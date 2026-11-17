A highway may be ready to cut travel time in half. A power project may be critical to meeting the country's energy needs. An urban redevelopment project may promise to transform an entire neighbourhood. Yet, a challenge to an environmental clearance, a disputed land classification or an unresolved pollution concern can bring years of planning and investment to a standstill.

This is the difficult balance at the heart of India's infrastructure growth. Development cannot be viewed in isolation from its environmental consequences. Equally, environmental regulation must operate within the framework of the law, with clarity on the powers of regulators, the obligations of project proponents and the remedies available to affected parties.

The Supreme Court of India has increasingly been called upon to navigate this balance. Its recent decisions address questions that go beyond environmental permissions: the limits of the National Green Tribunal's jurisdiction, the legality of post-facto environmental clearances, the protection of river ecosystems and the legal status of land earmarked for infrastructure development.

Taken together, these decisions offer important guidance for developers, contractors, public authorities and project financiers. They also point to a larger shift: environmental compliance is no longer a formality to be addressed at the approval stage. It is a continuing legal and operational responsibility that can shape the entire life of an infrastructure project.

Defining the NGT’s Jurisdiction

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is a specialised forum established to adjudicate disputes involving environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources. However, its jurisdiction is statutory and cannot be extended to every dispute that has an incidental environmental dimension.

In The Auroville Foundation v. Navroz Kersasp Mody, the Supreme Court examined the scope of the Tribunal’s jurisdiction under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The Court clarified that a dispute must involve a substantial question relating to the environment within the meaning of the Act and must concern the implementation of legislation specified in its Schedule I. A general allegation of environmental harm, without identifying the relevant statutory violation, is not sufficient to invoke the Tribunal’s jurisdiction.1

The Court reiterated this position in Narender Bhardwaj v. M/s 108 Super Complex R.W.A. The dispute concerned a temple and associated structures allegedly constructed on land earmarked for a park. The Supreme Court set aside the NGT’s direction for removal of the structures, holding that the allegations primarily concerned municipal and town-planning laws, which are not included in Schedule I of the NGT Act.2

These decisions provide an important jurisdictional clarification. For infrastructure developers, they reinforce the need to examine whether a proposed environmental challenge falls within the Tribunal’s statutory mandate. At the same time, they do not dilute the obligation to comply with applicable environmental laws.

The Limits of Post-Facto Environmental Clearance

The legal position on post-facto environmental clearance has been a significant area of judicial consideration. The Supreme Court’s decision in Vanashakti v. Union of India provides important clarity on the distinction between a statutory notification and an administrative instruction.

The Court reaffirmed that prior environmental clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006 is mandatory. It upheld the 2017 notification as a narrowly tailored, time-bound measure for dealing with specified violations. However, it quashed the 2021 Office Memorandum, which had created a broader mechanism for granting post-facto clearances.3

The Court found that an executive instruction could not create a continuing parallel route for regularising projects that had commenced without the required prior clearance. It also clarified the position of clearances already granted and applications pending consideration under the relevant instruments. Existing clearances were preserved unless independently challenged, while the Court did not permit fresh applications under the instruments in question.4

The decision is particularly relevant to developers and project proponents. It reinforces that environmental clearance must ordinarily precede the commencement of regulated activities. A subsequent payment or remedial measure cannot, by itself, be treated as a substitute for statutory compliance.

Environmental Protection and Project Implementation: The Jojari River Proceedings

The Supreme Court’s directions in In re 2 Million Lives at Risk, Contamination in Jojari River, Rajasthan demonstrate the practical consequences of inadequate environmental compliance.

The proceedings concern continuing pollution in the Jojari-Bandi-Luni river ecosystem. In its order dated 26 October 2026, the Court addressed issues relating to industrial discharge, mining activity, river boundaries and the implementation of pollution-control measures.

Among its directions, the Court restrained the State of Rajasthan from granting further permissions for new industrial units along or near the river ecosystem until the High Flood Line and buffer zones are scientifically determined. It also directed that an additional protective zone of 100 metres be maintained on either side of the recorded outer boundaries of the rivers, with red-category industries prohibited within 500 metres of those boundaries.5

The Court also directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to address illegal mining and considered measures for the restoration and protection of the river system. These directions reflect a preventive approach to environmental governance, particularly where continuing industrial and mining activity threatens an already degraded ecosystem.

The significance of the order lies in its focus on implementation. Environmental compliance cannot be reduced to obtaining permissions or submitting reports. It requires functional pollution-control infrastructure, monitoring and measurable remedial action. For industrial and infrastructure projects, this places greater importance on the operational performance of environmental safeguards.

