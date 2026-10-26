Can A Publisher Say No To AI? India's Copyright Debate After ANI v OpenAI

The Delhi High Court has, for now, treated AI training as fair dealing. The government has proposed a licence that no rights holder could refuse. Publishers abroad are building their own technical standards. Between the three lies the question Indian law has not yet answered: whether a copyright owner can refuse to let its work train a machine, and what that refusal is worth.

When ANI's dispute with OpenAI reached the Delhi High Court, one of the facts the court weighed was not about copying at all. It was about a small text file. Websites can use a file known as robots.txt to tell automated crawlers which pages they may not visit, and in refusing ANI interim relief, the court noted that ANI had not used such tools to keep its content away from AI crawlers. The observation was made in assessing market harm, and not as a legal requirement. However, it points to the real gap in Indian law. A publisher can attempt to say "no" to AI training in machine-readable form, but no statute tells it whether that "no" carries any legal weight.

That gap is now being filled from three directions at once, i.e., by the courts, by the government and by the publishing industry itself. This article examines each of them, the challenges they leave unresolved, and what they mean for businesses which build or use AI tools.

What The Delhi High Court Decided, And What It Did Not

ANI Media sued OpenAI in the Delhi High Court in 2024, alleging that its news content had been used to train the models behind ChatGPT without permission and that ChatGPT reproduced its work in its answers. On 24 July 2026, Justice Amit Bansal refused ANI's application for an interim injunction.

The order is more nuanced than the headlines suggested. It held, prima facie, that it had jurisdiction even though OpenAI's training and storage took place outside India, as access to ANI's content began in India. It also accepted that collecting and storing ANI's articles for training engages the reproduction right under Section 14 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Thus, the court did not accept that training involves no copying at all.

The decisive finding came under Section 52, which lists the acts that do not infringe copyright. The court held, again prima facie, that storing works to train a model falls within fair dealing for "private or personal use, including research" under Section 52(1)(a), and that the commercial character of OpenAI's business does not by itself take it outside that exception. In assessing fairness, the court gave weight to the transformative nature of training, to the absence of evidence that ANI had lost subscribers or syndication revenue, and to the public interest in the development of AI. It drew support from recent US decisions, while noting the differences in US law, and distinguished a November 2025 Munich ruling which had found that a model's memorisation of song lyrics infringed copyright.

Importantly, the court made clear that all of its findings were limited to the interim application and would have no bearing on the final outcome of the suit. ANI has appealed, and on 15 September 2026 a Division Bench issued notice to OpenAI. Hence, the position for now is a provisional one, and it may change on appeal or at trial.

Training Is Not The Same As Answering

The most useful part of the order for businesses may be the distinction it draws between training a model and what the model produces.

On training, the question is whether copying works into a dataset, and learning from them, is permitted. On outputs, the question is whether a particular answer reproduces a substantial part of a protected work. These are separate acts and may attract separate liability. In ANI's case, the articles relied upon to show copying in outputs had been published after the training cut-off dates of the relevant models, so the court found it unlikely that the answers came from memorised training data. It reasoned instead that they most plausibly came from retrieval of live web content, i.e., a system which searches the internet at the time of the query and summarises what it finds. Since ANI had not pleaded a case based on retrieval, the court declined to decide whether it infringes.

This leaves a significant question open. A retrieval-based tool processes a fresh copy of the work every time it answers, and its output competes far more directly with the original article than a model's general knowledge does. A finding that training is fair dealing therefore says little about a tool which retrieves and summarises paywalled news in real time.

Is Section 52 Equipped For This?

Section 52 was not written with AI in mind. Its "research" limb sits within a clause concerned with private or personal use, and the provisions on transient or incidental storage were drafted for the technical processes of internet transmission and linking, not for building training datasets of millions of works. Unlike the European Union, Japan or Singapore, India has no specific exception for text and data mining.

The interim order shows that existing exceptions can be read widely enough to accommodate commercial training. However, that reading rests on a provision never designed for the purpose. A developer cannot be confident that a final judgment will agree, and a rights holder has no clear mechanism either to withhold its work or to be paid for it.

