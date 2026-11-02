Public Domain In An NDA: What It Really Means, And Why A Careless Clause Can Cost You Your Confidential Information

Almost every Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that lands on my desk has a clause listing what is not confidential. And almost every time, one of the first items on that list is information that “is or becomes part of the public domain”. Clients tend to skim past it. They assume it is a harmless piece of boilerplate. In my experience, it is one of the most argued-over phrases in confidentiality disputes.

So let us slow down and look at what “public domain” actually means in an NDA, how Indian courts are likely to look at it, and how you can draft or negotiate this clause so that it protects you rather than surprises you.

Why NDAs carve out exceptions in the first place

A non-disclosure agreement is a contract under the Indian Contract Act, 1872. It restricts one party (the receiving party) from using or disclosing the confidential information shared by the other (the disclosing party). But no one can reasonably be bound to keep secret what everybody already knows. That is why a well-drafted NDA contains standard exclusions. Typically, these are information that:

is or becomes publicly available, other than through a breach of the NDA; was already known to the receiving party before disclosure; is independently developed by the receiving party without using the disclosing party’s information; and is received lawfully from a third party who is not under a duty of confidentiality.

The first item is what we loosely call the “public domain” exclusion. The other three are often called the prior knowledge, independent development and third-party source exclusions.

So, what does “public domain” mean in an NDA?

In the context of a confidentiality agreement, information is in the public domain when it is generally accessible to the public, without restriction, and without any wrongful act by the receiving party. In plain words, it is information that a member of the public can lawfully find, read or obtain, and which therefore has lost its character of being secret.

Please do not confuse this with the “public domain” of copyright law, where a work becomes free for everyone to use after the term of copyright protection ends (in India, generally 60 years from the beginning of the calendar year following the author’s death, under the Copyright Act, 1957). The NDA concept is a different one. It is about secrecy, not about ownership or licensing. A software code that is freely viewable on the internet may still be protected by copyright, yet it may no longer be “confidential” for the purposes of your NDA. The two ideas run on separate tracks.

The classic test: is the information really accessible?

The principle is old. The English decision in Saltman Engineering Co. Ltd. v. Campbell Engineering Co. Ltd. (1948) held that confidential information must have the necessary quality of confidence, which means it should not be something that is public property and public knowledge. Indian courts, including the Delhi High Court in Diljeet Titus v. Alfred A. Adebare, have followed the same line of thinking when protecting confidential information in the absence of a dedicated statute on trade secrets.

Notice that India does not have a stand-alone trade secrets law. Protection comes mainly from contract (your NDA) and from equitable principles of breach of confidence. This makes the wording of your NDA all the more important, because the court will largely look at what the parties themselves agreed.

Five common misunderstandings about the public domain exclusion

1. “It is available somewhere on the internet, so it is public.”

Not necessarily. A stray mention on an obscure forum, a leaked file on a dark corner of the web or a draft that was uploaded by mistake does not automatically make information public in the legal sense. Courts will usually ask whether the information is truly accessible to the relevant public in a meaningful way. A leak, in particular, can rarely be used as a shield by the very person who caused it.

2. “Each piece is public, so the whole package is public.”

This is a point that many receiving parties miss. A client’s pricing model, customer list or process flow may be built from individually known facts, but the specific compilation, selection and arrangement may be valuable and confidential. A good NDA should state clearly that information is not treated as public merely because individual elements of it are public, or because it is embraced by more general information that is public.

3. “It became public because of the disclosing party’s own announcement.”

If the disclosing party itself files a patent application that gets published, issues a press release or makes a regulatory filing, the information may well pass into the public domain. From that day the receiving party is free to use it, at least to the extent of what was actually published. Disclosing parties should therefore time their filings and announcements carefully and keep unpublished know-how separate.

4. “It became public through someone else’s breach.”

