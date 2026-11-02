Patent Rights vs Competition Law: Can Dominant Pharmaceutical Companies Escape CCI Scrutiny?

For now, the answer is "not reliably, and not yet". In February 2026, the Supreme Court stayed the part of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's ruling in CCI v. Swapan Dey which held that the Competition Commission of India has no power to examine conduct flowing from the exercise of patent rights, and confined the appeal to the question of jurisdiction alone. Eight months on, no judgment has been reported. Hence, a patentee in India cannot treat its patent as a shield against the Competition Act, 2002, while a complainant cannot assume that the Commission will hear it. Both sides are working inside a gap that the Supreme Court has chosen to close but has not yet closed.

This article explains how the gap opened, what the Supreme Court has and has not decided, and what the uncertainty means in practice. It is written for in-house teams at innovator and generic pharmaceutical companies, licensing and business development teams, and advisers structuring patent licences, supply arrangements and settlements in India.

How A Settled Position Became Unsettled

The dispute is older than Swapan Dey. In 2016, a Single Judge of the Delhi High Court, hearing Ericsson's challenge to CCI investigations triggered by complaints from Micromax and Intex over standard-essential patent royalties, held that the Commission could examine the conduct of a patentee and that the Patents Act, 1970 and the Competition Act could operate side by side.

However, in July 2023, a Division Bench of the same court reversed the position in a common judgment covering Ericsson and Monsanto. It treated the Patents Act as a special statute dealing comprehensively with the abuse of patent rights, through compulsory licensing and its own provisions on restrictive licence terms, and held that it would prevail over the Competition Act, which it saw as a general law. Thus, the Commission's investigations against both patentees were set aside.

The CCI's appeal to the Supreme Court did not resolve the point. The informants had by then settled with the patentees, and on 2 September 2025 the Supreme Court declined to interfere, while expressly keeping the questions of law open for an appropriate case. A dismissal of that kind does not declare the law. However, it did leave the Delhi High Court's 2023 judgment standing and undisturbed, and that is how it came to be applied next.

The Vifor Complaint and The NCLAT's Ruling

Swapan Dey, who heads a multispeciality hospital, approached the Commission in 2022 against Vifor International, the patentee of ferric carboxymaltose, an injectable used to treat iron deficiency anaemia. His case was that Vifor, through what was in effect an exclusive licensing arrangement with Emcure and Lupin, restricted the production and distribution of the drug in India, which amounted to limiting supply under Section 4(2)(b)(i) of the Competition Act.

The Commission rejected Vifor's objection to its jurisdiction but, on merits, found that the licensing arrangements did not foreclose the market and closed the matter. Dey appealed. On 30 October 2025, the NCLAT dismissed the appeal on a ground the Commission had refused to accept, i.e. that where the subject matter is a patented product the Patents Act prevails and the Commission lacks the power to examine the allegations at all. The Tribunal relied on the 2023 Delhi High Court judgment and on the Supreme Court's dismissal in the Monsanto and Ericsson matter, without engaging with the fact that the Supreme Court had left the question open.

The effect was significant. Unlike a High Court judgment, a jurisdictional finding of the appellate tribunal binds the Commission across the country. Hence, for about three months, its power over patent-based conduct in any sector stood switched off.

What The Supreme Court Did in February 2026

On 2 February 2026, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice on the CCI's appeal, stayed paragraphs 8 to 10 of the NCLAT order and recorded that the parties would be heard only on the issue of jurisdiction. Three points follow from that order and are often blurred in commentary.

The jurisdictional finding is suspended, not reversed. The stay prevents the NCLAT's reasoning from operating as a bar, but the Supreme Court has expressed no view on which statute prevails. Reports describing the Court as having already decided the issue, or as having reserved judgment, do not match the order of 2 February 2026. The Commission's closure on merits survives. Vifor still has a finding of no contravention from the Commission itself. The appeal concerns the principle, not the outcome for ferric carboxymaltose. The 2023 Delhi High Court judgment has not been stayed. A patentee resisting a CCI investigation before the Delhi High Court may still rely on it, while the Commission may cite the stay and the Supreme Court's pending consideration. Hence, the forum in which a challenge is brought can influence how the issue is argued until the appeal is decided.

Two Statutes, Two Different Toolkits

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the two sets of remedies below coexist or whether one excludes the other.

