"Your Bank Pays Unless It Can Prove Otherwise": The Supreme Court Rewrites The Cyber-Fraud Liability Rulebook

A victim of a "digital arrest" scam usually does not lose money because someone has stolen a password. The victim is frightened, over hours or days, by callers impersonating the police, a central agency or even a court, and then transfers the money personally, from a genuine device, using genuine credentials. Under the way Indian banking regulation has so far allocated losses, that victim has had very little protection, because the transaction was authorised by the customer. On 29 October 2026, the Supreme Court indicated that this will no longer be enough for the bank.

Hearing its suo motu case on digital arrest scams, a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said that the Reserve Bank of India's forthcoming measures must require financial institutions to compensate victims of digital arrest and cyber fraud, in an amount not less than the loss suffered, where the fraud results from a failure of due diligence by the institution. Justice Bagchi went further, observing that the Court would "put up a strict liability on the financial institutions".

This was an order in an ongoing hearing, not a final judgment, and the Court has said it will first examine the RBI's draft directions before issuing its own. However, the timeline is short. The Attorney General proposed that the RBI notify its Know Your Customer Amendment Directions, 2026 by 30 November 2026 and operationalise them by 31 December 2026, and the RBI's revised framework on customer liability for fraudulent electronic banking transactions takes effect on 1 January 2027. Hence, banks and payment businesses have roughly sixty days to prepare for a regime in which a failure to stop an unusual transaction may carry the full cost of the fraud.

This article explains what the Court said, why digital arrest victims fall outside the existing protections, how "due diligence" is likely to be assessed, and what institutions should do before the end of the year. It is written for general counsel, compliance and fraud-risk heads at banks, NBFCs, prepaid payment instrument issuers and payment apps, including foreign fintechs with Indian operations.

What The Court Said, And What It Has Not Yet Ordered

The case began in October 2025, when the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of digital arrest scams, and in December 2025 it entrusted the CBI with a pan-India investigation. In August 2026, the Court directed the RBI to adopt a standard operating procedure for mule accounts. The hearing on 29 October 2026 turned to the role of financial institutions in preventing the fraud itself.

According to the reports of the hearing, the Court made the following points:

Compensation tied to due diligence. The RBI's measures must mandate financial institutions to indemnify victims, with compensation not less than the amount lost, where the fraud follows a failure of due diligence by the institution. Mandatory preventive measures. Every financial institution should be required to temporarily suspend an unusual transaction that departs from the account's past track record, to send automated information about it to the local police station, and to carry out physical verification that the transaction is genuine before it proceeds. Institutional, not individual, liability. Liability cannot be confined to an individual bank officer, and the institution itself must answer for failures of compliance. The Court also noted that bank employees had been involved in some cases. Strict liability under consideration. Justice Bagchi indicated that the Court would impose strict liability on financial institutions for the misuse of savings accounts and other banking products in digital arrest and cyber fraud. Judicial vetting. The Court will examine the RBI's draft KYC Amendment Directions, 2026 before it issues further directions.

The Attorney General told the Court that the Union was not opposing the directions sought, but needed time, cautioning that "we should not issue directions that ultimately prove ineffective". The Court also asked the RBI to place on record the action taken against errant employees and a list of authorised financial institutions.

Two points follow. First, none of this is yet binding as a rule of liability. It is a direction to the regulator about what its rules should contain. Second, the Court has made clear that it intends to supervise the content of those rules. Thus, whatever the RBI notifies will be read against the Court's statement that full compensation should follow a due-diligence failure.

What The Court Said, And What It Has Not Yet Ordered

India's protection for customers who lose money to electronic fraud was built in 2017, when the RBI issued its circular on limiting customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions. That framework gives customers zero liability where the loss results from the bank's negligence, or from a third-party breach that is reported promptly, and it places the burden of proving customer liability on the bank. The Supreme Court applied it in State Bank of India v. Pallabh Bhowmik in January 2025, dismissing the bank's appeal against an order to refund a customer who had reported the fraud within a day, and observing that banks must use the best available technology to detect and prevent such transactions.

However, the framework was designed for unauthorised transactions. A digital arrest victim authorises the payment, and the loss has generally been treated as falling on the customer.

