facts and questions of maintainability.

Judgement:

Principles Governing Amendment of Pleadings:

The Court reiterated that Order VI Rule 17 CPC confers discretionary power upon courts to permit amendments necessary for determining the real questions in controversy. However, once trial has commenced, the proviso requires the Court to be satisfied that, despite due diligence, the party could not have raised the matter before commencement of trial. The Court referred to A.K. Gupta & Sons Ltd. v. Damodar Valley Corporation, Revajeetu Builders and Developers v. Narayanaswamy and Sons and Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Sanjeev Builders Private Limited, among other decisions, to reiterate the principles governing amendment of pleadings.

Requirement of Due Diligence Satisfied:

The Court held that the proposed amendment was based on the subsequent discovery of a compromise decree which allegedly affected a portion of the very property forming the subject matter of the original suit. The fact that the original plaintiff was not a party to the compromise proceedings, coupled with the material indicating that certified copies of the relevant pleadings and decree were obtained on June 22, 2020, provided a sufficient basis for accepting the plea of due diligence at the amendment stage. The Court observed that the explanation could not, in the circumstances, be characterised as mere omission, inadvertence or negligence.

No Fundamental Alteration of the Nature of the Suit:

The Court held that the proposed amendment did not introduce a wholly independent controversy unrelated to the original cause of action. Rather, it sought to bring on record additional facts and consequential reliefs concerning a compromise decree alleged to affect the title and possession claimed over the same property. Although the amendment enlarged the factual and legal questions requiring adjudication, this did not, by itself, amount to a fundamental alteration of the nature and character of the suit.

Limitation to Be Determined at Trial:

The Court clarified that although a claim which is clearly barred by limitation is a relevant conside-ration while deciding an amendment application, an amendment need not be rejected where limitation is arguable and depends upon disputed facts, including the date or manner in which the plaintiff acquired knowledge of the relevant decree. Since the date of knowledge of the compromise decree had not been conclusively determined, the Court left the question of limitation open for consideration by the trial Court.

Applicability of Order XXIII Rule 3A CPC Left Open:

The Court declined to determine whether the proposed challenge to the compromise decree was barred by Order XXIII Rule 3A CPC. It held that questions concerning the maintainability of the challenge, the binding nature of the compromise decree and the legal consequences of the original plaintiff not having been a party to the earlier proceedings were matters to be considered by the trial Court after completion of pleadings.

Prejudice and Multiplicity of Proceedings:

The Court held that the prejudice alleged by the Respondents, arising from the need to respond to additional factual and legal issues, could be addressed by permitting them to file additional written statements and by imposing appropriate costs. Conversely, refusing the amendment could result in fragmentation of disputes concerning title to the same property into separate proceedings, with the attendant risk of inconsistent findings.

Amendment Allowed Subject to Costs:

The Supreme Court set aside the orders of the trial Court and the High Court and allowed the amendment application subject to payment of costs of ₹25,000/- to the contesting Respondents within two weeks. The Appellants were directed to carry out consequential amendments within four weeks thereafter. All questions relating to limitation, maintainability, Order XXIII Rule 3A CPC, the validity and binding nature of the compromise decree, title, possession and the merits of the respective claims were expressly left open for adjudication by the trial Court.

Analysis:

This judgment reiterates the settled principle that amendments necessary for determining the real controversy between the parties should ordinarily be permitted, provided they do not fundamentally alter the nature of the suit or cause prejudice that cannot be adequately addressed. It clarifies that the due diligence requirement under the proviso to Order VI Rule 17 CPC must be assessed in the factual context of the case, particularly where the amendment is based on the subsequent discovery of a document or decree affecting the subject matter of the pending litigation. The judgment also reinforces that disputed questions of limitation and maintainability should not ordinarily be conclusively determined at the amendment stage where they depend upon contested facts. By allowing the amendment subject to costs while preserving all objections available to the Respondents, the Court sought to facilitate comprehensive adjudication of the existing dispute and avoid multiplicity of proceedings without prejudging the merits of the amended claims.

4. SC: NON-SIGNATORIES MAY BE JOINED IN ARBITRATION WHERE THE DISPUTE SUBSTANTIALLY AFFECTS THEIR RIGHTS AND THEY ARE VERITABLE PARTIES TO THE DISPUTE

BEFORE THE HON’BLE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

Hemant D. Shah HUF & Anr. v. Chittaranjan D. Shah HUF & Ors.