The usual drafting says the information must become public “other than through a breach of this Agreement by the receiving party”. But what if a third party, an employee of the receiving party or a consultant, leaks it? Whether the exclusion applies then depends on the exact words. A careful disclosing party will widen the language to cover breaches by the receiving party’s representatives, affiliates and advisers.

5. “Public domain ends the obligation for everything, forever.”

The exclusion works only for the information that has really become public, and only from the time it became public. It does not release the receiving party from other duties, such as the obligation not to reveal who shared the information, the fact that discussions are taking place or the terms of a proposed deal, if the NDA covers those as well.

Who has to prove that information is in the public domain?

As a general rule, the party who relies on an exception has to establish it. In practice, this means that when a receiving party says “this was already public”, it should be ready with evidence: dated publications, website archives, published patent specifications, regulatory filings or reports. A good NDA makes this explicit by placing the burden on the receiving party and requiring it to show the exception through written records. For a disclosing party, this one sentence can make a real difference in a dispute.

A sample clause, and how to read it

Here is a balanced illustration of the kind of wording I often recommend. It is only a model, and it must be adapted to the deal.

“Confidential Information shall not include information which the Receiving Party can demonstrate, by written records, is or becomes generally available to the public, other than as a result of a disclosure or breach by the Receiving Party or any of its Representatives. Information shall not be deemed to be within the public domain merely because it is embraced by more general information that is public, or because individual features or components of it are public, unless the combination itself and its principle of operation are public.”

Notice three things in this wording. First, the burden is on the receiving party. Second, breaches by “Representatives” are covered along with those by the receiving party itself. Third, the combination of public elements is not automatically public. These small touches are what separate a protective NDA from a flimsy one.

Suggestions if you are the disclosing party

Insist that the receiving party proves any exception with written evidence. Cover leaks by employees, advisers, affiliates and sub-contractors, not only by the receiving party. Add a “combination” or “compilation” language so that a mix of public bits does not lose protection. Mark documents as “Confidential” and keep a log of what was shared and when. Be careful about your own filings, launches and investor presentations, which may take information into the public domain.

Suggestions if you are the receiving party

Do not sign an NDA that has no public domain exclusion at all. It is unreasonable and may be difficult to comply with. Maintain records of what you already knew or developed on your own before the discussions began. Check that the definition of confidential information is not so wide that it swallows the exclusions. Before using any information on the footing that it is public, verify the source and keep a copy with the date. When in doubt, seek written consent or advice. It is cheaper than a notice from the other side’s lawyers.

Frequently asked questions

Does “public domain” mean the same thing in an NDA and in copyright law?

No. In copyright law, it refers to works whose protection has expired and that anyone may use. In an NDA, it refers to information that is no longer secret because it is generally accessible to the public.

If my confidential information leaks online, can the other party freely use it?

Not if the leak was caused by that party’s breach, or if the NDA says so. Even otherwise, a limited or unauthorised leak may not meet the test of being truly public. It depends on the facts and on the wording of the agreement.

Is an NDA enforceable in India if it has a public domain exclusion?

Yes. Such exclusions are standard and reasonable. The agreement remains enforceable for the information that stays confidential, subject to the usual requirements of a valid contract and to reasonableness of any restraints, keeping in mind Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

Does information in the public domain need to be returned or destroyed under the NDA?

Generally not, as it is outside the definition of confidential information. Many NDAs, however, require the return or destruction of materials received, so it is wise to read the return clause separately.

Conclusion

The phrase “public domain” may look small, but it decides, in many disputes, whether a confidentiality obligation exists at all. Whether you are a start-up sharing your product roadmap with an investor, a company onboarding a vendor or a foreign university exploring a tie-up in India, take a little extra time over this clause. Define it properly, place the burden of proof where it belongs and do not forget the leaks that come from within the receiving party’s own circle.

If you are unsure about an NDA that has been put in front of you, have it reviewed by a lawyer before you sign. A few well-chosen words at the drafting stage can save months of litigation later.