Land Use, Forest Protection and Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure projects frequently involve land-use questions, particularly where development is proposed on land with existing vegetation or disputed forest status.

In Naveen Solanki v. Rail Land Development Authority, the Supreme Court considered the relationship between an approved Master Plan and the subsequent growth of vegetation on the project land. The Court held that where the land was not recorded or recognised as forest or deemed forest when the relevant Master Plan came into force, subsequent changes in vegetation would not, by themselves, alter its legal character.6

The decision, however, should not be read as a general exemption from forest or environmental protections. The Court also emphasised the protection of native trees and directed that compensatory afforestation be undertaken before work commenced, in accordance with applicable statutory requirements and permissions.

For developers, this makes early land due diligence particularly important. The applicable Master Plan, revenue records, forest notifications, tree-felling permissions and other statutory restrictions must be examined before project commitments are made.

Environmental Compliance as a Contractual and Financing Risk

The judicial developments discussed above have direct implications for infrastructure contracts and project financing. Environmental approvals are not isolated regulatory milestones. They can affect financial close, construction schedules, commissioning and the long-term operation of a project.

In EPC and PPP arrangements, environmental risks should be addressed through clearly drafted contractual provisions. These may include representations and warranties relating to statutory approvals, allocation of responsibility for obtaining and maintaining clearances, indemnities for non-compliance, and provisions dealing with changes in law, suspension, extensions of time and termination.

The allocation of responsibility must also reflect the nature of the project. A contractor may be responsible for implementing specified environmental safeguards during construction, while the project owner may retain responsibility for securing key approvals. Poorly defined obligations can lead to disputes over delay, additional costs and liability.

Contractual allocation, however, cannot override statutory obligations. An indemnity or risk-sharing clause may determine the financial consequences between contracting parties, but it cannot remove the liability imposed by environmental legislation or prevent regulatory authorities from taking action.

Limitation and Disclosure of Environmental Clearances

The timing and manner in which environmental clearances are communicated can also determine the viability of a legal challenge.

In Talli Gram Panchayat v. Union of India, the Supreme Court examined the commencement of limitation for an appeal against an environmental clearance under Section 16(h) of the NGT Act. The Court held that limitation would commence from the earliest date on which communication of the clearance was completed by any of the stakeholders responsible for communicating it.7

The ruling makes proper disclosure and documentation particularly important. Project proponents should ensure that environmental clearances, including the applicable conditions and safeguards, are published and communicated in accordance with the governing requirements. Records of publication, website uploads and communication to local authorities should be maintained.

For developers, this is not merely an administrative exercise. Inadequate documentation can create uncertainty over limitation and expose a project to disputes long after the clearance has been granted.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s recent approach reflects an evolving framework in which infrastructure development and environmental protection must operate within clearly defined legal boundaries. The decisions discussed above do not prevent development. They clarify the statutory limits of environmental adjudication while reinforcing the importance of prior approvals, responsible land use and effective pollution control.

For project proponents, the practical lesson is clear: environmental compliance must be integrated into every stage of the project lifecycle. Early legal due diligence, accurate documentation, clear contractual allocation of risk and continuous monitoring can reduce regulatory exposure and avoid costly disputes.

The focus is no longer limited to whether a project has obtained the necessary approvals. It must also demonstrate that those approvals are being implemented in substance.

Footnotes

1 The Auroville Foundation v. Navroz Kersasp Mody, 2025 INSC 347 (India 2025).

2 Narender Bhardwaj v. M/s 108 Super Complex R.W.A., 2026 LiveLaw (SC) 249 (India 2026)

3 Vanashakti v. Union of India, 2026 INSC 761 (India 2026); Environment Impact Assessment Notification, S.O. 1533(E), Gazette of India, Extraordinary, pt. II, sec. 3(ii) (Sept. 14, 2006).

4 Vanashakti v. Union of India, 2026 INSC 761, ¶¶ 66, 72–80 (India 2026).

5 In re 2 Million Lives at Risk, Contamination in Jojari River, Rajasthan, 2026 INSC 1203 (India Oct. 26, 2026).

6 Naveen Solanki v. Rail Land Development Authority, 2026 INSC 270 (India Mar. 20, 2026).

7 Talli Gram Panchayat v. Union of India, 2025 INSC 1331 (India Nov. 19, 2025); National Green Tribunal Act, No. 19 of 2010, § 16(h) (India).