Civil Appeal No. 13686 of 2026, (Arising out of SLP (C) No. 26474 of 2026)

Judgment Dated: October 12, 2026

Summary:

The Supreme Court held that non-signatories to an arbitration agreement may be included in arbitration proceedings where, on a prima facie assessment of the facts and circumstances, they are found to be veritable parties to the dispute. The Court observed that the determination of whether a non-signatory is bound by an arbitration agreement cannot be confined to a rigid formula and must be based on the nature of the dispute, the parties’ relationships and the effect of the adjudication on their rights. Accordingly, the Court modified the impugned order passed under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, to hold that Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 were veritable parties to the arbitration, while leaving questions of limitation and estoppel open for determination by the Arbitral Tribunal.

Facts:

The dispute concerned an immovable property, being Unit No. 2, admeasuring 3,500 sq. ft. on the ground floor of Manish Commercial Centre, Worli, Mumbai, originally acquired by a partnership firm, M/s Prospective Traders, constituted in 1977 between three family trusts.

The partnership was reconstituted on December 9, 1985, whereby the Appellants, Hemant D. Shah HUF and his wife, along with Respondent Nos. 1 and 2, were inducted as partners.

Subsequently, a partnership deed dated December 30, 1987, was executed, under which the original partners retired. The Appellants allegedly retired from the partnership pursuant to a deed dated July 3, 1995. However, the Appellants disputed the said deed and alleged that it was forged, contending that they had never retired and that the original partnership continued to subsist.

Thereafter, Respondent No. 2 retired from the partnership on July 1, 2005, following which the firm was dissolved and its assets vested in Respondent No. 1 as a proprietorship. Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 were subsequently inducted as partners under a deed dated September 30, 2009. Upon the retirement of Respondent No. 1 on November 4, 2009, Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 continued as partners.

The Appellants initiated arbitration proceedings concerning their alleged retirement from the partnership and the ownership of the subject property. The dispute centred on whether the Appellants had validly retired in 1995 and whether the rights in the property were governed by the partnership deed dated December 9, 1985, or the subsequent arrangements culminating in the deed dated November 4,

The High Court, while considering the application under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, addressed the question of limitation, particularly in light of an earlier arbitral award obtained by the Appellants which had subsequently been set aside under Section 34 of the Act.

The High Court declined to include Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 in the arbitration on the ground that they were not signatories to the arbitration agreement and did not fall within the recognised exceptions of persons claiming through or under a signatory or the Group of Companies doctrine.

Aggrieved by the refusal to include Respondent 3 and 4 in the arbitration, the Appellants approached the Supreme Court.

Issues:

Whether non-signatories to an arbitration agreement may be included in arbitration proceedings where their rights are substantially affected by the dispute.

Whether the determination of a non-signatory’s status as a party to arbitration is confined to the doctrine of persons claiming through or under a signatory and the Group of Companies doctrine.

Whether questions of limitation and estoppel arising from the non-inclusion of parties in earlier arbitration proceedings should be determined by the referral court or left to the Arbitral Tribunal.

Judgement:

Determination of Whether a Non-Signatory Is a Veritable Party:

The Court observed that the question of whether a person is a veritable party to an arbitration is fact-dependent and cannot be determined through a rigid or straitjacket formula. The inquiry must consider the nature of the dispute, the relationships between the parties and the extent to which the adjudication would affect their legal rights.

Scope of the Principles Governing Non-Signatories:

Relying upon Cox & Kings Ltd. v. SAP India Pvt. Ltd., the Court reiterated that the requirement of a written arbitration agreement under Section 7 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, does not categorically exclude non-signatory parties. Courts and tribunals must examine whether, through their relationship with the signatories and their involvement in the underlying contractual arrangements, non-signatories intended to be bound by the arbitration agreement. The Court clarified that the Group of Companies doctrine does not exclude the application of other legal principles for binding non-signatories to arbitration agreements.

Prima Facie Assessment at the Referral Stage: The Court, relying upon Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. v. BCL Secure Premises Pvt. Ltd., reiterated that a referral court under Section 11 is competent to examine whether a non-signatory is prima facie a veritable party to the arbitration agreement. However, such a determination does not displace the jurisdiction of the Arbitral Tribunal to finally decide the issue on the basis of evidence and the applicable legal principles.

Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 Held to Be Veritable Parties:

The Court observed that the dispute directly concerned the ownership of the subject property and the validity of the Appellants’ alleged retirement from the partnership in 1995. If the retirement deed were found to be invalid, the parties’ rights would necessarily be affected by the subsisting partnership arrangements of 1985. This would, in turn, have a substantial bearing on the rights claimed by Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 under the subsequent partnership arrangements. Accordingly, the Court held that Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 were prima facie veritable parties to the dispute, notwithstanding that they were not signatories to the partnership deed containing the arbitration clause.