The RBI revised this framework in June 2026, through amendment directions issued on 24 June 2026 for commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks, regional rural banks and co-operative banks, which apply to transactions on or after 1 January 2027. The revision matters for digital arrest cases in three ways:

Coerced transactions are now recognised. The new definition of a fraudulent electronic banking transaction includes a transaction that the customer executes under coercion or pressure, alongside transactions executed by third parties with fraudulently obtained credentials. Liability still turns on negligence. Customers have zero liability where the fraud results from bank negligence, and, for a third-party breach, if it is reported within five calendar days. Where the customer is negligent, the customer bears the loss until the fraud is reported. Ignoring clear scam warnings is listed as an example of customer negligence. Compensation for small losses only. A one-time compensation mechanism allows a customer whose loss results from their own negligence to recover 85 percent of the net loss, up to Rs 25,000, for losses up to Rs 50,000, funded largely by the RBI and shared by the remitting and beneficiary banks. It applies to frauds within one year of 1 January 2027.

Digital arrest losses frequently run into lakhs or crores. Hence, even after 1 January 2027, a victim who transferred the money personally would recover in full only if the bank's negligence could be established. The list of bank negligence in the June directions focuses on failures such as not implementing mandated security systems, not sending alerts, not providing a round-the-clock reporting channel and delay in acting on fraud reports. It does not, in terms, include a failure to stop a transaction that was plainly abnormal for the customer. The Court's statement of 29 October fills precisely that gap.

Three Instruments, Two Deadlines

Three RBI instruments are now in play, at different stages, and the Court's timetable affects each of them.

Instrument Status What it does Timing Amendment directions on customer liability in fraudulent electronic banking transactions Final, issued 24 June 2026 for banks Recognises coerced transactions, sets zero and limited liability, introduces small-value compensation, 45-day and 60-day resolution timelines Applies from 1 January 2027 Draft KYC Amendment Directions, 2026, with an SOP for suspected mule accounts Draft, released September 2026; comments closed 2 October 2026 Flags suspected mule transactions of Rs 1,000 or more based on activity unusual for the declared profile; permits temporary debit holds of up to 60 days, with notice and timelines Draft proposed effect from 1 April 2027; the Union now proposes notification by 30 November and operationalisation by 31 December 2026 Discussion paper on safeguards in digital payments Consultation, April 2026; comments closed 8 May 2026 Proposes a one-hour lag on push payments of Rs 10,000 and above to new payees, trusted-person authentication for customers aged 70 and above and persons with disabilities on transactions above Rs 50,000, caps on credits to low-turnover accounts, and a customer kill switch The Union has indicated adoption of some measures before December

The KYC timeline is the most significant change. A draft that would have given banks until April 2027 may now have to be operational within weeks, and the Court has indicated that it will examine its content first.

How "Due Diligence" Is Likely To Be Judged

The Court has not defined due diligence, and the final directions may do so. However, the elements that will be used to test it are already visible in the hearing and the RBI's own drafts.

Departure from the account's history. The Court's central concern is a transaction that is unusual for the customer, such as a large transfer from a dormant savings account or the liquidation of fixed deposits followed by immediate outward transfers. The draft SOP already uses the test of activity unusual for, or disproportionate to, the declared profile. An institution that had the data to see the anomaly and did not act will find it difficult to show diligence. Vulnerable customers. The Court's remarks, and the discussion paper's proposal of trusted-person authentication for customers aged 70 and above, indicate that senior citizens and pensioners will be expected to receive enhanced protection, particularly for large transfers to new beneficiaries. Holds before funds leave. The Court favoured a temporary hold on unusual transactions until verification, together with information to the local police. A system that only alerts the customer after the event, when the customer is under the control of the fraudsters, is unlikely to be treated as sufficient. The receiving account. Due diligence also applies to the beneficiary bank. An account opened recently, with a profile inconsistent with large inward credits that are then rapidly moved on, is the typical mule account, and a beneficiary bank that allowed it to operate without challenge is exposed under the draft SOP, which treats a failure to file a suspicious transaction report on a later-confirmed mule account as non-compliance. Use of available technology. The RBI has itself deployed MuleHunter.AI for mule detection, and the Pallabh Bhowmik ruling expects banks to use the best available technology. An institution that has not adopted tools widely used in the industry will struggle to argue that its monitoring was adequate.