Issue Patents Act, 1970 Competition Act, 2002 Express link to the other statute Section 140 makes certain restrictive licence conditions void Section 3(5) protects reasonable conditions needed to protect patent rights, but only for agreements under Section 3 Who can act A person interested, generally after three years from grant, under Section 84 Any person, including a hospital, distributor or the Commission on its own motion Trigger Public requirements unmet, price not reasonably affordable, or the invention not worked in India Anti-competitive agreements or abuse of a dominant position Remedy Compulsory licence, Government use or revocation Cease and desist orders, modification of agreements, and penalties of up to ten percent of average turnover, which since the 2023 amendments may be computed on global turnover Examples of relevant conduct Exclusive grant-back, no-challenge clauses, coercive package licensing Limiting supply, excessive or discriminatory pricing, refusal to deal, exclusive licences that foreclose

Two features of this comparison matter for the Supreme Court's analysis. First, Section 3(5) of the Competition Act carves out reasonable conditions only from the prohibition on anti-competitive agreements, and there is no equivalent carve-out in Section 4 for abuse of dominance. Second, Section 62 of the Competition Act states that its provisions are in addition to, and not in derogation of, other laws, while Section 60 gives it overriding effect over inconsistent laws. Thus, the CCI's case is that Parliament addressed the overlap expressly and chose to preserve both remedies, while the patentee's case is that the Patents Act already provides a complete code for misuse of patent rights.

Why 2026 Has Made the Question Practical

Two developments this year show that the question is not academic for the sector.

The first is the expiry of Novo Nordisk's Indian product patent on semaglutide on 20 March 2026. The litigation leading up to that date, including the Delhi High Court's refusal to restrain Dr. Reddy's from manufacturing for export and a Division Bench decision in March declining to interfere, was fought entirely as patent litigation over validity, infringement and interim relief, and generic versions entered the market shortly after expiry at a fraction of the originator's price. However, the questions that arise in the years before a patent cliff, such as how a patentee prices a product, whether it restricts supply through a small number of licensees, or how it settles disputes with generic challengers, are the questions that only the competition regime is designed to examine.

The second is the Commission's own approach to the sector. In June 2026, the CCI closed Case No. 6 of 2012, a fourteen-year-old investigation involving the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists and twenty-two pharmaceutical companies, finding no contravention despite adverse findings by the Director General, largely because the evidence related to 2009–2012 and compliance undertakings had since been given. Thus, the Commission's pharmaceutical enforcement has historically focused on distribution and trade-association conduct, rather than on patentees, and a ruling in its favour in Swapan Dey would extend its reach into an area where it has very little decisional practice.

What The Uncertainty Means for Each Side

Innovator companies holding patents should not structure arrangements on the assumption that the NCLAT's reasoning will be restored. Exclusive or limited licensing, supply allocation between licensees and pricing during the patent term should be supported by a documented commercial rationale that can withstand a dominance analysis, since the Commission has already shown in Vifor that it is prepared to assess such arrangements on merits. Generic manufacturers considering a complaint should assess whether the conduct is better addressed through a compulsory licence application, a revocation or validity challenge, or the Commission. A CCI complaint today is likely to face a preliminary jurisdictional objection and may be held up until the Supreme Court rules, whereas a validity challenge in commercial litigation, as the semaglutide cases show, can deliver results within the patent term. Licensing and settlement arrangements deserve a second look. Clauses that prevent a licensee from challenging validity, require exclusive grant-backs or bundle patented and unpatented products are already open to attack under Sections 84 and 140 of the Patents Act, whatever the Supreme Court decides. Settlements between originators and generic challengers that delay entry or allocate markets may also be examined by the Commission if its jurisdiction is upheld. Settlements as an exit route should be treated with caution. The Ericsson and Monsanto matters ended in the Supreme Court because the informants settled. However, since 2024 the Competition Act has had its own settlement and commitment mechanism for abuse of dominance cases, and the Commission is not bound to close an inquiry merely because private parties have resolved their dispute. Whether a private settlement can end the Commission's jurisdiction is expected to be one of the issues argued in Swapan Dey.

Practical Takeaways

In any dispute, identify early whether a jurisdictional objection is available and in which forum the argument is likely to be heard, since the Delhi High Court's 2023 judgment and the Supreme Court's stay currently point in different directions. Monitor the hearings in the CCI's appeal, as the judgment is likely to determine whether the Commission becomes a parallel forum for disputes concerning pharmaceutical patents or is limited to conduct that falls outside the patent grant.

Conclusion

Dominant pharmaceutical companies cannot, at present, escape the Commission's scrutiny merely by holding a patent. The NCLAT's ruling which said they could has been stayed, the Delhi High Court judgment on which it relied rests on reasoning the Supreme Court has expressly declined to endorse, and the text of the Competition Act, particularly the limited reach of Section 3(5) and the language of Sections 60 and 62, gives the Commission a credible case. However, they are not yet clearly within it either. Until the Supreme Court decides the appeal, the safer approach for patentees is to assume that their conduct may be tested under both statutes, and the more efficient approach for generic challengers is to use the Patents Act remedies that are certainly available while the jurisdictional question remains open.