Questions of Limitation and Estoppel Left Open:

The Court clarified that its finding regarding the status of Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 was only prima facie. The objections concerning limitation and whether the Appellants were estopped from including Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 because they had not been joined in earlier arbitration proceedings, despite alleged knowledge of the retirement deed, were expressly left open for determination by the Arbitral Tribunal.

Impugned Order Modified:

The Supreme Court modified the High Court’s order to the extent that Respondent Nos. 3 and 4 were held to be veritable parties to the arbitration despite being non-signatories to the partnership deed dated December 9, 1985. The appeal was disposed of in these terms, with all other relevant objections preserved for consideration by the Arbitral Tribunal.

Analysis:

This judgment reiterates that the inclusion of non-signatories in arbitration proceedings depends upon a fact-specific assessment of whether they are veritable parties to the dispute, rather than merely upon their formal status as signatories to the arbitration agreement. It clarifies that the principles governing the binding of non-signatories are not confined to the Group of Companies doctrine or the doctrine of persons claiming through or under a signatory. Where the dispute concerns rights in an asset and the determination of the underlying contractual issues would substantially affect the rights of non-signatories, their inclusion in arbitration may be justified. At the same time, the judgment preserves the distinction between the prima facie assessment undertaken by a referral court under Section 11 and the final determination of jurisdictional objections by the Arbitral Tribunal. The ruling is therefore significant in disputes involving successive partnership arrangements, competing claims over property and parties whose rights arise from interconnected contractual relationships.

5. DELHI HC: INTERIM MANDATORY INJUNCTION GRANTED TO RESTORE SAP SUPPORT SERVICES DESPITE INVOCATION OF EU SANCTIONS

BEFORE THE HON’BLE HIGH COURT OF DELHI

Nayara Energy Limited v. SAP India Private Limited & Anr.

CS(COMM) 1006 of 2025

I.A. 23754/2025

Judgment Dated: September 21, 2026

Summary:

The Delhi High Court allowed an application for an interim mandatory injunction filed by Nayara Energy Limited against SAP India Private Limited, directing SAP India to immediately restore the status quo ante as it existed prior to July 24, 2025, by resuming all enterprise and software support services under the relevant agreements. The Court held, at a prima facie stage, that the contractual arrangements were governed by Indian law and that SAP India had not established a sufficient basis to suspend its contractual performance by relying on EU sanctions imposed on Nayara Energy. The Court also rejected the contention that the agreements had become impossible to perform under Sections 32 or 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, or that the relief was barred by the provisions of the Specific Relief Act, 1963. Considering the potential consequ-ences of continued denial of support services to the plaintiff’s critical operational infrastructure, the Court found that the requirements for granting an interim mandatory injunction were satisfied. The Court clarified that its observations were confined to the interim application and would not affect the final adjudication of the suit on merits.

Facts:

Nayara Energy Limited, formerly known as Essar Oil Limited, had acquired rights under a Software End-User Value License Agreement originally executed in 2004 between SAP India Private Limited and Essar Steel India Limited. The rights were subsequently assigned to Essar Oil Limited under an Assignment Agreement dated June 22, 2017, with effect from January 1, 2017.

To operationalise the assigned licences and procure additional software products and support services, the parties executed three Software License and Support Agreements, designated as Order Forms, dated June 22, 2017, November 16, 2017, and June 7, 2020. These agreements were governed by the General Terms and Conditions (“GTC”) and, where applicable, the SAP Enterprise Support Schedule. A separate SAP Delivered Support Agreement dated March 29, 2019, provided for certain supplementary support services through SAP’s partner, Avaali Solutions Private Limited.

The parties’ contractual arrangement was implemented through annual Work Orders. The last accepted Work Order covered the period from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and the plaintiff asserted that the requisite payment had been made in advance.

On July 18, 2025, Nayara Energy was included in the EU sanctions list under Council Regulation (EU) No. 269/2014, as amended. On July 24, 2025, SAP India suspended the plaintiff’s access to the SAP Support Portal, citing an alleged export-control issue and the applicability of the EU sanctions.

The plaintiff subsequently requested restoration of the support services. By an email dated September 2, 2025, SAP India maintained that, as an EU-headquartered group’s Indian subsidiary, it was required to suspend transactions with the plaintiff to ensure compliance with the applicable sanctions and export-control laws.

Aggrieved by the unilateral suspension, Nayara Energy instituted the present

commercial suit and filed an application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 read with Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, seeking restoration of access to the SAP Marketplace and Online Service System, provision of necessary software and hardware keys, reinstatement of technical support and protection against further interference with its contractual rights.