Three Possible Answers

Other jurisdictions offer three broad models. The European Union permits text and data mining but allows rights holders to reserve their rights in a machine-readable form, and its AI Act requires providers of general-purpose AI models to respect those reservations. In that system, the "no" has legal force. Japan and Singapore take a more permissive approach, with broad exceptions for computational analysis that leave rights holders with far less ability to refuse.

India's government has proposed a third route. In December 2025, a committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ("DPIIT") published a working paper proposing a "hybrid model". Under it, AI developers would receive a mandatory blanket licence to train on all lawfully accessed works, without any right for owners to opt out, in exchange for a statutory right to remuneration. Royalties would be set as a percentage of revenue by a government-appointed committee and collected by a central body. The committee expressly rejected a European-style opt-out as difficult to enforce and burdensome for rights holders.

Each model answers the question of refusal differently. The European model protects the right to say no, the Japanese and Singaporean models largely remove it, and the DPIIT proposal replaces it with a right to be paid.

The Market Is Not Waiting

While the law remains unsettled, publishers are organising. On 12 October 2026, the Standards for Publisher Usage Rights ("SPUR") coalition, founded by publishers including the Guardian, the Financial Times, the BBC and Sky News, announced that it had grown to 80 publishers and associations from more than 20 countries, including The New York Times and The Economist, with Digipub News India Foundation among the new members. Earlier in October, it launched an open-source standard for recording and reporting how AI systems use news content, covering scraping, use in generating answers, citation and user engagement.

For India, the significance lies less in any single standard than in the direction of travel. Licensing negotiations depend on information. A publisher which cannot see how often its content is retrieved or cited cannot price a licence, and a developer which cannot prove what it has used cannot show compliance. Standards of this kind are building the evidentiary layer which licensing markets need, and which the DPIIT proposal would otherwise have to create through a statutory disclosure form.

Structuring Licences And Rights Reservations

Until the law is settled, contracts will do most of the work. Content owners should reserve their rights clearly, both in machine-readable form, through robots.txt and similar protocols, and in their website terms, so that any future regime which gives legal effect to such reservations can be relied upon. Licences should distinguish expressly between use for training, use for retrieval and real-time answers, and display of extracts, as these carry different commercial value and different legal risk. Reporting and audit rights, attribution, the treatment of content after the licence ends, and territorial scope should also be addressed, as training and storage often take place outside India.

Developers, for their part, should insist on warranties of ownership and indemnities, particularly where the content includes third-party material such as photographs, interviews or syndicated articles.

What It Means For Businesses Building Or Deploying AI

Businesses which develop models should keep detailed records of where their training data came from and on what terms, as provenance will matter under any possible regime, whether as evidence of fair dealing, of compliance with reservations or of the basis for royalties. Where training data contains personal data, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 must also be considered, as copyright clearance does not resolve privacy obligations.

Businesses which deploy AI tools built by others face a different exposure. A company using a retrieval-based assistant which reproduces third-party content in its answers may be the party whose output is published, and the interim order does not protect it. Hence, deployers should review their vendor agreements for indemnities covering infringing outputs, and should consider controls which limit verbatim reproduction.

Does India Need A Statutory Framework?

On 8 October 2026, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology indicated that a consultation paper on AI regulation would be released within a month. Early reports suggest that its focus will be on AI safety and deepfakes, and it is not yet clear whether copyright and training data will be addressed in it or left to the separate DPIIT process and the Copyright Act. That should be verified once the paper is published.

It is submitted that the question should not be left to litigation alone. An interim order cannot provide the certainty that both the AI industry and India's creative sectors need, and a final judgment on one news agency's facts may not translate easily to music, books or film. A statutory framework could give legal effect to machine-readable reservations, define what counts as permitted training, treat retrieval and output separately, and provide a workable route to payment. Whether that route resembles the European opt-out, the DPIIT's blanket licence or something between the two is a policy choice. What matters is that the choice is made deliberately by Parliament, rather than by default through the interpretation of a fair dealing provision written long before AI existed.

The Next Phase

The next phase of this debate will therefore play out on three fronts at once, i.e., in the Division Bench hearing ANI's appeal, in the government's consultation process, and in the licensing standards being built by publishers. Content owners should reserve their rights and record how their work is used, while developers and deployers should document their data and allocate risk in their contracts. For policymakers, the question is simpler to state than to answer, i.e., whether, in India, a copyright owner's "no" to AI training should mean anything at all.