The Exposure Beyond The Regulator

The Court's direction matters not only for regulatory compliance but also for civil liability. A customer who suffers a loss can complain to the RBI Ombudsman or file a complaint before a consumer commission alleging deficiency in service, and consumer commissions have long been willing to apply the RBI's liability framework against banks. Once the RBI's directions require a hold on unusual transactions, or a higher standard of care for elderly customers, the failure to apply them becomes straightforward evidence of deficiency in service.

The burden of proof adds to the exposure. The RBI's framework already places the burden of proving customer liability on the bank, which is why the title of this article is only a slight overstatement. If the Court's approach is reflected in the final directions, the bank will in practice need to show that it identified the risk and took reasonable steps, rather than the customer having to prove what the bank should have done.

A 60-Day Readiness Checklist

The steps below are framed around the two dates that now matter, i.e. notification of the KYC directions by 30 November 2026 and operationalisation by 31 December 2026, followed by the liability directions from 1 January 2027.

Before 30 November 2026

Map the gap. Compare current fraud-monitoring rules against the Court's three preventive measures, i.e. temporary suspension of unusual transactions, automated police intimation and verification before release, and identify which can be implemented on existing systems. Define "unusual". Document the triggers that will cause a hold, such as transfers above a percentage of the account balance, first transfers to new beneficiaries above a threshold, premature closure of deposits followed by outward transfers, and activity on dormant accounts. Flag vulnerable customers. Identify senior citizen and pensioner accounts and design an enhanced verification path for large transfers from them, including a call-back or branch verification. Review the board-approved policies. Update customer protection, fraud risk and KYC policies so that they reflect both the June 2026 liability directions and the expected KYC amendments, and so that the institution's standard of due diligence is written down. Contract review for payment partners. Banks should review agreements with third-party application providers, payment aggregators and technology vendors, since the June directions treat breaches at these entities as third-party breaches and the bank will want contractual recourse where it bears the loss.

Before 31 December 2026

Build the hold workflow. Configure systems to place temporary holds, notify customers immediately, record reasons and route escalations, consistent with the timelines in the draft SOP and any changes in the final directions. Connect to reporting channels. Ensure that suspicious transactions can be reported to the police through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and that fraud complaints from customers can be received round the clock. Train frontline and contact-centre staff. Staff should be able to recognise the signs of a customer under coercion, since victims of digital arrest are frequently instructed by fraudsters to give false explanations to the bank. Prepare the evidence file. For every high-value hold or release decision, maintain a record showing what the system flagged, what verification was carried out and why the transaction was released, since this record will be the institution's defence in a later complaint. Set up the compensation process. Prepare for the small-value compensation mechanism from 1 January 2027, including claim forms, five-day payment timelines and quarterly reimbursement claims.

NBFCs, prepaid payment instrument issuers and payment apps should follow the same approach. The June 2026 directions apply to banks, and the draft SOP is addressed to banks. However, the Court has spoken of "financial institutions" generally, and non-bank entities that hold customer funds or route payments should expect to be drawn into the same standard, whether through the final directions, through their own RBI frameworks or through consumer litigation.

Questions That Remain Open

Whether the compensation obligation will apply only to banks, or also to NBFCs, prepaid payment instrument issuers and other regulated entities. Whether liability will turn on a failure of due diligence, as the Court's direction states, or on strict liability, as Justice Bagchi suggested, which would make the institution liable even where reasonable controls were in place. Allocation between banks. How the loss will be shared between the remitting bank and the beneficiary bank where both could have acted, since the June directions already split the cost of small-value compensation between them. Customer conduct. How the "ignoring clear scam warnings" ground of customer negligence will apply to a victim who acted under sustained coercion, and whether a bank can rely on it where its own hold or verification was inadequate. The final text. The Court will examine the draft before it is finalised, and the written order of 29 October should be read once it is available, since the reports of the hearing are not a substitute for it.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court has not yet made banks liable for every digital arrest loss, and the title of this article is a description of where the law is heading rather than where it stands today. However, the direction is clear. Losses that were treated as the customer's own, because the customer pressed the button, are likely to become the institution's loss wherever the institution could have seen the anomaly and did not stop it. With the KYC directions expected by the end of November, operationalisation proposed by the end of December and the liability directions in force from 1 January 2027, the time to build the controls, and the record that proves them, is now.