The plaintiff contended that the agreements were governed by Indian law, that the suspension violated the subsisting contractual obligations and that the loss of support services threatened the continuity, security and regulatory compliance of its refinery operations. SAP India opposed the application, relying upon the EU sanctions, contractual provisions concerning export-control laws and force majeure, the alleged impossibility of performance, the determinable nature of the agreements and the pendency of proceedings before the European Court of Justice.

Issues:

Whether the agreements between the parties were governed by Indian law and whether SAP India could rely upon EU sanctions to suspend its contractual obligations to an Indian entity.

Whether the sanctions and the alleged involvement of SAP SE, Germany, rendered performance impossible or discharged SAP India’s contractual obligations under Sections 32 and 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

Whether the agreements were determinable or otherwise incapable of specific enforcement under the Specific Relief Act, 1963, thereby precluding the grant of an interim mandatory

Whether the plaintiff had satisfied the stringent requirements for an interim mandatory injunction directing restoration of the support

Judgement:

Indian Law Held to Govern the Contractual Relationship:

Clause 12.5 of the GTC expressly stipulated that Indian law would govern the agreements and prevail in case of conflict with foreign law. The Court held that this framework applied to the Order Forms and the SAP Enterprise Support Schedule. The separate Delivered Support Agreement also expressly provided for Indian law.

Reliance on EU Sanctions Not Sufficient to Justify Suspension:

The Court found, prima facie, that SAP India had not established a sufficient contractual or legal basis to unilaterally suspend the support services by relying on EU sanctions. The Court’s findings concerned SAP India’s contractual obligations and did not invalidate the sanctions themselves.

Sections 32 and 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872:

The Court examined the force majeure, export-control and impossibility defences raised by SAP India. It found that the defendant had not sufficiently demonstrated that these provisions justified suspending all enterprise support services, particularly when increased difficulty or inconvenience does not, by itself, establish impossibility of performance.

Contractual Arrangements Examined Separately:

The Court considered whether the Order Forms, GTC, Support Schedule and Delivered Support Agreement constituted a single composite arrangement. It noted that SAP India had not clearly identified the specific agreement or clause authorising the suspension, particularly in relation to the distinct support obligations under the respective agreements.

Specific Relief Act Objections Not Accepted as a Bar to Interim Relief:

Despite SAP India’s contention that the agreements were determinable and involved continuous duties incapable of specific enforcement under Sections 14 and 41(e) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963, the Court did not consider these objections sufficient to preclude interim relief in the circumstances.

Foreign Proceedings Not a Bar to the Indian Suit:

The Court distinguished the proceedings before the European Court of Justice, which challenged Nayara Energy’s designation as a sanctioned entity, from the present suit seeking contractual and injunctive relief. It also relied on Explanation 7 to Section 10 CPC, holding that the foreign proceedings did not preclude adjudication of the Indian suit.

Requirements for Interim Mandatory Injunction Satisfied:

Applying the stringent test for interim mandatory injunctions, including the principles in Deoraj v. State of Maharashtra, the Court found that withholding relief risked perpetuating injustice and rendering the final relief ineffective.

Irreparable Harm and Balance of Convenience Favoured the Plaintiff:

The Court considered the importance of SAP support services to Nayara Energy’s refinery operations, regulatory compliance and cyberse-curity. It found, prima facie, that potential prosecution of SAP SE in Germany was not a tenable ground to deny relief against SAP India, particularly when the latter could perform its contractual obligations pursuant to a court order.

Support Services Directed to Be Restored: The Court allowed the application and directed SAP India to restore the status quo ante as it existed before July 24, 2025, by immediately resuming all enterprise and software support services under the relevant agreements. It clarified that its observations were prima facie and would not affect the final adjudication of the suit on merits.

Analysis:

This judgment addresses the intersection of contractual performance, foreign sanctions and the jurisdiction of Indian courts to protect contractual rights under agreements governed by Indian law. The Court’s reasoning underscores the significance of the parties’ express governing-law clause and the need to establish a clear contractual or legal basis before suspending performance on the ground of foreign regulatory restrictions. It also demonstrates that reliance upon force majeure, contingent-contract provisions or frustration does not, by itself, establish that contractual obligations stand discharged; the relevant contractual language and the actual effect of the alleged impediment must be examined.

The judgment is particularly significant for its application of the stringent standard governing interim mandatory injunctions. Where the denial of contractual services threatens serious operational consequences and risks rendering the ultimate relief ineffective, a court may direct restoration at the interlocutory stage, provided the requisite prima facie case, irreparable injury and balance of convenience are established. However, the ruling must be read in its procedural context: the Court’s conclusions were expressly prima facie, and the order does not constitute a final adjudication of the parties’ contractual rights or a general determination that foreign sanctions can never affect the performance of contracts governed by Indian law.